Parks must stay in public hands
Dear Editor:
Attempting to commercialize Skaha Lake Park has been going on since 1999. Agendas have included things such as a hotel, luxury resort, marina, water park and licensed restaurant, etc.
In 2002, there was a referendum on commercial activity in parks and approximately 92% were not in favour. The people believed their public parks were saved from commercialization in perpetuity, but learned later that they had been duped, because an escape clause had been inserted after the fact. If that escape clause had not been inserted, we would not be in this position today. This is an important issue which still needs to be investigated and addressed.
In 2015, I was a volunteer to receive petitions either for or against commercialization in Skaha Lake Park. I collected 898 signatures myself and of those 81 were in favour and 811 were opposed to long-term leases and commercialization of Skaha Lake Park.
There were thousands more petitions signed against the development, several public rallies with hundreds of people, hundreds of letters written, two societies formed against the development, plus two lawsuits initiated and hundreds of thousands of tax dollars spent to finally cancel the long-term agreement between the city and Trio Marine Group.
In 2020, city staff began again to make public their intentions to improve the eastern portion of Skaha Lake Park. Thousands of people have said they love Skaha Park just as it is with its open and green spaces and many recreational amenities.
It requires nothing more than respectful use and maintenance of its existing beauty. Some updates to the marina building and boathouse storage building would be acceptable.
Public engagement has been severely curtailed this past year. A lot of people are not aware of the city’s plans.
How can we trust city hall when they keep proposing these long-term 25-year agreements with independent operators in our public park?
To keep our parks in the public ownership and control, we must vote no on the byelection referendum question.
Advance voting continues Wednesday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
General voting is June 19 at the Senior’s Drop-In Centre and trade and convention centre, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Leo Verbeek, Penticton
Vaccination call-in system fails
Dear editor:
As seniors, my wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot on March 22. We were early birds when it came to the B.C. government gearing up to mass vaccinate before the “new and improved” booking system came online.
It was a shock to learn that we had to register for the “new” wait list. Many of our friends and neighbours also were unaware of the change.
Fortunately, when we called the registration line for the new system (1-833-838-2323) we managed to get through. A male voice signed us up and gave us each registration confirmation numbers.
A couple of weeks later, my wife received an email directing her to book her appointment for her second shot. She did so with relative ease.
I waited and did not get a similar email. A week later, wondering why my wife was called yet we were both given registration numbers at the same time and, after learning many of our friends of similar age
and younger had been booked, I tried
to call the vaccination phone number — and tried, and tried.
On Saturday, May 30, I spent over six hours calling that number before finally connecting with a human. The line was either overloaded and not accepting any other dial-in, or once we got in the wait was excessive.
On three occasions, after holding for well over half an hour, I was connected to someone’s voicemail and told the mailbox was full and to hang up and try again. On one occasion I reached a person’s mailbox and was asked for a password. (A password? Really?)
Finally, around 3 p.m. I actually got through (only a half-hour wait) and connected with a human. Upon checking my ID, she declared my information had not been put into the system. I had been missed. Or the first clerk was lazy and only entered my wife.
She re-entered my information and advised I would be contacted for my second shot.
I have yet to be contacted. My opinion: The vaccination registration system stinks.
On the other hand, the crew at our vaccination clinic has been phenomenal.
Glen Witter, Summerland