One of the obvious side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that for the past two years, everybody has been uptight.
In my role as editor, my observation is people are extra crabby and angry over trivial issues — things that don’t really matter — than they were pre-pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, in or around March 2020, I was left a three-minute phone message where the caller described me as “Pollyanna” (I love Haley Mills!)
My crime — writing an upbeat column on how Canadians will be able to bounce back from the pandemic. The caller also hated J.P. Squire’s outdoors column. I couldn’t understand how promoting outdoor recreation was a bad thing. She was mad. Everything I did was wrong.
I knew then we were in for a long ride. Fear, uncertainty, fatigue... it all took its toll on people and in a lot of cases, their anger wasn’t the result of any COVID-related issues.
The pandemic, combined with other terrible events around the world, has brought both the best and worst out in people.
We need to learn from the army of grade school children who on Wednesday wore pink shirts to school bringing the message, “be kind, bullying is totally uncool.”
I was happy to be able to lay out a letter to the editor in The Herald today from Wayne and Adrienne Murphy who spoke of all the great things Penticton has to offer without a word of criticism.
You can find it on The Herald’s letters to the editor page. For readers in Kelowna, you can find it online at: pentictonherald.ca
—————
Critics of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believe he should have met with leaders of the convoy protest in Ottawa. I’m not convinced if Stephen Harper was still prime minister that he would have acted any differently than Trudeau.
—————
It’s often said that “The White Album” by The Beatles should have been one record and not two. If they cut half of the songs (starting with “Revolution 9”) it would have made for an amazing album, maybe the best rock album in history. I feel the same way about the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack — too much filler.
—————
True story. On the final day of the Bejing Olympics, a Finnish cross-country skier completed the men’s mass race, but suffered a frozen penis during competition due to incredibly cold temperatures. He finished 28th overall in what he described to the media as “quite unbearable pain.” Wow. I now know what they mean by “the agony of defeat.”
—————
Is it possible in today’s ever-changing world to get a quick cup of coffee?
—————
What’s all the fuss about Will Smith in yet another sports biopic? The former Fresh Prince is the frontrunner to win best actor at this year’s Academy Awards as “King Richard,” the father of future tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Smith is that good. Much as he did in “Ali,” you don’t realize you’re watching Will Smith. He becomes the character. If you haven’t seen “King Richard” yet, I highly recommend it.
—————
Prayers for the Ukraine.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca