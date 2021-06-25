Try considering world from their point of view
Dear Editor:
Does with fawns understandably are the most visible reason for the mothers’ defensiveness (not “aggressive” which implies a certain unprovoked behaviour), but I’ve also heard, and read, of people who feel threatened by deer when out walking their dog.
“The dog is on a leash,” they cry, and on the basis of that most human argument attribute “aggressive” behaviour to the deer. From the deer’s point of view — and these are wild animals no matter how well they have adapted to human surroundings — any dog, no matter how small, inoffensive, or well controlled by its owner, is a possible predator, a wolf in dog’s clothing. Neither a leash or a human holding it gives the deer any comfort as regards the threat of the dog/wolf.
So, before attributing evil intent to a wild animal — who also can follow humans just out of curiousity — try considering the world from their point of view. And that includes the fact that they are viewing us as a threat. We are infinitely more dangerous to all wild animals, not excepting other predators, than they are to us.
We humans are not an endangered species as a very high percentage of other species are thanks to our destruction of them directly and of the places they need to survive.
Eva Durance
Penticton
IH senior management just doesn’t get it
Dear Editor:
I am a former 32-year employee (receptionist) of Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton. Pathways was defunded on May 31 by management at Interior Health.
In a column dated May 23, Susan Brown, CEO of IH states IH management’s plan to transition clients from Pathways to IH “seamless,” with “enhanced services,” all services in house,” meaning IH is the only place where individuals can access no-fee counselling.
Her column provided misinformation, and is a poorly disguised attempt to discredit Pathways.
Pathways received countless complaints from individuals attempting to access mental health and addiction related service through IH. The complaints continue.
Recently, a young father who I’ve known personally for over more than two decades, requested help accessing treatment. Fortunately, his employer was willing to pay for treatment. The young man remains adamant that he won’t be involved with IH’s mental health and substance-use team because he knows they use a “systems-centered” and not a “client-centered” approach.
He also knows that with counselling through IH, all of the most deeply personal, private, trauma-related information shared with an IH counsellor, would then be entered into their government computer system, and would no longer be confidential.
This young man recently accessed services at Pathways and, until May 31st, received meaningful, professional, confidential, client-centered counselling.
I contacted Penticton Public Health to schedule a required TB test, and explained that it was for someone entering treatment within days. I was informed that they were scheduling for mid-July. How is this “enhancing services” for vulnerable people desperately in need of treatment?
I phoned Kelowna Public Health and was advised that their TB tests are on a drop-in basis Mondays and Wednesdays. We took time off work to travel to Kelowna on Wednesday and again on Friday for the result.
I am not directing this letter to the many wonderful and dedicated physicians, nurses, and other health care providers. I’m very disheartened that with all the taxpayers’ money provided to Penticton IH management, all they seem to show for it is a posh new building, furnishings and of course, their own hefty paycheques, expense accounts and gold-plated pensions.
When will this top heavy “health care” system be held to account? It is urgently in need of restructuring. Will they ever understand that “MHSU Healthcare” is meant to be about assisting people who suffer with mental health and addiction-related issues, as well as assisting their families?
Wendy Jones
Penticton
Listen to First Nations, not the bureaucrats
Dear Editor:
The tragic discovery of 215 children on the grounds of the Kamloops residential school has sent shockwaves throughout Canada which have echoed throughout the world. Pundits are calling out Canada as a racist nation.
Are we? Or are we a nation with a number of citizens who are racist, the same as every other country in the world?
It is said we are colonizers. Are we? Yes. Just like almost every other country in the world, more technically-advanced cultures expanded into lands of those less advanced.
Did successive Canadian governments inflict serious suffering on First Nations and try to destroy their culture? Yes.
The history is clear if anyone paid attention to it. In fact, if anyone listened to the stories from residential school survivors, the recent finding should have been expected and we should sadly expect more to come.
Now we witnessed pandering politicians of every stripe, calling for change and reconciliation. Committees will be formed and bureaucrats will be paid lots of money to regurgitate the shameful history that has always been there for us to see and pontificate on what to do. Yet, land claims won’t be settled and the massive money sucking bureaucracy, previously known as Indian Affairs, won’t disappear.
So how do we change?
Perhaps we all should listen to the rational voices of First Nations rather than the radical voices. Let them tell us, the people, not the politicians, what they want to move forward.
I think we will listen now. The left wing radicals and cancel culture groups won’t win over the majority of Canadians so we need rational discussion.
As for those who would cancel Canada Day. Shame! With all of its flaws, this is still one of the greatest countries in the world. Rather than cancel celebrating that fact, perhaps we can take a few moments to reflect on how to get better.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Appalled by comments made by Brownlee
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tight vote won’t sink marina plans,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, June 23).
As one of the past and founding directors of the Save Skaha Park Society, I am appalled to read current president Karen Brownlee’s comments following the marina referendum.
It is alright to disagree with someone but not to question their integrity. Is Karen really speaking on behalf of Protect Penticton Parks Society?
I sincerely hope not.
That is not the legacy the original board of directors left behind.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Soon-to-be senior will utilize bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I am one who didn’t ask for the City of Penticton to foolishly go about designing and paying for a bike lane that I will in all likelihood use as often as 365 days a year.
I am a cyclist for the purposes of exercise and going to work. Rain, snow or high winds will not stop me from using my sole form of transportation to get around this lovely city.
I am approaching senior citizen age and I plan to always use a bike to get around, as long as I am able to. I do not plan to ever join the marauding horde of reckless, speeding, scooter riders or if I do join them I at least will respect the rules.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton