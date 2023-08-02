I often talk about the "Ottawa Bubble" in my MP reports. The news reported often seems disconnected from my constituents’ experiences, as I hear on my annual listening tour.
This tour helps me determine whether my efforts as a member of parliament are in sync with my constituents’ aspirations and challenges or whether they need to be reassessed.
Based on this year’s tour, my constituents’ main concerns are the cost of living, housing, and healthcare, which are probably consistent with the government’s own focus groups and polls that have led to this significant cabinet shuffle.
While I have often criticized this prime minister for retaining ministers well past their prime out of loyalty while demoting or outright pushing out those who show any semblance of independent thought, this shuffle was different.
This time underperforming ministers, who were either too long in the tooth or clearly beyond their capacity, were replaced rather than retained out of sheer loyalty.
However, from a British Columbia perspective, the reshuffle was not positive.
One of the most important jobs of a prime minister is to build, if not maintain, national unity. As the most western province, British Columbia often does not look for leadership from Ottawa.
Having strong voices in the cabinet,
coupled with important portfolios, allows British Columbia, Canada’s third-largest province, to have more impact on the power dynamics in Ottawa.
The prime minister has chosen to diminish rather than increase the voices of British Columbia in the cabinet.
The prime minister, his finance minister, environment minister, natural resources and industry minister stay the same, signaling that Canadians should not expect a complete or partial reversal on many vital files.
Unless demonstrated otherwise, the status quo will continue with out-of-control inflationary spending, a rising carbon tax to 61 cents/litre, anti-energy policies that increase the cost of living while stifling jobs and investment in our country, and more multi-billion dollar subsidies to mature profitable industries.
One of the more minor but thorny issues I hope the new Minister of Health will address is Health Canada’s recent regulatory proposals on natural health products and their associated user fees.
Consumers and Canadian producers of health products are gravely concerned about what they consider over-the-top labelling requirements and new fees that will hollow out choice and competition.
Lastly, let’s be mindful that at a time when Canadians are looking for leadership on the cost of living as well as crime, drug policies and rampant homelessness, it will be a steep learning curve for all these new ministers: instead of decisive action, many will be acquainting themselves with their departments, stakeholders and new cabinet committee assignments.
I know my job is to criticize the government. Still, I also want the best for my country and its citizens.
I wish these new cabinet ministers well as they tackle these issues.
Dan Albas is the member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.