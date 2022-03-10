Russian despot Putin invaded Ukraine to prevent it from joining NATO. Counter-intuitively, he has just proven to the Ukrainian people, why they must be allowed to join NATO as soon as they can to prevent the next invasion.
The Russians will never be able to occupy Ukraine over the long term, it will be too painful — worse than Afghanistan. Of all of the sanctions imposed by the West, the most effective will likely be the shuttering of McDonalds and Coca-Cola. The Russian people will start to ask questions.
If there was freedom of speech and freedom of the press in Russia, I believe the Russian people would realize their country’s mistake and stop the invasion and likely overthrow Putin.
I have the luxury of writing on any subject which pops into my head. So, this week it’s protests and the role of the media.
The pro-disease, anti-masking protesters demanding “freedom” are looking pretty silly as the rest of the world is focused on the unfortunate Ukrainians who are actually losing their freedom.
We have fundamental problems with the media in Canada. During the occupation of Ottawa, the news was 24/7 about the protest. The result being, it gave oxygen and encouragement to the protesters. If the protesters were ignored by the press would they eventually give up and go home? Nothing to see here!
A number of us were surprised by the restrictions imposed by the Emergencies Act. I think the freezing of money for the main participants would have certainly got my attention if it happened to me. The concept of being charged with mischief was interesting. Mischief to me, is when teenagers put flaming poop bags on doorsteps.
Obviously, I am neither a lawyer with no proper legal understanding of what mischief is, nor am I police officer with an understanding of how to deal with mischief.
Mischief can be an all-encompassing term and counselling someone else to commit mischief even broader.
Are not a number of people on social media creating mischief under the guise of freedom of speech? For instance, if a Twitter user encourages the drinking of bleach to cure a COVID infection, that is mischief in my books.
Causing mischief should be an everyday crime so we do not need the Emergencies Act to shut down those using social media for spreading disinformation if it could potentially cause harm others.
At press time the following consumer-oriented companies are still operating in Russia according to Yale University, and our family will be boycotting their product:. Bridgestone Tire, Dow, Herbalife, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimberly-Clark, Logitech, Marriott, Mars, 3M, Nestle, Papa John’s, Philip Morris, Pirelli and Whirlpool.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.