Canadian military would be outmatched
Dear Editor:
Wow! Canadian politicians must be eating a ton of spinach to even think that a few special forces sent overseas to counteract any thoughts Russia may have is admirable... but it’s surely a joke.
Russia on one hand, China on the other... it doesn’t get any more exciting than that.
The Big Red Bear must be shaking in its boots from laughter. Sadly, a brave face and dirty words at 10 paces are no match to knockout heavyweights who too have friends and powerful allies.
I give Canadian politicians a rating of zero-of-10 for sending other people’s children off to possibly fight, while they stay back with all the safety and comforts of home as usual.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Putin is not afraid to use military force
Dear Editor:
In 1989, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker went to Moscow with assurances for Mikhail Gorbachev — “there will be no expansion of NATO’s jurisdiction, one inch further east.” Even as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, Britain’s Prime Minister John Major repeated this pledge, “we are not talking about strengthening of NATO.
Yet that is exactly what happened. The NATO alliance expanded more than 1000 km east from the former front-line dividing Germany.
Americans admit offering past assurances, but point to Russia willingly acquiescing when NATO invited the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary to join in 1997. The West knowingly took advantage of a weak Russia — following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country broke up into 15 independent states — in need of financial aid. Suffering collapse of the soviet-system and low oil prices, Russia was unable to help.
Pro-democratic reformers within the former Soviet satellites couldn’t resist western entreaties, nor the allure of western loans. Russia naturally felt threatened and to halt further NATO expansion, Boris Yeltsin signed a “Founding Act” with NATO in 1999.
Nothing came of it.
Bulgaria and Romania joined NATO by 2004, while pro-western agitators ignited both the 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia and 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine. The hope of working with Russia was gone, at Bucharest in 2008, America persuaded NATO to invite Georgia and Ukraine to be members, a promise NATO repeated last month. Thereby walking NATO right up to Russia’s front door.
Putin is not afraid to use military force to secure his borders. He invaded Georgia in 2008, he seized the Crimea and Ukraine’s eastern province of Donbas. He sent military forces into Kazakhstan to help a pro-Russian government eject western agitators.
For Putin, it is business as usual and worth the gamble, better to start a war now than to risk Ukraine bristling with foreign troops and missiles later.
Canada reaffirmed its steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. But, to take the pot off boil, NATO could adopt the position that while enlargement is the goal in principle, Ukraine must first reform itself, once implied by then former VP Joe Biden, it will be a blow to Ukraine reformers, but will not extinguish their efforts. Canada can focus our aid on reforming their shaky government apparatus this could deescalate the situation without it appearing that Russia has a veto.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Councillor comments were dismaying
Dear Editor:
Following a Dec. 7 public hearing, where much concern was raised about four variances sought in a controversial rezoning proposal for an eight unit, four storey (with additional rooftop “appurtenances”) project for 602 Lakeshore Drive in Penticton, final decision on that rezoning was withheld until it passed by a narrow margin at the Jan. 18 council meeting.
Concerns expressed at the hearing included that the subject lot was too small for the proposed building in order to accommodate the requested RM3 rezoning designation. Although not explicitly disclosed or stated in the staff report and presentation to Council and the public, the lot is 28% deficient in width and 20% deficient in total area for compliance with zoning bylaw requirements.
How could this degree of discrepancy not be overtly considered in staff’s recommendation to Council that this rezoning be approved?
At the Jan. 18 council meeting, Coun. Frank Regehr’s researched, well-presented conclusions regarding the above shortcomings were ignored. Coun. Katie Robinson felt this was like any other rezoning and that it was fully justified “in black and white” by the lot’s future land use designation as Urban Residential, when in fact, other factors requiring consideration exist in the Official Community Plan.
The consensus and comments by the four councillors who ultimately voted to approve the rezoning were dismaying.
This will be the tallest building in the immediate neighbourhood. The impacts of reduced sideyard setbacks along with small changes to other variances (including reduced landscaping) appeared to be of little concern to them.
The developer stated that Lakeshore Drive is “in transition” as apparent justification for his proposal.
So having “done her homework”, Coun. Robinson might have advised how that relates to policies in the OCP such as Section 4.1.5.2, which requires “neighborhood redevelopment plans in areas undergoing — or proposed to undergo- transition, to ensure… an appropriate scale and design”.
If the neighbourhood, with its known heritage architecture, is indeed in transition, the public would likely expect to be advised of the City’s progress on the status of those redevelopment plans for this high-profile area of Lakeshore Drive, especially given that a review of the OCP is approaching.
This rezoning sets a worrisome precedent for maintaining the OCP’s form and character objectives for Lakeshore Drive, and for Penticton as a whole.
Sincere thanks go to Councillors Judy Sentes, Regehr and James Miller for their considered comments and votes against the 602 Lakeshore Drive rezoning.
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Sanders would have been the better choice
Dear Editor:
Re: “Non-stupid Americans need to be vigilant,” by Paul Crossley (Courier/Herald letters, Jan. 20).
Even before Joe Biden’s election win, I seriously doubted that his presidency would be permitted to make a notably practical improvement in poor and low-income Americans’ quality of life, which now includes voting rights.
Quite frankly, I strongly suspect that any American president who would seriously try implementing truly humane, progressive policies — notably, a significant reduction in military spending, a genuine anti-war effort, universal single-payer healthcare, writing-off student deb, increasing the minimum wage while reigning in Wall Street — would likely be assassinated, sooner rather than later.
I believe that the DNC refuses to allow a Bernie Sanders presidential candidacy, regardless of what Democratic Party members/voters want.
For example, every county in West Virginia voted for the truly progressive Bernie Sanders in 2016, yet the Democratic National Committee declared them as wins for Hillary Clinton; Clinton’s neo-liberalism, unlike Sanders’ fiscal progressiveness, was already known for not rubbing against big money, business and power grains.
Fiscal conservative ideology/politics, big business interests and most of the corporate mainstream news media resist sufficiently progressive ideas from actually being implemented. They seem to favour big money interests over people.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Add COVID days to insurance programs
Dear Editor:
Here’s a better idea for mandated sick days.
First of all, five days is hardly enough. Secondly, five days per employee could place a great hardship on small businesses.
An alternate solution could have been to add “COVID sickness days” to the employment insurance program.
Either the worker could apply with no wait time or the employer could continue to pay the worker and then make a claim to EI.
Employers who already have sick days in their agreements or those with salaried employees would still cover until those agreed-upon sick days were used.
Andrea Racicot
View Royal