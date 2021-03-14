This newspaper runs a daily feature, Today in History. It lists significant events that have happened on this particular day, long ago.
It makes me feel very old. Because I was there for at least half of every day’s listings. No, I wasn’t there when Charlemagne declared himself Holy Roman Emperor. Or when Nero fiddled while Rome went up in flames.
But you’d be surprised how much has happened since 1936.
I had just had my third birthday when Hitler invaded Poland, in September 1939, starting World War II.
I was in London when Chamberlain returned from his visit to Hitler, declaring “Peace in our time.”
On our way back to India, in 1940, the rear deck of our ship was piled high with depth charges, in preparation for the Japanese attack that everyone was sure would come. Even if it was delayed to December 7, 1941.
My school in North India was just 40 miles — everything was measured in miles, in those days — from the farthest advance of Japanese forces pushing through China. I clambered out of the way of the first jeep ever to travel along the narrow, winding mountain track towards the line of fire.
By the time India gained independence from the British Empire, in August 1947, I had left for Canada. But I watched from the sidelines — as a 10-year-old, I couldn’t comprehend the appeal of independence — as thousands of Indians shouted “Jai Hind!” (long live India) at rallies.
You don’t have to be central to historic events to be part of them.
I wasn’t there when a chicken-livered government bowed to racist prssures and deported everyone of Japanese origin from the B.C. coast. But I did live in the constituency of its primary advocate, MP Howard Green.
And I helped vote John Diefenbaker into office. I supported his Bill of Rights, which Pierre Trudeau later copied into the Canadian Constitution. I turned against Diefenbaker when he dumped the Avro Arrow project.
I’ve lived through, let me see, 11 prime ministers; 15 U.S. presidents; 5 popes.
I was living on the B.C. coast when the 1964 earthquake near Anchorage sent a tsunami surging down the B.C. coast.
I had a summer job as a customs officer in B.C. Kootenay region, where we stripped any car that might be owned by a Doukhobor for explosives that might be used to blow up a school, a railway station, or a power line.
High school history teacher David Jones had lunch with my father in the 1990s. He listened, fascinated, as my father described his personal encounters with Mahatma Gandhi. On our way out, Jones blurted, “I teach history. That man IS history!”
There’s a popular saying that everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation. On that basis, my uncle, Dr. Andrew Taylor, would be one degree away from me.
Uncle Andy was the last British officer out of Burma, the tail-ender of the British retreat, as Japanese forces advanced. After he crossed a bridge, the sappers blew it up behind him.
Following WWII, he became Surgeon General to the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten. Who was father of Prince Philip. Who is married to Queen Elizabeth.
There — which makes me only four degrees of separation from the Queen herself!
I didn’t change any history. At least, not that I know of. But it’s all part of my memory, in my lifetime. To paraphrase David Jones’ words, “I am history.”
And so is everyone my age.
Some did heroic things. They lived through the liberation of Holland in the final days of World War II. They marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma. They stuck daffodils into gun barrels at Kent State University. They chanted “Hell, no! We won’t go!” to the Vietnam war.
Maybe you didn’t do any of those newsworthy acts. But did you sing along with Peter Paul and Mary, or go to Woodstock? Did you thumb through an Eaton’s catalogue? Did you travel through Europe in an air-cooled Volkswagen van? Did you watch Ed Sullivan on Sunday nights? Did you see Neil Armstrong plant the first human boot on the moon?
If so, you did something current generations can only read about. Or hear about, second hand.
But we were there.
History is not a text written by professors and professional researchers. History is happening every day. You are history. I am history. We are history.
We are living history. Let’s be proud of it.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca