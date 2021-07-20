Water shortage in a valley of lakes
Dear Editor:
How by any stretch of the imagination can we in the Okanagan be short of fresh water? Is this another government con job or simply another case of bad management by local government?
Have you ever driven from Osoyoos to Vernon? If so, no, well allow me a little ponderance here.
Starting from Osoyoos and heading north, on your right you see Osoyoos Lake — and its no duck pond — it is huge, and it is full of, yes you guessed it, fresh water.
Continue along Highway 97 towards little old Oliver and you will have Tuc-el-nuit Lake and Gallagher Lake. Now keep going just down the road a little and you will pass Vaseux Lake again — a big lake full of fresh water — then but a few kilometers down Highway 97 you will arrive in Okanagan Falls which is perched on the edge of a massive lake called Skaha Lake.
Again all fresh water.
Hey let’s not stop now that we’re are on a wave, so keep going along Highway 97 to Penticton — a city wedged between two huge lakes — again full of fresh water. A beach on the south side (Skaha Lake) then on the north side, another gigantic lake called Okanagan Lake and again all nice fresh water.
But, get this, this lake takes you past communities like Summerland, Peachland, Westbank and Kelowna. The lake continues to Vernon and beyond, but not before you also pass another huge lake called Kalamalka with its glacier-fed fresh water.
Hey enough you say, we get the message we have plenty of fresh water.
Well may I ask why we have water shortage signs up during this heat wave?
In B.C., we are incredibly lucky. We have plenty of everything including fresh water and don’t let government tell you otherwise! Because, unlike the Lower Mainland, we do not have the population densities.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Shout out to our Penticton RCMP
Dear Editor:
Hi, I just wanted to send a public kudos to your local RCMP.
On July 14, my motorcycle broke down while I was riding the Hope-Princeton route. It was hot, there was no cell coverage, no one would stop even though I was standing beside a motorcycle, trying to thumb a ride. No one would even stop to say, “We will call you a tow truck when we reach cell coverage.”
Finally a fellow stopped and I explained my predicament. He said, “Jump in, I’ll give you a ride!”
He took me all the way back home to Chilliwack, 150 kilometres away, where I was able to arrange to get my bike brought home later that evening.
He was an off-duty RCMP officer from Penticton, I have his name but I didn’t think at the time to get his permission to share that info. Just the same, I hope you publish this thankful letter to say “Thanks Penticton RCMP! Serving the public, even off duty!”
Craig Kirkpatrick
Chilliwack
Summerland has issues with politicians
Dear Editor:
Re: “Little interest in serving on advisory committee,” (Herald, July 14).
I don't know much about Summerland, despite passing through on Greyhound or by car or visiting to bowl or perform in a play.
But, I am struck by the issues that have been reported on there in the news media.
A divisive mayor who jumped to provincial politics, problems with development, and a Coun. Doug Holmes, who apparently insults the hometown newspaper, when the problem is probably with him and council.
Coun. Holmes might want to think first before speaking.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
The myth about free everything
Dear Editor:
Re: “Child care funding works well in Scandinavian countries,” by Joy Lang (letters, July 17).
Scandinavia has wonderful free daycare, only it’s not “free.” Income tax rates are 55.9% for Denmark, 56.9% for Finland and 57.2% for Sweden and Vat (GST) adds another 20 to 25%.
If Canadians want all this wonderful “free” stuff, be prepared to pay for it, because nothing in life is free. The costs are just shifted to “everybody” with the cost of tax collection and government administration added on top.
In Scandinavia, a beer is more than $10 and a pizza is more than $40, so prepare to pay more for everything as well as the higher taxes.
Steen Petersen
Nanaimo
BC Housing, parole board are puzzling
Dear Editor:
Way to go parole Board of Canada. Release Rob Thomas after a paltry confinement for a murder conviction and a history of breaching parole conditions whist out on bail for a previous conviction. Makes sense to me.
Way to go BC Housing. Continue with your insane project to destroy the neighbourhood around 3240 Skaha Lake Road by proceeding with plans to build a “different form of supportive housing,” and to name this facility after a derivative from the Syilx language.
My only conclusion is that this facility will house members of the indigenous community. This being the case, why in heavens name would you not place this “supportive housing project” on Penticton Indian Band lands.?
Makes nothing but sense to me.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Nothing sustainable about hydro reservoir
Dear Editor:
Re: “LNG is not an acceptable transition fuel, says ex-MLA” (Herald letters, July 17)
While I mostly agree with former MLA Jim Beattie’s otherwise excellent letter, I must take issue with his idea that “Site C (can) be used ... to build a truly sustainable renewable energy economy in British Columbia while meeting B.C.’s growing clean power needs.”
If Site C is built, it will be too late for that. There is nothing sustainable, renewable, or clean about a hydro reservoir. It is not too late to stop Site C, and it must be stopped, for our sustainable future.
Glen Porter
Burnaby
The Great Bike Lane by Abbott & Costello
Dear Editor:
The bike lane project reminds me of an Abbott-and-Costello monologue. It centers around the idea of a manager not knowing what’s going on.
The baseball team sketch deals with “Who’s on first; What’s on second and I don’t know is on third.” Apparently council has adopted some of these in their thinking re: the bike lane.
For the record, I am not anti-bike. However, the purported cost of at least $8 million seems a bit exorbitant to benefit so few without a direct vote or referendum put forth.
I would venture to guess that there might possibly be 500-600 bikes (plus or minus) in the city and surrounding area. Council probably did not do research to ascertain the bike population. Of this number maybe 100-150 are somewhat occasional riders.
The way that this path is set up is inviting disaster, better yet accidents looking for a place to happen. City councillors are busy patting themselves on the back even before the grand ribbon cutting on Aug.1.
What is the rationale behind this debacle? What surveys were done and when were they done? If they were done, were the results ever published?
I am wondering if consideration was given to following: (keep in mind that I am not anti-bicycle)
• Cyclists do not pay road tax as such
• Cyclists probably don’t have insurance
• Cyclist special interest group, being in a minority, enjoys perks that cars and their drivers don’t get
• Cyclists don’t pay a licensing fee
It would seem that the city missed a golden opportunity to interact with Penticton Indian Band to develop the channel pathway. Not only would this be a much safer route, but also lead to beautification of the channel pathway area for far less investment than $8 million.
The whole bike path would seem to be an exercise in subterfuge. Council wanting to look good made the bike path promise to a special interest group so that on completion council could proudly stick out its chest and snap the suspenders. Usually credit is given where credit is due, but what about discredit?
The bike path development; the Trio debacle and the Skaha Marina issue are prime examples that clearly show that council seems to be burying its head in the sand a la proverbial ostrich and is proud of itself and its accomplishments.
With a record like this, where is there any evidence of any pride?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton