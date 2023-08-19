Previous fire lesson unheeded
Dear Editor:
As I looked south out my kitchen window Tuesday evening, I noticed a massive mushroom smoke cloud that gave me chills.
There had been nothing on the news earlier, and though, living in Summerland for 23 years and having seen many smoke clouds, this reminded me of the Okanagan Mountain fire.
That same massive cloud of smoke signalled the start of that destructive fire.
Fearing that it was towards Penticton or Osoyoos, I quickly went on the internet to discover it was the Crater Creek fire close to Keremeos that had started July 22.
I quickly contacted my sister, who lives there, to make sure all was okay. I knew there were two fires in Cathedral Park that were being monitored but not fought, just like the Okanagan Mountain fire was in its infancy.
I understand that massive resources were used to deal with the Osoyoos interface fire just weeks prior, but that fire was under control.
So now, the Crater Creek fire has become an interface fire threatening homes.
Local band chief, Keith Crow, has expressed frustration with the inaction on this fire that resulted in it becoming a threat.
It may have started on challenging terrain, but we have extensive air resources that could have probably dealt with it when it.
To be clear, this is not a knock on the front line fire fighters who do an amazing job with the resources they are given. However, I believe it’s time to question the decision makers and bureaucrats who give the walking orders.
Are the right decisions being made?
What is their mandate from government? We have been inundated for months, with how this is the worst fire year ever in B.C. by media and government, who will link it all to climate change.
Consider that over a third of the area burned this year will probably be from the Donnie Creek fire in northern B.C. It was started by lightning in May, and was allowed to burn because it was in the middle of nowhere, until it merged with other fires and became too large to effectively fight and will continue till winter.
When it started, southern and central B.C. were pretty much fire free, so resources were available.
Sadly, since the COVID-19 emergency, I’ve noticed that mainstream media has been reticent to question government decisions.
We need them to do their job. Looking back, I recall an extensive inquiry after the Okanagan Mountain Fire. Did we not learn anything?
Andy Richards,
Summerland