Dinged $25 for paying property taxes twice
Open letter to Penticton city council:
I am an 85-year-old widow, own my own home and am considered by family, friends and neighbours to be very independent. I try to look after myself, my home, my yard, do my own shopping and cooking, and have time for many hobbies.
At the end of July 2022, I was extremely ill, but also very worried about paying the City of Penticton for my property tax. Though I was still not well, I drove to the bank and made arrangements to have them pay my property tax.
I had been on my computer earlier in the week, trying to figure out how to pay my property tax online. I apparently was successful, but didn’t know this until I received by bank statement around the middle of August. I realized I had paid twice and knew I would need to straighten out my error.
I was still not feeling well and ended up in Penticton hospital for nine days. The diagnosis was not good. After returning home from the hospital, I waited until Sept. 22 and drove to city hall to straighten out the double payment.
After talking to a lady in the correct department, I was told this could be done, but the city would keep $25 of my money. I was astounded by this remark, but realized I wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to kick up a fuss and assumed the clerk was only doing what she was told to do.
I ask you to please give me an explanation for keeping $25 from my pensions. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for treating a senior this way.
If you were to look into my financial dealings with the city you would realize I have always been honest and fair with you. I don’t believe the city should charge me for my honest error.
The amount, I’m sure, is small to you, but is a large part of the pension I live on. A refund would be appreciated.
Ann Zuk
Penticton
Acting editor’s note: Since this letter was submitted, the city refunded Zuk her $25. Zuk still wished for her letter to run as a cautionary tale for other seniors... JF
Prop representation can work with tweaks
Dear Editor:
Using ranked, run-off, preferential ballots to elect candidates and party leaders makes a lot of sense, as the winner usually will have the support of the majority of the voters.
However, using it in a general election, without a provision to separate the party vote from the candidate vote, easily produces disastrous results.
A good example would be the single transferable vote ballot promoted in several B.C. referendums, that had no provision for separating the two votes.
Without that separation, the party vote and candidate vote travel together, every time a ballot is transferred from a losing candidate, to the voters second, third, or fourth choice candidates, increasing the party vote for each of these parties.
When all candidates finally have been elected, the total vote for the parties who received all those extra ballots will have increased disproportionally, artificially increasing the popular vote for the winning parties, while reducing it for the losing candidate’s parties.
That is why Justin Trudeau prefers an alternative ranked, run-off, preferential-style ballot, because it will most likely produce the same distorted results as a first-past-the-post ballot, and continue to produce majority governments, real and fake.
To use an STV ballot as a proportional Representation (PR) ballot it must have a separate box for the party vote, that does not transfer with the candidate vote.
To keep it safe and simple, all we need is a proportional ballot where voters mark an X in a box to indicate what party they want to form the government, and another box to vote for the candidate they want to represent them in that government.
Multi-member proportional ballots used in New Zealand and Denmark consistently award the parties the number of seats they should have, according to the popular vote.
Andy Thomsen
Penticton
Prolific offenders must demoralize police
Dear Editor:
Imagine yourself as a police officer.
You put your own well-being at risk each working day trying to keep decent, and even indecent, people safe. Many of the people you interact with show you little respect and some are incredibly abusive.
Now imagine you go through the hassle of tracking down and arresting an obnoxious person who is a well-known drug-addicted repeat offender.
Then the next day he is released and straight away commits another crime. When you complain, your supervisor says, “That’s how the justice system works these days. Just find him and arrest him again.”
Would you want to be a police officer?
We should be grateful that some people still do. Perhaps the crux of the problem is people enjoy guaranteed rights and freedoms but have no obligation to be civically responsible or personally accountable.
I wonder if anyone has ever accurately quantified all the wide-ranging costs that are caused by repeat offenders.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon