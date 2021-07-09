Poem still relevant 21 years later
Dear Editor:
This is a poem that my mother, Shirley Rasmussen wrote back in 2000.
Her daughter-in-law was a residential school child and the stories she told touched my mother.
It seems so relevant and sad. I thought your readers may want to read it.
This poem is dedicated to all the native children that were sent to residential schools during a time of our shameful past.
Patsy Wisener for Shirley Rasmussen
Penticton
I CAN NO LONGER FEEL THE WIND
by Shirley Rasmussen
I no longer hear the birds that sing, no longer run with deer.
No longer hear the wild geese, as winter days grow near.
They stole me from my mother’s arms, and sent me to their schools.
They caned me and they beat me, and called me “Savage Fool.”
I can no longer feel the wind, as it bends the mighty tree.
Or watch the fields of swaying grass, four grey walls are all I see.
I no longer speak my mothers’ tongue. Time has robbed my memory.
I no longer hear the wise old words, my people told to me.
My days are filled with shadows; my nights are filled with fears.
My body aches, my pillow’s damp, from broken dreams and tears.
They’ve stolen my tomorrows; they’ve taken my todays.
They’ve stripped me of my pride and soul. But my yesterday still stays.
Yes, I was strong; I laughed and ran, free as the winds that blow.
My nights were free of demon dreams; my soul was light as snow.
Yes, yesterday I was proud and free. My people brave and wise.
My people laughed; my people sang. But now our spirit dies.
I wonder why they hate me so? Is it the colour of my skin?
Or is it because I love to sing? They tell me that’s a sin.
Or is it that my heathen soul is damned, like white men say?
If so, why did God make man, to love a summer day?
Why’d did he make us love to sing, or watch an eagle soar?
Why make us love the warm spring winds that melt the winter snow?
And why did God makes birds’ songs sweet? And why make the sky so blue?
Why paint a rainbow? Scent a rose? Oh how, I wish I knew.
We worshipped things they will not see, like sun and wind and rain.
Though our eyes are black, our skin is tanned. Do you think we feel no pain?
When we are beaten, robbed pride, we hurt the same as you.
We laugh, we love, we weep, we mourn, just like all men do.
Shirley Rasmussen
July 2020
Election staff ethical, professional, skilled
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tight vote won’t sink marina plans,” (Herald, June 22).
I was horrified by the comments made by Karen Brownlee in response to the question about asking for a recall of the count in regard to the referendum question.
Not only was her response mean spirited, it was also libelous. Her insinuation was that the city staff running the election were dishonest and that they would stuff the ballot box in favour of the “yes” vote.
Chief Electoral Officer Angie Collison and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Laurie Darkus are two of the most honest, integral and professional women I know. All of the city staff, as well as the election staff and volunteers, conducted themselves in a professional and ethical manner. Every effort was made for transparency and integrity.
I was the sole scrutineer at the close of the polls and observed the entire process. Ms. Brownlee’s comments cast shadows on my integrity as well.
Not only has Ms. Brownlee made libelous accusations against the honesty of city staff, she has not even made any attempt to apologize.
Shame on you Karen Brownlee.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
Candidate owes staff an apology
Dear Editor:
One of the candidates in the June 19 byelection in Penticton spoke out of turn — probably without thinking — accusing city staff of “stuffing the ballot box” on the marina referendum question.
I was the second person in line on the first day of the advanced voting and I even signed my name on a piece of paper witnessing that no tampering was done.
I watched Angie Collison and Laurie Darkus put the locks on the voting machines.
Karen Brownlee should publicly apologize for calling out the city staffers who handled this byelection, working long hours to ensure that nothing was done illegally.
Brownlee made libelous comments that could lead to legal actions. The final vote on the referendum question was calculated correctly and it’s impossible to even think of what Ms. Brownlee said. This was one of the most well-organized elections, with people lining up early and voting very quickly — in and out.
I have to tip my hat to Angie and Laurie for their hard work and dedication in making sure every eligible voter could come in safely during these difficult times and vote, especially when we are still in the middle of a pandemic.
Brownlee should be disqualified from running in the upcoming general election in 2022 for her terrible accusations and hurtful comments. I think the staff at City Hall let the voters have their say.
I sure hope the city will take bold action against extremist remarks.
As a regular city council meeting attendee, staff does their best to try to accommodate the situation, but sometimes one bad idea slips by and passes but I’ve always known administration to assist by providing plenty of information about any agenda item.
Finally, when running for public office it’s never easy to put your name forward because you set high expectations and I thank the other nine candidates for their hard work and dedication during the five-week election cycle.
I would like to congratulate James Miller on his landslide victory. I know he’ll make good decisions and has some tough ones ahead but his heart will always be with Penticton and the taxpayers.
Good luck and I wish you all the best Coun. Miller!
Jordan Shade
Penticton
Heat wave shouldn’t be causing alarm bells
Dear Editor:
The recent heat wave has sparked the usual apocalyptic predictions and dire warnings. I’m old enough to remember exactly the same weather patterns and pressure systems from the 1970s when the same prognosticators were predicting a new ice age. National Geographic, Time, Newsweek and all of the mainstream media picked up on the theme and with graphic diagrams and lurid detail they fanned the flames of impending doom.
As a young geology student, I well remember some of the alarmists were seriously advocating that the military “seed” the Arctic with soot so as to attract the Sun’s heat and melt the ice so it wouldn’t advance.
Today, the very same people are predicting the opposite, that “we’re all gonna fry.”
And we did. For a short while.
But like as in yesteryear there is a lot of misinformation and outright deception happening today. For example, the media headline that North America recorded its “highest average temperature EVAHHH!”
That’s not entirely accurate.
Instrument recordings have only been happening for about 175 years in North America so no one knows exactly how hot it has been in the past. In fact, geological science informs us that there were several 200-300 year-long droughts with apparent scorching temperatures throughout the Pacific region of North America in the past 2,000 years. To boot, the overall temperatures across the earth have shown a decline in three of the past four months this year — something deliberately omitted from the headlines for political reasons.
The world’s oceans (which cover 71% of earth’s surface and act as both a heat and carbon dioxide sink) are showing a distinct cooling trend recently. The sun, which by far and away is the primary driver of Earth’s climate, has been relatively ‘quiet’ over Solar Cycle 24 and now into 25 and this is impacting our climate in massive ways scientists are only beginning to understand.
And then there is the fact that there was a cold climatic period from about 1350-1850 AD known as “The Little Ice Age” when glaciers advanced considerably around the world, crops failed, the Vikings left Greenland after thriving there for several hundred years, crops which had historically been cultivated couldn’t be grown in Northern Europe refused to grow, etc.
This emerging from a deeper cold has quite naturally led to a warming similar to the “Medieval Warm Period” (about 950-1350 AD) and the even warmer Roman Warm Period (about 200 BC- 450 AD).
So, while the recent heat wave was serious, it was not unusual nor “unprecedented” and is not a portender of the “end of the world.” Moreover, no matter how much alarmists pretend that cutting carbon dioxide (the Gas of Life) will save the world, it won’t. If anything, the pandemic should have taught us is that shutting down the world’s economy did not stop the natural rise in carbon dioxide levels. Those levels are linked to the oceans and other CO2 “sinks” which cannot be controlled by politicians and megalomaniacs intent on controlling the populace.
Jim Church
Kelowna
Please respect the lives of motorcyclists
Dear Editor:
I am vice-president of the Society for Injured Riders, a not-for-profit society that raises money to help support injured motorcycle riders and their families as a result of injuries a rider sustains in a motorcycle accident and the impact it has on their family.
I have been employed in the personal injury legal field as a paralegal in the Okanagan for many years. I have been in a significant motorcycle accident myself and I have seen my fair share of catastrophic motorcycle injuries.
I speak from experience.
This letter is written for the young lady who was driving her black, Mazda CX-3 on Highway 97, near Kelowna on June 28, around noon.
You might remember me but, if not, let me remind you how we met.
You were in your black car. I was riding my red Harley Davidson heading into the city of Kelowna. It was smoking hot out. We pulled up to a red light on Highway 97, near the airport. There were a few cars in front of you and I was behind you. We all came to a stop. While waiting in the blistering heat, the light turned green. The vehicles in front of you, proceeded forward, quickly getting up to highway speed. You, on the other hand, sat there at the light, looking down (one can presume on your phone) for at least seven seconds.
I honked my horn and you promptly looked up into the rearview mirror and proceeded to wave nicely at me with your middle finger. Now, I am not an impatient person and those who know me know my tolerance level for other people. Had I been in my car, I would have waited for you to get your “stuff” together and get moving, without honking at you.
What you don’t understand, and what I am here to educate you about, is the dangerous position you put me in, on that day, in that moment. While you were stopped at the light that had turned green, I was stopped behind you. No safety net, no metal cage around me as a buffer to separate me from another vehicle that would likely now be focused on the green light (and not my tiny taillight) barreling up behind me at likely more than the 90/kph posted speed limit. I have become a sitting duck and one that on impact, will likely be crushed and catastrophically injured or dead — forever changing my life and the life of my friends and family.
So please, the next time you are at a traffic light and a motorcycle honks from behind you to get moving, rather than waving nicely at them with your middle finger, please take into consideration that it is their life that could be saved from a fast moving vehicle behind you and they are trying to get you to move when you are stopped in moving traffic.
Better yet, stay off your phone and just keep moving.
Monica Bruns
Kelowna