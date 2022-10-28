Look for my annual Holiday Guide coming next week for ideas for that gamer in your life.
Starting Nov. 1, Game Pass has a number of new titles hitting the service.
Nov. 1 – The Legend of Tianding (Console, PC) is a side-scrolling action game letting the player explore and fight through the streets of Taiwan in the 20th century.
Nov. 3 – Ghost Song (Console, PC, Cloud) is 2-D adventure that lets you explore the caverns beneath the surface of a moon. With interesting creatures and abilities, Ghost Moon is something different to try.
Nov. 8 – Football Manager 2022 (Console, PC, Cloud) lets the player control every aspect of the football or soccer management from hiring, logos, positions, salary, and more. This game lets you micromanage to your heart’s content.
Nov. 15 – Pentiment (Console, PC, Cloud) is set in Bavaria during the 16th century. With a distinct art style, this narrative adventure is a breath of fresh air for gamers.
Nov. 22 – Gungrave G.O.R.E (Console, PC, Cloud) is a third-person shooter, letting the player live out their gunslinger fantasy with a hail of bullets.
