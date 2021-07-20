How Penticton continues to inspire
Dear Editor:
Being a proud 1988, Pen-Hi grad, I was inspired by many educators growing up.
Mrs. Berry challenged me and showed me how to believe in myself. Mr. Baumbrough provided his reflections of the natural world and its beauty. Mr. Brunelle enhanced my appreciation for music, while Mr. Cox showed me the importance of community through the connection of school and sports.
Understanding my sense of place and identity gave me the foundation I needed to go out and discover the world. After 27 years of teaching, I have just recently completed my Master of Education in Leadership and Mentorship. This learning journey has taught me to follow my passion, use my values to guide me, listen to the diversity of voices around me, and to allow my new learning to carve the path I will now follow.
For those of you who find yourself in a box, stuck on a shelf with your life on pause; I would like to you know… I was you. We all have a story. Find your moment like I have and inspire others to do the same. It takes community, kindness, inclusion, equitable supports, and awareness to raise our children.
Thank you to my Mom and Dad, Barb and John Vassilaki, and Penticton, for allowing me (Joanne) to grow up and bring my own children back to experience how beautiful and welcoming this town really is. It is truly an inspirational place to live, learn, and visit.
Joanne Weatherby
Chilliwack
Great service given by the team at RPR
Dear Editor:
After a major breakdown of our air conditioning, we as an elderly couple, felt lost in the hot weather of 35 degrees plus!
We called RPR Heating and Air Conditioning and would like to thank the company for their excellent service and prompt reply, especially Terry, Geraldo and Len who made it all possible to enjoy our lives in comfort a little bit longer.
We wrote this letter because, in this new world there’s often not a lot of recognition given to good work.
We would again like to thank RPR for their exceptional service.
I. and G.Goergen
Penticton
Ongoing struggle for businesses to survive
Dear Editor:
Every time I turn onto Martin Street, I grit my teeth. I am amazed at the reconfiguration that has transpired the last few weeks with the new bike lane.
Squeaking around the corner off Westminster onto Martin St. is so tight. How can a larger vehicle make it without knocking something over? It is now a one-lane with 50% less parking than before.
How are those businesses going to survive? They are trying to recoup from the pandemic and now, with limited parking, many patrons will go somewhere else. There is a bike lane running along Government Street already and it that isn’t good enough, the band would probably have welcomed an upgrade along the scenic Channel Parkway. Were they approached?
It would have been far less expensive than what we have been hung with now. Oh, and wait, to add another nail to the coffin of downtown business, the bizarre new system of a $2 minimum parking fee further discourages people to come downtown. If they only need to drop into a business for a few minutes, no one wants to pay two dollars. There was nothing wrong with the old system.
Notice the empty parking spaces on Main Street now? Good indication people will not pay two dollars for a short stop. The city is trying to recoup some revenue by doing this, but at the same time, have decided that an $8 million bike lane through the city is necessary now. Insane!
What percentage of our citizens will use it — 5–10%? If council wants to go on a spending spree, why didn’t they put those dollars towards our overworked RCMP detachment? Their caseload of 170 files per member being the highest in the province tells us they desperately need funding for more police. That would benefit everyone.
Or maybe Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre could have been saved if they had been supported by the city. The people who relied on that service will not be comfortable going to the new Interior Health facility where they are just a number and stand in line to get an appointment to speak to a stranger. Many of them won’t go there at all and in turn will end trying to deal with their addiction alone which will lead to more crime.
Janet Parker’s informative letter (Herald, June 30) outlines the many services Pathways provided and we know that won’t happen through Interior Health. Our problems keep compiling through bad choices and the city as a whole suffers for it.
Joni Cutler
Penticton
Terms do not matter more than the trust
Dear Editor:
Re: “Please don’t call them mass graves,” by Glen Percy (Herald letters, July 16).
As a Canadian born to parents from England, I sympathize but disagree with Glen Percy's letter.
As I have learned history from different sources, I have had to face not just my birth country's history, but that too of my parents' birth nation.
I have had to face up to the tyrannies by those who share my "skin colour" as well as that of some/many males in general.
I am not warlike nor sexist, yet I resemble those who are. I did not create, nor run, concentration camps or residential schools yet it is an undeniable part of history that affects my life.
On the positive side I have befriended people of cultures my nation once warred with, Japanese, German, Russian, etc.
Some people may hate me for my skin colour or reject me because I resemble a conquerer, yet that is their error.
I sorrowfully accept the horror that there are unmarked graves of children that were mistreated, if not intentionally murdered by priests, nuns and others.
Terms do not matter more than the truth.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Site C project is far from a done deal
Dear Editor:
Re: “LNG is not an acceptable transition fuel says ex-MLA” by Jim Beattie (Herald letters, July 17).
I agree that LNG is not an acceptable transition fuel for the reasons Beattie gives, but to state that “the power generated by Site C must be used creatively to build a truly sustainable renewable energy economy” when he earlier says that “Site C should have been cancelled” leaves me with the impression that he thinks the Site C dam is going ahead regardless of the overwhelming negatives.
Well, not so fast. This is not a done deal.
In April, the B.C. Supreme Court ordered the B.C. government and BC Hydro to disclose to West Moberly First Nation the full, unredacted Milburn Report and all its appendices (only a summary of the report has been made public), as well as all documents relating to the projected final cost and safety of the Site C dam.
This information will be used in a 120-day trial expected to begin in March as West Moberly First Nations is suing BC Hydro along with the federal and B.C. governments over the project.
Chief Roland Willson of West Moberly stated that since adhering to the treaty which covers the territory, they have been told constantly to go somewhere else.
As he stated, “We don’t have another Peace River valley to replace this one. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
I find it very interesting that as the graves of First Nations children are detected, some of the people who mourn include those who still run roughshod over First Nations’ rights — one prime example being the Site C dam fiasco which would also include the loss of prime agricultural land, blocking of wildlife corridors, and a cost that would hit everyone dearly for power we don’t need.
Peter Kerr
Kelowna
Complete shattering of our social norms
Dear Editor:
And now for something completely different, as Monty Python would say, and, perhaps on the lighter side.
What we, as a society, are witnessing here is a complete shattering of social norms, which indeed, define us generationally, our unique zeitgeist. If one would apply music as an example, in this context, I would say, whatever happened to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, and, yes, Elvis, The Beatles, the Chiffons and on? Some of you readers know just what I mean.
Petula Clark sang it best, "It's A Sign of the Times". Now, music social norm has deteriorated immensely.
What is more concerning, is a return to a "hunter, gatherer" society, where so many in our midst, harken back to a primitive culture. We experience this on a global scale. Home sapiens first appeared around 300,000 years ago. Since then, our species has evolved progressively, although this point may be questioned, until approximately 10 years ago.
It is uncertain if this event was caused by some unknown aberration in the social norm or some unexpected genetic mutation. There are some circles that believe contemporary music was the insidious cause.
However, the most likely, and intellectually accepted reason for this anachronistic behaviour, and its application to contemporary social norm, is caused by a genetic regression. It is widely known that modern human genes contain approximately 2% Neanderthal DNA.
It has therefore become obvious, to have manifested itself in the current social norm as displayed in men with facial hair/beards and tattoos, and in women with torn jeans and tattoos.
Going forward, evolutionary biologists will be able to confirm this. The fortunate aspect of this "problem" is that current genetic technology can possibly correct this defect with CRISPR gene editing.
On the other hand, sociologists will look back and perhaps attribute it to excessive noise pollution through speakers. Time will tell.
Lynn Bryngelson
Kelowna
A great choice for Governor General
Dear Editor:
I applaud the federal government for selecting Mary Simon as our new Governor General. This indeed is a meaningful way to move forward with our First Nations communities. Her experience will come in handy.
As for those that oppose her appointment because she does not speak French — phooey! She is bilingual (English and Inuktitut) and will do more to represent First Nations citizens in Quebec than any before her. Language is not a barrier, so don’t make it one.
Congratulations Mary Simon!
A tremendous number of Canadians I know support you.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna