Use of church for shelter lacks respect
Dear Editor:
My interpretation of the word “co-operation” must differ in its entirety from that of Minister David Eby. It seems that his expectation of co-operation from the City of Penticton is that the City follow his orders and that they do as he wants them to do. His heavy handed, arbitrary and arrogant position on the use of the Victory Church for a homeless shelter is offensive to the citizens of Penticton and shows a lack of respect for the Council we elected to represent us.
Our elected representatives have a duty to make decisions that are in the best interests of the community as a whole and their decisions must reflect those of the citizens who are most affected by any given issue. We did not elect David Eby as an elected member of City Council. The Provincial Government had every opportunity during the temporary use time frame to resolve an issue that clearly falls within their area of responsibility.
Senior levels of Government will always attempt to download responsibilities they should own to Municipal Governments — I certainly remember those experiences from my term in office. City Council is charged with the responsibility to reject those attempts from time to time and to protect the interests of the community.
It is beyond my comprehension why the Premier would allow one of his cabinet ministers to try to intimidate and bully anyone and in this case. It is an attempt to undermine local authority. It seems to me this is a blatant misuse of power.
Beth Campbell, Penticton
Good people do come a-knocking
Dear Editor:
Our doorbell rang around 9 pm last evening around 9 p.m. My wife answered the door. A man handed her her wallet which he said he found around Safeway. My wife did not even realize it was missing.
It is nice to know there are good people around.
Gary Kuse, Penticton
World needs to reduce carbon
Dear Editor:
Imposing an escalating carbon tax on Canadians is grossly unfair as was eloquently presented by Kris Simms (“Carbon tax punishes Canadians for staying warm,” March 10).
It should be scrapped in favour of an alternative worldwide mechanism to reduce CO2 emissions. Canada produces about 1.6% of the world’s CO2 emissions. The world’s biggest CO2 polluter is China, producing nearly 30%, followed by the US at 15%, the EU at 10%, India at 7%, Russia at 5% and diminishing amounts by all other countries.
The worldwide incentive mechanism would tax the export of manufactured goods from each country based on their CO2 emissions. If the tax on Chinese manufactured goods were set at 1%, the export tax on U.S. manufactured goods would be 0.5%, and all other exports would be in proportion to their countries’ CO2 emissions. For most countries, this would be an almost negligible amount and at a certain threshold could be omitted to reduce the bureaucratic effort in administering the tax. To further incentivize the countries’ efforts to reduce their emissions, the taxes (to be held by the World Trade Organization) would be rebated to the exporting countries in proportion to their performance in reducing their emissions.
Clearly, environmental activists need to focus on China. The U.S. is already reducing its CO2 emissions, but will also be incentivized by this alternative mechanism to the carbon tax to further reduce its emissions.
President Joe Biden, with his environmental czar John Kerry, should be in favour of this because it puts the burden on China, but to work out the details, the scheme will require representative panels of trade and tax collection experts (headed by strong environmentalists). Strong leadership will be required to produce results.
I am encouraging sponsors of environmental activism to have this incentive mechanism presented at the next Environmental Summit meeting and to lobby for scrapping Canada’s carbon tax.
Wolf Penz,Kelowna
Dense downtown serves entire region
Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor featured a photo of Vancouver’s waterfront and posed the question: “You don’t want our waterfront to look like this, do you?” (The Daily Courier, March 8)
My answer: Yes, I do.
The Okanagan region is forecast to gain 100,000 people over the coming decades. I commend mayor, council, and planning staff on their recent planning to design a city that benefits all.
A dense downtown core provides housing, shopping, and cultural amenities that benefit our entire region. Families who choose to live downtown will walk to local stores — reducing the need for expensive road infrastructure while supporting locally owned businesses. The ability to walk for your daily life reduces the number of cars on the road. Not only does this reduce noisy traffic, but it demonstrably improves health and happiness. This population density supports amenities — think transit, theatres, and restaurants — that benefit our region as a whole.
In contrast, building more subdivisions of single family homes costs the average taxpayer and contributes to increased property taxes. Think about it: if we put 100, high-density homes in a single block they require the same amount of roadways, sewer lines, and etc. as a single low-density block in Crawford. When one considers a low-density development in Crawford requires homeowners to drive for their everyday needs, and we have to widen main roads to accommodate the new drivers, those costs increase. Who pays for the increased costs of sprawl? It’s not the new development, it’s spread out across the city and we all pay for it in our property taxes.
So yes, I do want our downtown to look like Vancouver. Our region is growing and I want a thriving, vibrant downtown core that provides housing for new families, supports local business, and efficiently spends our tax dollars.
Thomas Martin, Kelowna
Okanagan timber supply review vital
Dear Editor:
I wholeheartedly support the letter from Tarin Skelbania regarding the Okanagan Timber Supply Review that is currently underway. There is no doubt that the logging plans presented in the Timber Supply Area of the Okanagan do not take into consideration the effects that logging has and will have on our water supply. The largest cuts in the TSA over the past 10 years are in the Okanagan watersheds.
Readers can see how logging has impacted from all of the areas in the Okanagan by going to Google Earth and looking at the time lapse photography. Look at “earthengine.google.com/timelapse” and bring up “Okanagan Lake, 1985 to 2018. This will demonstrate how much has been cut in this period of time.
As well as the environment and wildlife, the annual allowable cut has had, in this period, a profound effect on Recreation in the Okanagan. For example, in the area of the Nickel Plate Cross Country ski trails, harvesting has already left some trails barren of trees. Look at any recreation area in the Okanagan, hiking and biking trails, hunting and fishing areas, camping spots, etc. The annual allowable cut has crucially affected the quality of recreation in our area.
In the past 20 years, planning by inter-governmental agencies has set aside areas to be protected. (i.e. Brent Mountain). Forests in these areas are fast disappearing. Agreed upon plans have been ignored. The need to supply the 22 mills operating the in the Okanagan has superseded all other values. This attitude will result in large cuts blocks in all places. We ask for smaller cut blocks and set asides in specific places (i.e. watersheds, ski trails etc.) to allow for environmental and recreation needs. Please contact Forests.OkanaganShuswapDistrictOffice@gov.bc.ca to voice your concern before March 18.
Richard Reime, Penticton
IH has tough road on Pathways
Dear Editor:
I read the article “IH Pledges Thoughtful Pathways Transition” (Herald, March 11) with interest. We will be speaking to many of the issues alluded to in the article in the near future, but I wanted to comment on Dr. Letwin’s promise that the same number of counsellors will be maintained.
I believe that Interior Health will attempt to fulfill the letter of the contracts but there is no way that IH will be able to replicate the spirit with which Pathways has fulfilled our contracts.
Please continue to support Pathways and if you can donate through GoFundMe so that we can continue to operate until we are able to access new funding streams please do so. There is still a future for Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in our community and we will find that new path.
Sherry Ure, ND Chair,
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, Penticton
Council should look at Water Use model
Dear Editor:
In 2004, I had the opportunity to be part of the Trout Creek Water Use Plan Consultative Committee. The members included reps from the District of Summerland, Ministry of Water, Land and Air Protection, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Agricultural Water Users and the Penticton Indian Band.
The Trout Creek Watershed, which supplies most of Summerland’s water, has highly variable flows. They vary during the year and between the years. Drought years with very low flows pose special challenges for users. The water system developed by Summerland is fully allocated to current users. Domestic users, irrigators and fish have all taken a reduction in use to reach agreement on this water use plan.
Prior to the plan, there was much confusion as to whom had the authority to control the diversion of Trout Creek. Conversations and actions became disruptive to a civil understanding, and it was decided to form a committee of all interests with a professional moderator.
Each stakeholder presented their specific objectives in terms of their water requirements. It was demonstrated by modelling that it was not feasible to meet the objectives of all the stakeholders in full. Compromises were made until a feasible operating regime was developed.
This was an incredible experience for all of us involved. We started out in disagreement and through responsible discussion resolved the situation and we all left in agreement of the operating system.
Summerland’s most recent split vote on the proposed solar project reminds me of the water conflict. Their has been a lot of public comment in the media against the proposal. Perhaps council should look at the model used for the Water Use Plan, to come to a better understanding of potential positive or negative benefits with a broader base of input. Four-to-three votes do not indicate a strong message.
As community leaders, it demonstrates strength and a deep resolve to reach out for professional guidance on the scientific, economic, and social benefits that the project encompasses. Voters deserve no less.
Gord Shandler, Summerland
If not in our backyard, then where?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Let’s hop on board and stop the stupidity,” (Penticton Herald, March 9).
Would Ted Wiltse and others of his ilk please suggest where people who are in need of homes (before they can address addiction, mental health and poverty) can look.
Not all of us have had homes, land, educational funding bequeathed to us. Some, even if lucky enough to have had this, could not take advantage of it due to mental and emotional disabilities.
We no longer have packinghouses, canning facilities, manufacturing companies or other such employers who required little or no experience, training and education. These jobs have been replaced by technology where 50 people were once required, now only three are needed.
I don’t have the answers either, but do know that herding unfortunate and struggling people off to some other jurisdiction is not the answer.
To anyone with the attitude of “not in my backyard,” what is the answer?
More mental health and addiction centres would be a start, plus homes with adequate supervision and assistance provided.
Why were the housing units on South Skaha, as requested by our provincial government, denied by city council? Was it NIMBY again? The homeless are people. Where is your humanity and compassion?
Sandy Hayes, Penticton
