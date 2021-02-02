It was recently announced West Kelowna was proceeding with plans to build a new administration building. It brings to mind several other buildings in the valley slated for replacement, upgrades or re-purposing.
The list includes the Summerland Aquatic Centre (1976), Penticton City Hall (1966), RDOS administration building (1981), and Penticton’s McLaren (1972) and Memorial Arenas (1951) with the years noted when they were built. I started thinking about buildings and infrastructure in the Okanagan Valley.
Regular readers of this column will know I have absolutely no expertise in engineering or architecture. As a “layman”, it seems these buildings are not really all that old, most of them younger than myself. I assume recreational buildings have a shorter lifetime than regular office buildings. For those expecting a conclusion or proposed solution in this column, I have none.
The Kelowna bridge was replaced after just 50 years. The new W.R. Bennett Bridge opened in 2008, replacing the original Okanagan Lake Bridge opened in 1958. (I have always been curious about why the bridge is five lanes. Did the designers believe three lanes was for more traffic leaving Kelowna than entering?)
Several bridges and tunnels in the Lower Mainland are on the radar to be replaced. The Bloor Street Viaduct in Toronto over the Don River valley was built in 1916. The designers with great foresight, included a lower level to accommodate a rail system which was finally used by the subway system in 1964 almost 50 years later. Now that’s planning. The busy bridge is still in use with a suicide prevention “veil” as an upgrade.
It seems we are just not making things last like we used to.
The Summerland Aquatic Centre is one of four centres built in the province using the same design. The other three were de-commissioned long ago. Summerland’s MacDonald School which was replaced in 2000, managed to operate for 80 years.
The oldest continues use commercial building in Summerland is the former BMO building (1917). It is now a pizza restaurant. BMO vacated a couple of years ago as the building did not meet the bank’s high standards for customer service, promising abandoned customers better service in a bigger branch in Penticton. The pizza outlet seems to be thriving.
There is a movement to preserve the oldest building in Summerland. The sod house can be seen from the highway in Trout Creek.
The preservation costs did not sit well with council or taxpayers, so it forlornly sits.
The building previously housing the Okanagan Regional Library was a two storey one. The bottom floor was never used for the usual display of books one would expect in a library. Nobody was ever able to explain to me why the space was under-utilized.
Summerland has an unfortunate record of fires destroying public buildings. The ones I am aware of are Legion (1961), early hospital (1919), the original St. Peter’s Anglican Church on Giants Head Rd. (1917), most of Lower Town (1922), Co-Op building (1957), Ritchie Hall College Residence (1941), Summerland Hotel (1925), T.B. Young Evaporating Plant (1946), and the Regal Fruit Plant (1966).
I was musing about noteworthy buildings in the valley of some historical or tourist value. I could think of no interesting public buildings. Where are the mini-Sydney Opera Houses or Toronto City Halls? In Summerland, the only two remarkable public buildings are Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant (1916) and St. Stephen’s Anglican Church (1910), both built by Alfredo Biagioni from Garnet Valley stones. Mr. Biagioni realized substantial buildings would not burn down like so many others in town.
In Penticton there are several churches and the Leir House which are interesting (also the Peach concession stand by Okanagan Lake).
Only the wineries seem to be constructing buildings of note.
In 1989, Summerland council introduced its bylaw for the Tudor theme as a tourist attraction. The building theme features earth tone colours and half-timbered accents and the transition cost was rumoured to be $2.5 million.
Unfortunately, the theme did not attract too many visitors and the “olde English script signage” proved difficult to read. Although many enjoyed the quaint Tudor theme, I viewed it as a town trying too hard, but at least it was an attempt. The theme has since been abandoned by a wiser council.
The Summerland RCMP building (2012) has a nice façade at a budgeted cost of $4.5 million and a life-span of 50 years. I have wondered why the RCMP does not have a series of plans on the shelf for buildings to accommodate different- size detachments. If a new building for 15 members was needed, the design work is already done. Much like every CNR station erected on the prairies was built from the same drawings.
Joy Oil of Detroit entered the Toronto gas station market in 1936. They built 16 miniature chateau stations with an iconic turret which housed the office. They were neighbourhood landmarks of which sadly, only one survived.
Is it so hard to make a distinctive attractive building? We are constrained by a small population unwilling to fund public vanity projects.
We are fortunate to have spectacular scenery with mountains, lakes, amazing trestle bridges, and attractive wineries to entice the tourists, as few would come to the Okanagan to visit the buildings.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.