Words of Fab Four still relevant today
Dear editor:
Hate leads to hate which leads to violence which leads to war and destruction.
Today’s problems are severe and getting worse. Who knew that there were so many fascists and Nazis around and especially in Ukraine.
We find ourselves in times of trouble.
“When I find myself in times of trouble,” I look for “words of wisdom.”
“You say you want a revolution, well you know, we all want to change the world.”
“You tell me that it's evolution, well you know, we all want to change the world.”
“But when you talk about destruction, don't you know you can count me out.”
“You say you got a real solution, well you know, we'd all love to see the plan.”
“You ask me for a contribution, well you know, we're all doing what we can.”
“But if you want money for people with minds that hate, all I can tell you is brother you have to wait.”
After “A Hard Day’s Night” working “Eight Day’s a Week,” I “woke up, fell out of bed, dragged a comb across my head, found my way downstairs and drank a cup.”
I thought there was “Something” about “Yesterday.” “All my troubles seemed so far away.”
“We all need to “Help” each other and “Come Together.”
“All You Need is Love” so “Don’t Let Me Down.”
Life is a “Long and Winding Road” so “Get Back” to a semblance of order.
We can start by this summer,” When I’m Sixty Four.”
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Bike lane according to Brian Hughes
Dear editor:
Re: “Three councils have supported bike lanes,” (Herald, March 11).
In a recent submission by Brian Hughes applauding three councils for the bike lane project, he applauds the fact that three councils approved the concept. He makes several statements that, unless he has inside irrefutable, factual information that we, as the balance of taxpayers aren’t privilege to, who knows what is or is not factual.
Hughes makes no mention of how the whole project was orchestrated without any referendum put out to taxpayers. He stated that three different councils approved the bike lane concept. Does this mean that because councils approved it, that it properly met the wishes of taxpayers who had little or no say in the matter. According to Hughes, councils acting unilaterally seem to take precedence over taxpayers thoughts and ideas. Is this democracy in action?
While it is true that there were some information sessions as to the project, its viability and the fact that $35,000 was spent on a feasibility study, Hughes, in his capacity as an investment adviser, has the audacity to say that anyone with concerns as to the bike lane project’s effectiveness needs a head shake.
It would seem that he is using his professional position to downplay any thoughts or ideas that taxpayers may have had but who had little or no say in things.
He seems to be fostering an idea that might makes right by touting three councils and their seemingly, unilateral decisions.
Hughes makes reference to the fact that the bike lane is a pathway that allows motorized wheelchairs, scooters and bikes to travel safely. Unless Hughes has expertise as an urban planner, (urban planner definition: a professional who practices in the field of town, city or urban planning) I would encourage him to check the bike lane design around the Duncan-Fairview area and then explain how this is safe. The lanes are not complete nor is there adequate signage. If this is what he deems as being safe, I would be hard pressed to understand what he terms as unsafe.
As far as bang for the taxpayer dollar is concerned, Hughes appears to be thinking about this project in a monetary justifiable way as this would seem to be in his bailiwick.
The bike lane route might be best described as a scarcely used by a few path. All one has to do is go from start to finish on a bright, sunny day once or twice and one can soon learn if the end justifies the means.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
The problem needs to first be identified
Dear editor:
I just returned from City Hall to watch, for a short time, the city council going over our 2023 budget. I sat through the library review, fire department review, SOEC, etc review and then the RCMP review.
It is possible that I missed something in the news and info sessions that would answer my question but I heard all the reasons from the RCMP boss as to what he will do and what is needed with more funds and they were all very valid and well thought out. It seems B.C. provincial average case load is 77 while Penticton’s case load is 155. Then came a question period where council members asked questions to justify the added expenses requested.
The one question I was waiting for never came up. What factors make Penticton’s case load so high? Warm winters? Proximity to remand centre? A great soup kitchen? Easy access to shelters? Accessible food banks? Or what? If we could pin down the reasons and, they are within our control, then I think we need to start there. If they are not within our control then at least we would have the data. Then and only then should we throw more money at the problem because just adding money does not always fix things. I am OK with a tax increase in this budget area if it takes the stress off the RCMP and brings us more in line with the provincial average for case load.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton