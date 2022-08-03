Try common sense to solve housing crisis
Dear Editor:
Housing is a crisis. Do our elected and unelected officials care not?
Working people have nowhere to live. There is a perfectly good cabin in Naramata — what is our government going to do? There are two houses and one winery at the end of that road and they are going to tear it down to put in a paved turnaround. Another lady has a caretaker suite that she can not rent out. Why? Because the government wants her to upgrade the septic system. She lives alone in a three-bedroom house that the system was designed for. Yet with only one more person on that system it’s not allowed as our government says it can not be done.
It’s time to get all these brain-dead government people removed from office. All of them — federal provincial and municipal — and install people who have some sort of sanity.
And all who had anything to do with that bike lane insanity should have to pay for the removal at their own expense. Enough is too much. Thing must change as the whole country is falling apart and going bankrupt under their nonsense.
Rudy Chmelyk
Naramata
Usage doesn’t justify costs of bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Our erudite and factual Elvena Slump, in her letter to the editor of July 29, has appended a few more noteworthy negative aspects to the host of facts that repudiate the legitimacy of Penticton's unwelcome bike lane folly.
Ironically, perhaps, the adjacent online survey lists the "Bike lanes" as a choice for the most talked-about election issue.
Notwithstanding all the valid contrary observations, the major consideration to justify or repudiate the $8-million cost is the actual utility of the project. Before a road is widened, an actual car count is utilized. While difficult to simply predict utilization numbers for bike lanes, some critical examination of utility and numbers claims partnered with some common sense should be a viable justification measure.
Unquestionably the consensus was that ridership volumes would never justify the cost and inconvenience. But the project has now reached the point where actual usage numbers are a viable, measurable tool. Actual usage counts are now valid.
If it is any way instructive, herewith my recent personal practical objective but casual observations:
Three recent trips, one from Lakeshore and two from Westminster, southbound down Martin to Fairview, early and mid-afternoon on fine days, revealed: Day 1: No cyclists; Day 2: No cyclists; Day 3: Three southbound cyclists — one in the bike lane, two on the west sidewalk. Unscientific perhaps, but make what you will of it.
Jean Thomas
Okanagan Falls
The confessions made by Pope Francis
Dear Editor:
It is an odd thing that Catholics, alone among all the great religions of the world, expose their mysteries to every observer. Think of the great open altars of Catholic Europe, where Mass is said in a flood of light, high in the sight of all, while tourists can wander around with their iPhones alert, and lacking any curiosity of the mystery.
The recent penitential pilgrimage of Pope Francis added new horizons to the openness of Catholics. His open, personal “confessions” to the whole world were admirable in a time where it more practiced to confess other peoples sins. He has said, shame is good if it leads to transformation.
Pope Francis is a man of rare competence and the most delicate sensibility. He not only adopted himself to each gathering, but was able to completely transform his manners to the environment. He exhibited his adaptability to diverse company, his cosmopolitan experience, his freedom from prejudices, his nicely calculated presence among strangers.
When I see him on his travels, I see that I should never become such a man of the world — then I comfort myself a little by thinking that, perhaps, if I was a humble Christian I should find it easier.
P.S. I have listened to CBC Vatican correspondent, Megan Williams, for many years. My pride tells me that she arranges things in such a way that Catholics ought not to be happy for very long. I am never satisfied.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Observations on the homeless crisis
Dear Editor:
The homeless community includes many who have been evicted from their rented residence while, if not due to, suffering significant mental health tribulations; and from there they can become long-termed homeless.
To me, it's additionally offensive that people who cannot afford/maintain an official residence are, by extension, too poor to be permitted to practice what’s frequently platitudinously described as all citizens' right to vote in elections.
Tragically, it’s as though some people, however precious their souls, can be considered disposable. Even to an otherwise democratic and relatively civilized nation, their worth(lessness) is measured basically by their “productivity” or lack thereof. Those people may then begin perceiving themselves as worthless and accordingly live their daily lives more haphazardly.
Albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, a somewhat similar inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes toward the daily civilian lives lost in protractedly devastating war zones and famine-stricken nations; the worth of such life will be measured by its “productivity”, overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers.
Thus, those people can eventually receive meager column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Two facts the anti-oil crowd never addresses
Dear Editor:
In the opinion section I have never read a letter from the anti-oil crowd that addresses either of these two facts.
First, gasoline is about 100 times as energy dense as a lithium-ion battery. A Hummer battery is more than 2,900 pounds. Almost the weight of a Honda Civic car. Also, gasoline, diesel and propane are easily portable.
A gallon of any could be taken to that remote camp/work site to; run the genset, air compressor, medical equipment, tools, communications, HVAC and oh yeah all those rechargeable batteries that power some of the above.
Guess what: locomotives take 3000 horsepower (we didn’t “metric” ulate) diesels to power the generators that move the mile-long train.
Grant Maxwell
Nanaimo