Disabled people often hide their relationships
Dear Editor:
While Mother's Day recently brought people together in a celebration of their close relationships, for many disabled British Columbians it is a painful reminder.
In B.C., persons on disability assistance are pressured to hide their relationships or to not enter them in the first place, because under current provincial policy, having a spouse disqualifies most disabled persons from receiving assistance.
Not only is this economically damaging to a population already living below the poverty line, it places barriers on the ability of persons with disabilities to enter loving, fulfilling relationships.
Fearful of losing much-needed financial assistance, they are forced into isolation and loneliness, unable to draw upon the support of a loving partner in times of need.
Only when provincial policy stops putting economic survival at odds with loving, caring partnerships will disabled British Columbians be able to celebrate their relationships in the same way that non-disabled British Columbians do.
Learn more about removing spousal caps on disability assistance: www.bcdisability.com/spousal-cap
Petition with nearly 20,000 signatures: www.change.org/spousalcaps
Spencer van Vloten, Editor
BC Disability
Kelowna
Proportionate total area occupied by users
Dear Editor:
It’s been an indisputable truth that the business tax multiplier is nothing but a red herring when it comes to property tax policy. It produces unstable, volatile and unpredictable shifts in taxation each and every year.
What is needed is a measure that brings stability, predictability and consistency. The only metric is to divide up the tax share based on the proportionate total area occupied by the users of various areas.
Why? That’s how the market does it. That’s how property owners like the malls and downtown commercial buildings do it.
Again, why? Because it makes sense.
Non-residential property in Penticton occupies about 40% of the land base and they should bear 40% of the cost. Residents occupy about 60% and they should bear 60% of the tax load.That’s the fairest approach.
It’s how the market works.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Hospital seems to be contradicting itself
Dear Editor:
I have a question perhaps someone can answer for me.
Recently the gift shop in Penticton Regional Hospital advertises a sale....come by to shop. Why is it that if you have an appointment, etc. in the hospital, you must attend alone unless another person is considered essential for assistance?
You can not pick up a prescription from their pharmacy... all due to COVID restrictions. Delivered to your home at Interior Health’s expense. I called IH for an explanation. The person who answered said she would request the manager of the hospital to respond.
No response received.
What am I missing here? You can shop in the hospital, but not allowed for what most would consider more important. This is not to say the gift shop isn’t great. Not at all. I simply don’t understand the hospital policy regarding shopping during COIVD.
Hoping for an explanation. Thank you.
G. McCarthy
Penticton
Bland, ugly buildings on lovely property
Dear Editor:
I was sorry in principle to hear that apartment buildings are proposed by the buyer of David Kampe’s lovely property, but felt that building there is much better than the city sprawling out into wild lands.
However, having seen the artist’s rendition of what is proposed, I fully sympathize with those who live in the area. The buildings are remarkable only for their utter lack of imagination and their bland ugliness.
If the City does approve the proposal, at the very least they should require something that shows a little awareness of “place.” These drawings show nothing but a generic apartment building that could be found in almost any urban area around the world. Remember Pete Seeger’s “ticky tacky little boxes?” Just substitute “big” for “little” and you have what is proposed for the Channel and Green Avenue.
As a side, but related, issue. The City wants the northern entry made more attractive; well, putting up the above on what is close to the south entry to the City would guarantee that people coming in from the south would have a remarkably unattractive introduction to Penticton.
Eva Durance
West Bench
Slump does research, Atkins just rants
Dear Editor:
Reading the first two letters in Saturday’s newspaper from two regular contributors one cannot help but notice that the first by Elvena Slump was well researched and the facts therein supported her opinion.
The second by Lloyd Atkins, was a juvenile political rant ending in the suggestion that our current prime minister be the first man to walk on Mars.
Surely this type of letter is a waste of space which is clearly his opinion of Justin Trudeau.
Brian Sutch
Vernon
No anger management required here
Dear Editor:
Re: “Confused by status of world, city, province,” (Herald letters, May 4).
I wonder if Paul Crossley of Penticton spends more time writing to the editor than reading the paper and following news in this city and understanding the city dynamics?
I am disappointed in the “business as usual” attitude of the less-than-competent mayor, council, and city staff.
The city implodes to pollution, crime, and selfishness while the city dithers, picks fights with the bullying B.C. government and Elvena Slump continues to infuse NIMBYism with an “all non-Pentictonites are freeloaders” message.
I am not mad just because you assume about me. I am not mad at all, so do not assume it Paul.
Freeloading and untrustworthy politicians need to be dumped as soon as possible.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Supportive housing: fact or fancy
Dear Editor:
Everyone knows that there are housing issues both worldwide and local. The ones that directly affect us, here in Penticton, are centered around what type and location of new supported housing (e.g. Motel Super 8 project, et al).
Looking back on its inception (Super 8), there were some issues that no one seemed to think about or research. It would seem that these “what-if” issues were either glossed over or not thought of. It seems that someone thought that this project would make a major difference and that the homeless problem would be somewhat resolved.
It seemed that the City was looking for a silver-bullet resolution to the homeless housing problem. Not only did they not find that silver bullet, but now they (City) are reloading the housing gun, again looking for the silver bullet on the proposed development on South Main Street.
While in principle this might sound good and look good on paper, is it really?
From the taxpayer perspective there could be many questions raised such as:
• Have local area residents been canvassed as to whether or not this development fits the area? Have they been duly informed as to the parameters of the development and operation of the project?
• Has consideration been given to additional police services which are already strained now?
• Has the City given thought to how close this development is to Skaha Lake Park so as to manage and control any socially- related problems or possible clandestine activities that may occur at the park?
• If it is a capital issue and City financial involvement is part of this development, have the taxpayers been told as to what the funding is and how it will be attained?
• There has been some muttering about rules and regulations for tenants. How will they be enforced and who will check ?
It’s the City’s responsibility to fully explain the ramifications of this proposed project in an open and transparent way. Transparency and accountability are a must.
In the past, it seems that the expectancy of transparency and accountability have been nothing more than token lip service.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Quality times with mothers is wonderful
Dear Editor:
I truly enjoyed the Miller Time column, “A boy never stops loving his mother” (Herald, May 8).
Loving mother isn’t always true, as I never got to love or see my mother due to a raging war that changed forever any chance of loving my mother, father, brother and three sisters as we were separated for a lifetime building a none existent family history. This was certainly not by choice.
However, I love my two girls and I love their one and only jewel of a mother. A belated Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.
Tom Isherwood
Penticton
BC Housing continues to ignore old realities
Dear Editor:
I am very much in agreement with BC Housings’ commitment to recovery, accountability for efforts and actions.
If you take these expectations and put them in a location with all the available temptations and peer pressures with no alternative physical activities or coping tools, you court failure.
Burdock House on Winnipeg Street is an example, a “wet” facility, yet this morning at 9:30 three or four young people were doing drugs on the nearby church property. Hanging out with the “friends,” buying what you have to have because that’s all there is to do.
While BC Housing has grasped a new concept, they continue to ignore old realities, ones proven over and over. The realities are human nature, availability and alternatives.
No on-site consumption means the drugs will be bought and done off site with all the needles, garbage, expenses and sadness that follows drug use.
Why not re-open Ashnola at the Crossing?
Why would BC Housing place this new model, with the same problems, in the same old type of location?
Why would they put it in a residential/ business mix and in close proximity to the best tourist attraction in Penticton?
Yes, a world-renowned park, Skaha Lake Park, the greenest in the city.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Their lives depend on a second shot
Dear Editor:
I have a son with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) who got his first shot of Pfizer-BioNTech five weeks ago, on March 30.
Data from the world’s first reported trial to examine the level of immune protection after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in cancer patients has found that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses at week three following the first dose of the vaccine were only 39 per cent and 13 per cent in the solid and blood cancers, compared with 97 per cent in those without cancer.
The preprint study also reports that when the second dose of the vaccine was given three weeks after the first dose, the immune response improved significantly for solid cancer patients with 95 per cent of them showing detectable antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus within just two weeks.
By contrast, those who did not get a vaccine boost at three weeks did not see any real improvement, with only 43 per cent of solid cancer patients and eight per cent of blood cancer patients developing antibodies to the Pfizer vaccine at five weeks compared to 100 per cent of healthy controls.
Ontario and Alberta are giving second shots to these severely immunocompromised people as prescribed by the drug companies, but Dr. Bonnie Henry seems to have decided not to follow suit.
Research conducted by the Italian Hematology Alliance on COVID-19 and published in August in The Lancet Haematology shows that among 536 patients with a hematologic malignancy and COVID-19 included in the study, 37 per cent died.
Hospitalized blood cancer patients’ covid mortality rate has been seen to be about 33 per cent.
Clearly everyone needs to be vaccinated, but it seems to be a waste of a first shot if cancer patients are not given the second shot in a timely manner.
I truly hope Dr. Henry changes her mind and puts these cancer patients at the head of the line for second shots.
Their lives depend on it.
Susan Freedman
Parksville
Don’t give money to panhandlers
Dear Editor:
Do you want to get rid of the beggars and panhandlers from our streets?
A simple solution. DON’T GIVE THEM ANY MONEY!
S. Ives
Kelowna