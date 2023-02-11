A love letter to Bogner’s restaurant
Dear Editor:
“Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.” — John C Maxwell
I have lived in Penticton for 28 years and enjoyed Granny Bogner’s restaurant and more recently Bogner’s restaurant. I have read all the letters about destroying this historical building and what has transpired and most of the comments really are ridiculous.
An average restaurant’s life span is five years with up to 90 per cent of independently-owned restaurants closing in Year 1. So 17 years later, when Chef Darin Paterson decides to sell his beloved restaurant, everyone is up in arms.
The neighbours complained that Bogner’s, at times, was too busy with people parking down the street and people on the patio being louder than they like. Now those same neighbours are complaining about an office building that may not have enough parking, and yet I am guessing very few of those neighbours ever supported this restaurant.
The garden when taken over by Darin Paterson’s family was in disarray, not the beauty it was claimed in the article. It was low-quality grass, which Darin tore up to grow vegetables and herbs. Darin and Sandy Paterson worked hard to create a garden full of fresh vegetables and herbs that Darin used for his wonderful meals.
Bogner’s was a reliable staple with a menu that was affordable in town — two and three-course menus for $35 or $45 so no one can say they couldn’t afford it.
Darin Paterson and his family, and Bogner’s Restaurant, have been fantastic additions to our town. His food was delicious, and having a chef that was trained all over the world was absolutely amazing for Penticton.
It was never designated a heritage site, and it belongs to the Paterson family. Why should they not be able to sell it? Thank goodness that the vote went the right way on Tuesday and it is going to happen, it is time for Darin to start a new chapter.
Darin has been a massive supporter of this town, from charity events that he has had at his restaurant, to charity drive-thrus, to making soup for Sowins. He has donated his time and money and talent to helping the charities of this town.
I for one just hope that one day again I get to taste Darin's food wherever he lands.
Natalie Ferebee
Penticton
Good Samaritans go beyond call of duty
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, my friend and I were heading to my car as I was giving her a ride to the Siesta Suites where she was staying while in Kelowna for chemo treatments.
I was pushing her in her walker backwards when the sidewalk stopped us dead in our tracks.
Her walker collapsed and she went down on her back onto her walker and I went down on my shoulder and hit the pavement which caused my head to bleed.
A man by the name of Nathan Hedges was going to the hospital to visit his mom. He promptly took off his coat and put it over my friend. A man in a black truck stopped and parked his truck on Pandosy and tried to help staunch the blood coming from my head.
A third person, Todd Richardson, a bylaw officer who had been an EMT called 911 and checked my friend over realizing she would need to be put on a stretcher to make sure she had not broken any bones. She had a previous fall a couple of weeks earlier and had twisted her pelvis as well as broken her tailbone.
A few months earlier she had hip surgery at Kelowna General Hospital so he was being very cautious. He advised the fire truck we should both be taken to KGH by ambulance, which we were.
The ambulance people were also wonderful. When my friend from the back of the ambulance asked about me they said I was driving the ambulance. My friend was released five hours later with no broken bones and I was released after they made sure I did not have any brain bleed, though I think it knocked some sense into me.
We were so thankful for these three guardian angels who came to our aid. Nathan Hedges is from Port Moody and the next day brought my friend Marleen a flower arrangement from Funky Petals while she was having chemo at KGH. The next day, when I invited him over for tea to thank him he brought me a lovely arrangement as well as baked goods.
I am sorry I did not get the name of the gentleman in the black truck who also stopped to help.
We were both very thankful for these three people who happened upon us laying in the street half a block from the hospital.
Pamela Reesor
Kelowna
Interior Health has much to answer to
Dear Editor:
Earlier this week, The Herald and Daily Courier reported on the conviction of Albert de Villiers, the former chief medical health officer of Interior Health. de Villiers, was convicted of sex crimes against children in Alberta, where he was previously employed as a senior medical officer for Alberta Health.
During the 2020-2021 period, as the senior medical officer for Interior Health, he received a total compensation package of $205,636, likely indicating that he had been hired during the year and possibly after the RCMP was investigating him in Grande Prairie, Alta.
I wonder if Interior Health did an adequate background check on Dr. de Villiers, before hiring him.
In the 2021-2022 year, his employment package climbed to $356,738, and it is apparent that, because of the charges laid against him during that year, he was “demoted” to a less-public role with the health authority, and at some point, Dr. Sue Pollock was appointed as chief medical health officer.
Her total compensation package during 2022 was $377,414. One must assume that Dr. Pollock took up her position on June 9, when de Villiers, was given “general paid leave” until Oct. 3. This was essentially fully paid free vacation.
On Oct. 4, he returned to work in an administration role and, while it is not known when that position was terminated, it is probable that he was terminated in his employment with Interior Health when he was convicted in Grande Prairie, earlier this week.
Thus, one can assume he was paid at least one-twelfth of what he received in total compensation during 2022. That would have been approximately $30,000, and likely more, as most of the senior officers with Interior Health would have received an increase in compensation for 2023 over what they received in 2022.
The president and CEO had an increase of 5%. The VP of medicine and quality received a 2% increase, while the VP of clinical operations received 1.8%. The VP of clinical and corporate services received an increase of 3.4%.
Media reports have indicated that, as of Jan. 23, the average family doctor in British Columbia had a gross income of $281,428. I assume the average office expenses in B.C. are similar to that in Ontario, where the reported office expenses ranged from 12.5% to 42.5%, with specialist physicians usually reported the highest level of expenses. Even using the low rate in Ontario, the net income of a physician in B.C. would be approximately $250,000.
How can Interior Health justify paying qualified doctors approximately $250,000, out of which they must contribute to private pension plans, when the senior doctors working for Interior Health earn upwards of $350,000 which includes pension plan contributions, and the CEO who has a nursing background, package in 2022 was $441,465, again including pension contributions, while another VP who was a pharmacist, had a package in 2022 of $315,644 again including pension plan contributions?
How can the provincial government and its Minister of Health allow Interior Health management to pay its senior people these excessive amounts, when the doctors who provide medical services to the population receive so much less?
There’s no wonder why many people can’t get a local physician, and why, when those people need care and have to go to emergency rooms at a nearby hospital, the staff at our hospitals are overworked and suffer burn out, resulting in too many leaving their profession.
Taxpayers in B.C. deserve answers.
Robert Mason
Summerland
Reconciliation Day should top Charles III
Dear Editor:
“This new holiday costly to business” (Herald letters, Feb. 10).
Tim Hackett makes a valid point. While I’m all in favour of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation holiday, perhaps it should replace an existing holiday like the King’s birthday, which isn’t even the King’s birthday. I would hope First Nations issues are far more important to most Canadians than Charles III.
S.I. Petersen
Nanaimo
