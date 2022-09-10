The Queen’s remarkable consistency of character
Dear Editor:
It was only last Tuesday, Sept. 6 that Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss to Balmoral, Scotland, and invited her to become her 15th prime minister and form a new government.
Two days later, after hearing of The Queen's death at age 96, Truss paid tribute to her, describing Queen Elizabeth as “the rock on which modern Britain was built,” whose death is a “huge shock” to the country and the world.
During Princess Elizabeth’s speech via radio broadcast to Commonwealth nations on her 21st birthday (April 21,1947), she said in part: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong. But I shall not have strength to carry out this resolution alone, unless you join in it with me, as I now invite you to do. I know that your support will be unfailingly given. God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it.”
On the occasion of The Queen’s 90th birthday, the 64-page tribute book, “The Servant Queen and the King She Serves” by Mark Greene & Catherine Butcher was published. It includes a foreword from Her Majesty and draws on her own words to describe her faith in God. Aside from her annual Christmas messages broadcast on radio and television, the public didn’t hear much about this deeply significant aspect of her life.
What was the secret of The Queen’s remarkable consistency of character?
It’s a question she herself answered in 2002: “I know just how much I rely on my faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God ... I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Fond memories of watching Queen on TV
Dear Editor:
I was greatly saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. My fondest memories of her were watching her wedding and coronation on my aunt’s TV when I was a young teenager.
However, I was very displeased to hear an announcer on the radio this morning say that Prince Charles was now King Charles III over England and the Commonwealth. Being born and raised in Scotland, I have to disagree with her as King Charles the third now reigns over the United Kingdom which is not only England but also includes Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.
Susan Paisley
Kelowna
With Queen’s death, now is time to change
Dear Editor:
Queen Elizabeth II: the crown jewel of genuine decency.
The Queen’s passing brings the end of an era. Perhaps now is the moment Canada as an Independent sovereign nation, logically should create its own Canadian Head of State rather than procuring one from a foreign power.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Words that she thought she’d never hear
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, Kelowna MP Tracy Gray presented the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pins to some 40 Kelowna citizens who have done exemplary work in our community.
They were reminded that this would be the last pin that anyone would receive with Queen Elizabeth’s name on it. On Thursday, we learned or her death. What a day to remember.
I remember hearing the words “The King is Dead, Long Live the Queen.”
Never did I ever think that I would hear the words, “The Queen is Dead, Long Live the King.”
A sad day for all but what a wonderful life she has led.
As I young teen I stood out in the cold on that November day when Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip came to Edmonton.
All young people who belonged to a youth group of any kind were asked to stand in their uniforms. I was a member of a girls group, Canadian Girls In Training, and we stood in that cold, windy day and watched and waved and cheered.
Beryl Itani
Kelowna
We can empathize, but tough love is needed
Dear Editor:
I live in Nanaimo, where people are scared to walk in the streets at any time of day or night.
One day recently, a pregnant mother was struck on the stomach with a brick while defending her four-year-old child from a mentally deranged stranger walking along a downtown street.
Almost at the same time, while waiting for a bus in the same area, a stranger was stabbed by another deranged individual.
David Eby is right in his approach to the problem; empathize, but show “tough love” in dealing with it.
Allan Winks
Nanaimo
A baker’s dozen of suitable candidates
Dear Editor:
Re: “Thompson, Richards for Penticton city council,” (Herald letters, Aug. 30).
So Kathy Clement “made a little list”...
Well, I made a bigger, better list of suitable candidates for Penticton municipal governance.
My list includes, not in any specific order of merit: Hannah Hyland, Lynn Crassweller, Loraine Stephanson, Marjorie Montgomery, Mavis Creech, Sandy Hayes.
Clement likes the way her “candidates” write. However, any letters may be well-written, but whether they reflect intelligence or common sense depends on one’s own I.Q. and/or common sense.
Further suitables: Mike Hawley, Gord McLaren, Ron Johnson, Mark Billesberger, Joe Schwarz, Ron Barillaro, Clifford Martin, and of course, our incumbent James Miller.
There are many more of equivalent calibre; I just didn’t want to take up the whole page, so settled on a baker’s dozen of those most prolific in generously sharing their opinions with the Herald.
And they are all already locally installed citizens.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Wealthy should share to help the rest
Dear Editor:
Two recent stories were about living accommodations; one was about moving a 7,000-square-foot home and the other about a student challenged with finding a place to live.
I looked at the paycheque for my first real job out of high school in 1969 and wondered how I could ever make a living off it.
The 1970s brought higher pay increases and much inflation. The cost of housing was not included in the “cost of living” calculation.
Through the next decades, the cost of purchasing a house increased significantly.
Today we have $10-million homes and tent cities and societal problems galore. As with so many other countries, we have the very rich and the very poor.
We have despair reflected in our suicide rate and drug overdose crises.
Former U.S. president Ronald Reagan entered politics because he was offended by having to pay a lot of income tax.
Earning wealth doesn’t give a person the right to squander it. The wealthy have an obligation to use their wealth to live
modestly and assist their less fortunate neighbours.
How many of us complain about climate change, yet think nothing of flying about the world for frivolous reasons?
Daniel Moreau
Sidney