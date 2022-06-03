Except for the bumpy start, my first time participating in Penticton’s #GoByBike Week has been both a memorable and pleasant experience.
I lost my phone en route to the Penticton Safety Village Sunday, and 24 hours later, our team captain had his bike stolen. Oh yes, somebody horned me, which I wouldn’t have minded if I had actually made a riding error.
But don’t let any of this discourage you from cycling, especially in a fun, community event that I believe is now nationwide.
I was able to retrace my route and found my phone about an hour later, right on the side of the road. It fell out of my pocket. As for our team captain, police caught the thief, but have yet to recover the bike. (Memo to bike thief: common courtesy is to return something that you’ve borrowed, like the weed-whacker I have to get back to my neighbour.)
My goal this week was to go an entire six days without entering the inside of my car. I’ve done it before. I lived downtown for several years and walked just about everywhere. A tank of gas would last a month.
It didn’t happen this time. I cheated and used my car four times. My wife needed a ride to and from her auto mechanic. I had to drop Milo at his dogsitter twice (he won’t sit still in a basket) and the other time I went to the school board meeting — but in a carpool as I picked someone who needed a ride. (That should score half marks.)
I did cycle from my home to the Herald and back each day, attended a kickoff at the Penticton Safety Village (if you have kids — check it out!), made all five celebration stations and, at the time of this writing, was planning on riding Thursday night to a performance at Tempest Theatre.
Depending on the distance, I either use my own pedal bike or, for longer distances (such as the celebration station at Princess Margaret School), I’d borrow my wife’s e-bike.
I rode bikes endlessly as a kid (foolishly, we never wore helmets in the 1970s) and had a 20-minute bike ride every morning during my college years, except for on the rare times my dad would lend me his car. In those years, I learned to avoid as many of the major streets as possible.
My excuse for not cycling more as an adult was that I was afraid of getting hit. The other was lack of time. I suppose you can always find a reason to justify being lazy.
#GoByBike Week, which wraps up Saturday, is a lot of fun. I’m meeting new people and eating a lot of muffins.
I also feel a lot better.
—————
How can Prospera Place be an acceptable venue to host the Memorial Cup that never happened in 2020, but now — only two years later — it’s not?
—————
“Top Gun Maverick” is the No. 1 movie in the world right now. Amazing, there was a time when Tom Cruise was totally uncool.
—————
Jurassic Quest, the touring dinosaur exhibit that came to the South Okanagan Events Centre, was a hit with kids, I’m told. For the absolute best dinosaur experience anywhere, take your family to the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca