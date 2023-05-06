Motivations are not always obvious. Someone takes an irrational position on some issue – irrational to you, that is – for no discernable reason. It’s not even clear to them why they react the way they do.
It could be about government spending. Or about education systems. Or about religion, sex, or politics – the big three
no-no’s for polite conversation.
But when you probe, you find a deeper agenda.
That’s what writer David Byrne realized at his preferred grocery supermarket.
There used to be a dozen checkouts, he wrote, with a human at each register. Instead there were now a dozen automated, self-service checkouts. And just three human cashiers.
I haven’t had that experience at my own grocery store. Not yet, anyway. But I certainly see it at, say, Canadian Tire.
And at banks and credit unions. Where customers use ATMs instead of human tellers.
And don’t get me started about voice menus where a soothing but synthetic voice advises me to push buttons to choose from a variety of service options.
Have you noticed, by the way, that “Press zero to speak to an operator” is now more likely to get you “That was an invalid response?”
It’s all done in the name of efficiency. Or cost reduction, which amounts to the same thing.
David Byrne suggested, in an article in The Rotarian magazine, that in reality this process has a long-term goal of reducing human interactions.
I doubt if anyone would ever admit to having that goal. They would cite increased speed, fewer mistakes, greater choice, and improved productivity.
But as the saying goes, “if the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
If the only tool you have is electronic technology, every problem looks like there should be a software solution.
Humans, Byrne admitted, can be “capricious, erratic, emotional, irrational, and biased in what sometimes seem like unproductive ways.”
The obvious solution? Write them out of the equation. Stick to lines of code, which never suffer from mood swings.
If that seems too damning an indictment, “the proof is in the pudding,” my mother used to say. You judge recipes and ingredients by their outcome. And the outcome of this automation is social isolation.
I’ll go out on a limb and say that there is no computer program that draws people together face to face. The mere fact that you’re using a computer means that you’re working alone.
Amazon serves as a prime example (pun intended.) You can investigate products, compare them, choose them, order them, pay for them, and have them delivered to your door, without ever interacting with any human being.
The effect is to turn us into a mass of individuals. And to some extent, that is intentional.
We are social beings.
The pandemic shot down schools, churches, social clubs. Isolation resulted in increased domestic abuse. Increased addiction – to alcohol and to other drugs. Increased violence – gun violence in the U.S. particularly, but also stabbings and muggings in Canada. Mental health declined. Homelessness soared.
University studies have shown that “chronic social isolation increases the risk of mental health issues like depression, anxiety and substance abuse, as well as chronic conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
It also raises the risk of dementia in older adults.”
Now, we’re reaping the harvest of people who’ve forgotten how to get along together.
We’re throwing dollars at social agencies that offer counselling, therapy, stress reduction, anger management, hoping to undo some of the damage done by solitary confinement
At the same time, corporations take advantage of computer technologies to isolate us further from each other.
I’ll give the final words to David Byrne: “Much tech development and innovation over the last decades has had an unspoken overarching agenda. The agenda has been about creating a world with less human interaction. This tendency is not, I suspect, a bug. It’s not an unintended side effect; it’s a desired feature.”
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca