The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, were married for over 73 years, up until his passing at the amazing age of 99.
Prince Philip has been laid to rest in a very unusual State Funeral with only 30 guests; even the Royals face heart-breaking restrictions. His body will be carried on a Green Land Rover and brought into Windsor Castle. The world will be watching. Prince Philip has been portrayed in many ways.
In one of the more brilliant “Crown” episodes, “Moondust” screenwriter Peter Morgan mixed faith and science to round out this fictional portrayal of Prince Philip.
The episode shows Prince Philip transfixed by the moon landing and rudely dismissive of a group of middle-aged clergymen, having a midlife crisis and discussing life’s problems. In Philip’s mind, anyone that has anything to do with the Church is boring, stuffy, unimaginative, unproductive. The Duke’s dissatisfaction still plagued him, even after meeting the Apollo crew, as evidenced by his irritability.
As he will come to admit later in the episode, slap-bang in the middle of a midlife crisis. However, the brilliant moment is when he sits and shares deeply with those same clergy.
The ability for men to sit and talk is powerful, healing. He is also portrayed in the episode as antagonistic towards the Queen’s deep Christian faith. The truth is that Prince Philip is the one who encouraged the Queen to break with tradition and speak openly about faith at the turn of the last century, and she continues to do so. His mother may have helped this perspective.
Prince Philip paid tribute to the faith of his late mother, Princess Alice. Alice had helped a Jewish family hide from the Nazis, saving them from the awful fate of most Greek Jews. He said, “I suspect that it never occurred to her that her action was in any way special. She was a person with deep religious faith, and she would have considered it to be a perfectly natural human reaction to fellow beings in distress.”
Words that have surfaced about his character are honour, faithfulness, commitment and a good listener.
Archbishop Justin Welby offered these thoughts: “As we recover and rebuild after the terrible trial of the coronavirus pandemic, we will need fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serving others. Throughout his life, Prince Philip displayed those qualities in abundance, and I pray that we can take inspiration from his example.”
As the longest-serving consort, Philip chose to serve the Queen faithfully. The book of Philippians 2:4 encourages us with this verse, which I think the late Prince might have been very familiar with.
“Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interests of others.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.