Province behaving irresponsibly
Dear Editor:
At the March 2nd Penticton Council meeting, council decided to look into increasing the complement of bylaw officers to include safety officers working rotating shifts at night. Council is trying to put safety first without the added cost of extra police officers.
It is obvious we can only expect abuse from the current NDP government. B.C. Housing minister David Eby is baffled, saying he would override council’s decision to close the Victory Church shelter threatening to put up a tent city in Penticton.
And he has a thousand tents to do it.
Penticton has little available land so where would a tent city be likely to go? Riverside Park? God help downtown residences and the local school as the homeless cruise the west side to reach the downtown. Skaha Lake Park? People fought tooth and nail to preserve Skaha.
The Province is behaving irresponsibly with its current lack of supervision of the homeless. Council by contrast is trying to ensure the safety of people that are being subjected to the harmful behaviour of the homeless: Swearing; spitting; threatening; criminal acts; active panhandling of women alone at night; defecating or urinating in public.
The homeless are creating havoc. The opening of Compass House turned the Industrial Park into a disaster zone; one business owner was forced to install razor wire to protect his property. Victory Church homeless are terrorizing nearby residents.
Apparently Eby does not consider it government’s responsibility to provide adequate support services preferring to use threats against townspeople to get his way. The Province does not pay for policing in Penticton.
Eby said he plans to use statutory immunity which would give BC Housing the power to exempt themselves from local government rules.
This self-styled white knight of the homeless won in a dust-off with Cranbrook. Mayor Lee Pratt was critical of Eby’s influence stating, “He’s using his position of trying to influence a decision on this council, sitting around here trying to make a decision for the municipality and the citizens of our city … that was totally uncalled for.”
Eby claims Penticton is facing a crisis of leadership. Eby has a warped idea of leadership. Bullying tactics against law-abiding citizens belongs in the gulags of Russia.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Revel in destruction of family communities
Dear Editor:
Re: “‘Big, fat lie:’ Vassilaki, Eby clash over homeless shelter,” (Herald, March 3).
Housing minister David Eby is wrong when he cries about “16 years of neglect” regarding homeless camps. During that time his BC Liberal predecessors did just what the current NDP government is doing. They spent countless tax dollars building an industry that profits from the problem.
The beneficiaries include salaried activists along with empire-building housing and addiction-enabling societies.
Intangible benefits also accrue to people who hate normality and revel in the destruction of family communities.
There’ll never be enough money to provide a lifetime of free homes and unearned income to everyone who wants it. And as long as that’s the goal, there’ll be few resources for the people who truly deserve help.
Greg Klein
Nanaimo
Growing Penticton to venue for vagrants
Dear Editor:
Understandably, B.C. Attorney General and minister responsible for housing, David Eby you have a job to do and it is a task without tolerable outcomes to all. However, your testy path to grow Penticton into a venue for vagrants just does not float well with the majority of Penticton citizenry.
You already have a long-established setting for these folks where nothing has been done for decades to stamp out the depravity and it is the East Hastings area of Vancouver. Relocate the assemblage there.
It is better suited.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Note word ‘likely’ by health officials
Dear Editor:
So the provincial government and our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have decided that B.C. should be in the medical experimentation business — on a large scale basis yet! I’m pretty sure I don’t want to be part of that.
The manufacturers of the two vaccines currently in use recommend three and four weeks between first and second doses. B.C. originally decided on scanty evidence that the interval could be extended to five or even six weeks.
B.C.’s physician community was skeptical but a study by a research group at Royal Columbian Hospital concluded that “Extending the vaccine schedule is likely warranted.”
They also concluded that “it is likely that increasing the interval between the first and second doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is safe.”
Note the use of the word “likely” in both instances and remember they were talking about the interval being extended to six weeks, not the 16 weeks now proposed by B.C. officials.
Using the word “likely” is not the same as saying “the evidence clearly shows…”
I was under the impression that after listening to former President Donald Trump berate science and spout all sorts of nonsense, that we in Canada were going to do it “by the science.”
Well the vaccine has only been in widespread use for a maximum of 12 weeks so nobody has really done a definitive study on what happens if the interval is extended to beyond that.
Just this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci in the U.S. warned of the dangers of greatly extending the interval between doses and Canada’s chief medical scientist stated this week that B.C.’s plan was experimentation.
Don’t misunderstand me, I’m not an anti-vaxxer; I have had a flu shot every year for at least the past 27 years. And I’ve had every vaccination that a prudent person would expect to have.
But, unilaterally deciding to ignore the manufacturers’ guidelines doesn’t strike me as the best plan. I mean, if we really want to experiment (and I know Canada is really short of vaccine) why don’t we try just giving everyone half of the dose. That way we could vaccinate the entire province by April or May.
(B.C. government — please note that the line about half doses was a joke.)
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
Look to UBCO for KGH expansion
Dear Editor:
In 1907, a small hospital was built on the a street to Pandosy, this being almost at the edge of city limits, on Rose Avenue.
This was good enough for the small town of Kelowna. In 1937, a new hospital was built on Pandosy Street (this was later called “A” block.)
The hospital was growing to serve the needs of a growing town. By the mid-1960s, it grew some more with “B” block added to serve a larger town. Parking spaces did not grow since there was no space. KGH continued to expand. Then UBCO was built to serve the area, but KGH continued to expand in the Pandosy/Rose avenue area.
KGH, along with UBCO, wanted to be a teaching hospital for doctors, nurses and technicians, etc. In the 1990s, KGH just continued to expand absorbing many homes in the area at great costs as well as the garden centre two blocks away.
It was suggested that some new expansion of KGH should occur at UBCO since there was a larger, firmer footprint available there as well as excellent highway and airport access. I questioned this with a doctor friend and he said that since many doctors live in the Mission area, that they were in favour of status quo as they already had a long enough commute to KGH.
Building in the Pandosy area requires piles to be driven into the goose mud; “B” block sits on 489 cement piles some 90-feet deep and these took most of a year to install.
At UBCO, there is firm gravel ground and more of it, as well, no homes needed to be purchased for expansion. I question how many million-dollar homes still need to be purchased to satisfy KGH growth?
KGH is a good hospital and we should all be happy to have it, but how fat does it have to become? We should look to UBCO for future expansion.
Jorgen Hansen
Kelowna
Eby’s statements sound alarm bells
Dear Editor:
It seems unwise for Interior Health to even consider defunding Pathways Addictions Resource Centre. They have been operating in Penticton for decades. Pathways has established an impressive service in providing professional help to people battling addiction on an outpatient basis. They also play a vital role in education, referrals, and outreach services.
The homeless and drug crisis in Penticton has reached almost unmanageable levels. Housing Minister David Eby refers to 16 years of neglect by the previous provincial government.
Quite wrong. The provincial crisis was brought to the attention of the federal government by the provincial Liberals in 2016.
The provincial Liberals recommended access to medication that can temporarily reverse an overdose. They also recommended banning pill presses used to make illicit drugs, spending more on policing, giving border guards more power, and reaching out to China to stop illegal drugs reaching our country.
Since 2017 under the current provincial government, the opioid crisis has steadily escalated. Criminal behaviour surrounding the supportive housing communities has compounded the issue. It has also negatively affected nearby businesses, seniors, families, and public access to needed community services.
Statements made by Eby should ring alarm bells to all. With the poorly managed situation in Vancouver and Victoria, he has cowardly threatened to send tents up to Penticton. City Council here has taken constructive measures to manage this situation. However, all levels of government should be working together to ease this crisis.
Eby suggests that shelters are not welcome anywhere. He is wrong. We all know that accommodation is needed to address the medical and other complex needs of these disadvantaged people. At this stage mental hospitals, treatment centres, and dedicated secure detox services are required. Although harm reduction measures are provided by supportive housing, police, paramedics, and other emergency services are close to being maxed out.
I strongly support that the existing supportive housing facilities should be audited. City Council requires more cooperation from provincial and federal governments in finding solutions. I do not believe that defunding Pathways, police services, and focusing primarily on legalizing and decriminalizing is the right way to go.
I further agree with Mayor John Vassilaki that all future communication with Minister Eby must be in writing. This is not a NIMBY issue.
Connie Redknap
Penticton
City had all winter to find a solution
Dear Editor:
There has been much debate over the closing of Victory church in Penticton where many homeless people have been temporarily staying.
The. City has said it was only for the winter months and now there is nowhere for them to go. Housing Minister David Eby is suggesting that he will supply Penticton with a thousand tents and sleeping bags, which, of course, the mayor rejects.
Why hasn’t the City come up with a permanent solution, knowing the present one was only temporary? They’ve had all winter to work out a solution.
Ann Saunders,
Penticton
Former client praises services at Pathways
Dear Editor:
I was deeply disappointed to hear of the decision by Interior Health, to close Pathways Drug and Alcohol Counselling Centre in Penticton.
Thirty-three years ago I was a practicing alcoholic/addict whose life was in turmoil. Before finding Pathways, I tried all available avenues through government programs to get help with my problems. The wait list was long and I received no help.
My sponsor in AA recommended I call Pathways, I did and got an appointment soon after. I received counselling for months until Pathways was able to get me into treatment in Vancouver.
Both were life-saving processes and helped me to get my life on track. Over the next few years of counselling at Pathways, I was able to understand the source of my problems and to establish a lifestyle that was healthy and rewarding for me and my family.
My husband and son both benefitted from Pathway’s services as well and our family is still alcohol and drug free. I am forever grateful to Pathways and its amazing counsellors, many who are still there today. They are so committed to helping people who are struggling in their lives.
It is my sincere opinion that nothing could replace Pathways in either efficiency or in value for cost. To lose such a well-established service, over 40 years, in our community would be a serious step backwards, especially in light of the current drug overdose crisis
I sincerely hope that Interior Health will reconsider this decision and recognize Pathways vital contribution to this community.
Jessica and Joe Klein
Peachland
I’d rather have the stronger dose
Dear Editor:
While plaudits are due to our officials working feverishly to enable us all to get vaccinated as soon as possible, I am concerned with the latest vaccine approved — AstraZeneca, to wit, its 62 per cent efficacy rating, versus 90 per cent or more for its predecessors, Pfizer and Moderna.
So when it comes time for this 55-plus-year-old to get jabbed — hopefully before the leaves begin to fall — I’m wondering: do I have a choice of vaccines here?
If you were hiring a student straight out of college in a job relating to his/her degree of study, would you be more comfortable with the one who averaged 95 per cent in his/her curriculum, or another who scraped by with a 62 per cent average?
Will this become a case of Spin the Vaccine Bottle (err…Vial)? Shudder.
Mark Cunningham
Victoria
‘Giant’ in truest sense of the word
Dear Editor
Re: Educators mourn loss of ‘giant,’ (Courier, March 5)
Your headline captures the essence of Rolli and the great loss many of us feel with his passing. He was indeed a giant in so many ways and was the kind of guy you didn't really meet, rather you experienced him.
Rolli was a larger than life figure whose contribution to the Central Okanagan was equally significant in making our city a better place.
Having served as his lieutenant on the Credit Union board for many years, Rolli was my mentor and teacher, dispersing advice and direction whether I wanted it or not, yet I always knew his assistance and direction were never from a place of malice but from a kind and well-intentioned heart.
Rolli loved life and people and had a capacity for service unparalleled in my years of community experience in Kelowna. His involvement in Bursary Societies, Sporting Clubs, the Italian Club, the Rutland Residents Association, to name a few of his commitments, had me wondering how he could be in so many places at once. I suspect it had a lot to do with his dear wife Mary, whom he cherished.
His appetite for life and service was wide and broad, including his appetite. I’ve never seen a guy attack a plate of spaghetti like Rolli, with bib tucked into his neckline, utensils poised for consumption and seatmates giving him a wide berth for the onslaught ahead. In his later years, he modified his intake yet still had the passion and joy in place as he devoured his offerings.
Rolli was fun to be around. When he entered a room it was hard to miss him and you knew eventually he would get around to chatting with you as everyone seemed to be his friend. He was great at introducing people and making connections and he prodded me, more than a few times, to make sure I circulated and helped newcomers feel welcome.
We will all miss him greatly. He has left a wonderful legacy for us to consider as well as a large hole in the service community which needs to be filled. I can hear him saying, "Stuart, make sure some of these younger people start giving back, I’ll check back in a month to see how you’re doing.”
And in response I can say, “enjoy your well deserved rest dear friend, and save some of that awesome spaghetti for the rest of us on our arrival.”
Until we meet again,
Stuart Ballard
Kelowna
Right to outdoor protest is protected
Dear Editor:
The statement attributed to the Penticton RCMP banning protests reported in local media is wrong and deeply troubling.
“These orders, which are aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, explicitly prohibit organized gatherings of any scale, such as the one being promoted this weekend.”
Current health orders explicitly protect the right to protest outside so long as the organizers and participants follow necessary health practices.
I am deeply shook that the RCMP may have misrepresented or mislead the public on their rights. Clarifying the steps required to meet the health order and not threatening people peacefully assembling should be the role for the RCMP.
(Source:www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/covid-19/covid-19-pho-order-gatherings-events.pdf)
Whereas Article J (last sentence, top of page 3).
“I am not prohibiting outdoor assemblies for the purpose of communicating a position on a matter of public interest or controversy, subject to my expectation that persons organizing or attending such an assembly will take the steps and put in place the measures recommended in the guidelines posted on my website in order to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
—Dr. Bonnie Henry
Cameron Baughen
Penticton