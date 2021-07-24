Interior Health puts finances ahead of human lives
Dear Editor:
This week, I watched the presentation by Interior Health staff to Penticton City Council regarding the overdose crisis in Penticton (Herald, July 21).
Given the extreme gravity of the addiction problems and deaths here in Penticton to which the delegation was speaking of, Carl Meadows’ self-proclaimed campy role as Vanna (White?) to introduce Dr. Karin Goodison to speak of the statistics and dire tragedy unfolding was highly inappropriate and fell on deaf ears.
There is no room for levity. This is tragic. No one was laughing or smiling at that.
Dr. Goodison’s statistical review of the lives lost was most distressing. What was even more distressing was the sanctimonious and arrogant spin that was put forth by the IH delegation to validate what I and the community at large and, I assume, city council, feel was the ill-conceived closure of Pathways Addictions Centre alone and then with just three month's notice.
As Coun. Katie Robinson noted, and I share her astonishment and disbelief, the list of the 1,000 clients in care of Pathways to IH’s statistic of only 100 in their care now is most shocking and concerning. When Mr. Meadows was asked what happened to the other 900 persons in care, he simply said he didn’t know.
It begs the question of accountability of IH to do something to ensure their care. Nothing was said as to any earnest outreach by IH to those vulnerable clients. Something in the transition process has gone terribly, terribly wrong if IH has lost those 900 Pathways clients which I think was due, in part, to little forethought and sensitivity of the needs of those in care and how to ensure their care is carefully managed and transitioned.
Surely, at least a visit to Pathways would have been in order to see the comfort provided in that setting and to discuss with staff at Pathways the specific needs of those in care and how they think it would be best to transition them.
I can well understand a client of Pathways not wanting to go to a sterile and new environment and new counsellor to deal with their issues and wanting to seek comfort elsewhere, especially with no advanced introduction to IH staff and programming. Perhaps the counsellors at IH could have considered such and worked side by side with those at Pathways and their clients to ensure a smooth transition of their care, but, obviously, they chose not to.
As Mr. Meadows said, he has never even been there (Pathways).
I can’t help but feel it was a ill-conceived business decision by IH for financial reasons resulting in the tragic loss of human lives in our community.
John Archer
Penticton
Still wear your mask, even with vaccinations
Dear Editor:
I’ve been fully vaccinated for a month now, and I’m very grateful for this.
However, I still wear a mask anytime I am inside with other people. I do this because no vaccine is perfect, and I can still get COVID (but if I do get COVID, my symptoms won’t be as severe, and I likely won’t require hospitalization).
And if I get COVID, there’s a chance that I could spread it to others, in particular to those who aren’t yet vaccinated.
So, I will continue to wear my mask for some time to come, to help keep everyone safer. I believe that B.C.’s mask mandate was lifted too early, and I urge all of you, even those who are fully vaccinated like me, to continue to wear a mask when you are near others.
Over the past year-and-a-half, I have become very used to wearing a mask, and do not find it a big deal.
Please make this small sacrifice to keep all of us more protected.
It is even more important that more of us get vaccinated. In B.C., more than 80% of us aged 12 and older have had at least one dose, and more than 50% two doses.
This is great, but it’s likely that we will need even higher rates of full vaccination to achieve herd immunity, which makes it unlikely that covid will spread amongst the population.
In North America at the present time, and especially with the delta variant, COVID is quickly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated; a conservative estimate is that more than 80% of recent covid hospitalizations and deaths are happening to unvaccinated people.
Thus, it’s crucial that as many of us as possible get vaccinated, to protect ourselves and those we come into contact with.
Please think about how you would feel if you gave covid to somebody, and they became very ill or died as a result.
Terry Bridges
Kelowna
More RCMP needed in South Okanagan
Dear Editor:
I agree with former B.C. Cabinet Minister Rick Thorpe that more needs to be done to fight the incredible rise in crime in the past several years in Penticton and the South Okanagan (Courier/Herald, July 17).
He recommends five more RCMP officers be hired immediately. I have no doubt that Penticton needs these officers.
Unfortunately, this has become difficult due to the shortage of RCMP officers available throughout Canada. A government public safety document published in May 2020 reported, “The demand for contract officers in the provinces and territories where they provide regular local policing services outstrips the RCMP's capacity to recruit and train them, causing shortages that have led to officer health and wellness concerns.”
The document goes on to say “…there is a growing dissatisfaction in contract jurisdictions about costs and officer vacancies, and the resulting effect on community safety.”
This is extremely evident in Penticton and the South Okanagan. This shortage in RCMP officers needs to be addressed immediately by the federal government.
The enormous pressures on the current police force in Penticton and the South Okanagan is exacerbated by the fact that the province has not increased the rural RDOS RCMP numbers in over a decade, even with a substantial increase in population and the building of the remand centre five years ago.
(Extra officers were promised to the Oliver detachment at the time the remand centre was built and have never materialized.) As the price of law enforcement skyrockets, along with crime, communities like Penticton, Oliver, and Osoyoos require funding support from provincial and federal levels of government to help afford the very expensive, yet growing need, for new officers.
One reason I am putting my name forward to run in this next election is because we cannot keep getting shortchanged from Ottawa. Penticton needs a Member of Parliament who can deliver results to meet the needs of our community.
Helena Konanz
Conservative candidate
South Okanagan-West Kootenay
Greens need to face reality on Site C
Dear Editor:
Re: “Site C project is far from a done deal,” by Peter Kerr (Courier/Herald, July 21).
Canada needs the Site C dam. It is about time the so called Greens deal with science. Yes, some agricultural land will disappear when the project is finished. But, the positives far out weight the negatives.
For West Moberly First Nation Band this could be the beginning of prosperous times, plus plenty of well-paying jobs for band members. Look at all the dams we have already for the water system from Revelstoke down to Oregon.
There are plenty of dams which have provided wealth on both sides of the border. Example: because we have been in drought conditions since last November, we are fortunate enough to have irrigation from these dams. So far the loss of crops has been small. Without those dams, there would be no agricultural.
I notice that the Westbank, Penticton, and Osoyoos Indian Bands are prospering thanks to the water system. Why are the Greens not telling everyone to get rid of all those dams? The system has worked well for decades and will continue to do so in decades to come. When will the Greens going to start being honest? There are only three sources of energy that are closest to being perfect for the environment, hydro, nuclear and geothermo.
All this nonsense about using renewable or reusable are worse for the environment, and each must be subsidized by governments for zero benefits.
Solar power is only 38% efficient.
Wind power, the blades are made with balsa wood, which China is using to deforest Ecuador. I notice not one word from the Greens about this. Plus, the blades are not reusable. In the United States, the they bury all old blades. Plus all windmills located in salt water must constantly be sprayed with chemicals to stock the rust. This does not help the fishery.
Our biggest source of GHGs comes every single day from China, Russia and India, roughtly around 48% of our daily guck. Canada’s produces roughly 1.2% of the world daily GHGs with the tar sand responsible for .1 of 1%.
Our so-called carbon tax is 100% due to China sending us their GHG daily. Notice not one Green ever mentions this, but only complains about Canada’s share, one of the lowest in the world which outfits like Greenpeace have told me we are the world’s worse.
Site C Dam will be 100% beneficial to all Canadians. All other choices will result in higher electricity charges and make the environment worse.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Naysayers: disservice to our community
Dear Editor:
Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike path has been designed to be close to where people live and work. It also connects shopping areas and the goal is to have people use cycling on their daily routines.
Penticton has a long history of struggles between citizens who wish to see our city progress and those who wish that everything would always stay the same.
A fine example of this schism was when some Rotarians in the 1960s decided that Penticton should have a community centre and brought this idea to the city.
Initially on board, the council backed down under the pressure of the naysayers.
The letters were as acidic as the ones we see on the bike lanes today.
Long on criticism, but short of fresh ideas.
Council took the community centre question to a referendum. Rotary took up the fight for the centre and even with their best efforts (including driving folks to the polling area), the referendum to build the Community Centre barely passed by less than one per cent.
Today we just take it for granted that we have such an amazing asset but the naysayers nearly put it asunder.
Time and time again I see the same folks against things that make this city livable.
They railed against the KVR bike path, skateboard park, South Okanagan Events Centre, Okanagan walkway improvements, etc.
For once I would like to read a letter, “boy was I ever wrong about... Everybody loves it!”. Not likely, they slink away until the next progressive idea comes up.
We are long overdue for proper cycling infrastructure and ebikes are increasing accessibility to cycling for all ages.
I was on the group that studied this for months and Martin Street is a great choice.
Given the trends seen in Kelowna and elsewhere, in the future cars might be routed around our entertainment district in the summer as this area becomes a cool pedestrian friendly spot with the bike path the key link. Then the naysayers can have a feast on that one.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Write to the editor:
In Kelowna: letters@ok.bc.ca
In Penticton: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters must include the author’s first and last names and include a daytime telephone number for verification.