I’ll take famous quotes for $200 please, Alex
Dear Editor:
The moribund Trump plagiarizes somewhat and rants on his senseless social media site, “Give me freedom or give me death!” Well bite my tongue and hush my mouth, Donald that’s not a tough one.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Crown prosectors adding to crime issue
Dear Editor:
The woke Crown prosecutors in Penticton are a major part of the problem regarding record levels of crime. They need to be removed from our city and sent to Los Angeles where they would fit right in.
Regardless of the crime, you’re set free.
The most recent example is the female victim at a local car wash. She was washing her car when a male criminal jumped in her car attempting to steal it. She bravely attempted to fight and was assaulted and injured.
The RCMP quickly tracked him down with police dogs. They are to be commended for their swift response and capture.
The RCMP do an outstanding job of capturing these criminals. Their hands are tied as these woke prosecutors release everyone back into the community, with conditions. The criminal in the above assault was released with conditions. What a complete joke. These Crown prosecutors need to take their heads out of the sand and protect our citizens. Zero tolerance.
A crime is a crime regardless of poverty level or if you’re filthy rich. Equal justice under the law. The criminal above should have had zero bail and sent to remand until a court date. Instead, these woke social justice prosecutors in our province are protecting criminals with these powderpuff catch- and-release programs.
Thank you Penticton woke crown prosecutors for making our city No. 1 in crime. Maybe you can have a Christmas party with all the criminals you have released with your powderpuff prosecutions. You can celebrate being No. 1.
You can give out powderpuff awards to the top catch-and-release Crown prosecutors.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Wishes, although unlikely, for 2023
Dear Editor:
As Christmas Day draws near so does my birthdate on Dec. 23rd or 25th. It was decided by a flip of the coin.
This news came from a document acquired sometime during my 84 years surviving on Planet Earth.
A list of a few Christmas wishes with the hope they come true come New Year 2023:
Prime Minister Trudeau should be ejected from his polluting airplane with his seat strapped to his bum. Upon landing in a heap, immigration is there to question his arrival to Canada.
Canadians aren’t envious when learning how political pork feeds from an ever ending taxpayer gold mine. A prison maintained by political prisoners with justice manipulators working on a chain gang is only a dream, but a nice one.
Provincial politics, the BC Liberal Party hopes a name change to B.C. United will clear the clouds and odor that haunt the party.
Unfortunately, the liberal Kevin Falcon has been rejected before. Bringing a used honeywagon load full of idiotic gum flapping Falcon insults is no answer for managing our still beautiful B.C
Sadly, wars will continue 24/7 led by greedy people who feed at the political trough on Pork Chop Hill with poverty remaining.
Money will still be the source of all evil. Enjoy the few things left as not only lettuce, but also electronics, have a shelf life?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Other ways to make your point than protest
Dear Editor:
To all protesters...yes, you certainly do have a right to protest, and a right to be heard. You do not have a right to threaten or intimidate others, or endanger other people’s lives.
If you want to change government policy get involved in politics, engage at the local level, work for a candidate who best represents your values, or even stand as a candidate yourself.
What a novel idea. You might surprise yourself, you might even change the world.
Angela Harrop
Naramata
Let the premier lead the way on housing
Dear Editor:
Looking forward to the announcement that Premier David Eby is converting his Point Grey residence into a fourplex enabling three currently unhoused families to secure accommodation.
Hope his neighbours are OK with the idea.
D.S. Sinclair
Victoria
A different kind of editorial experience
Dear Editor:
A-muse-ing?
Joe Schwarz, of all lyrical people, inspiring Marjorie M. Montgomery to hidden poetic potential (Herald, Nov. 16).
This certainly makes for a different kind of “editorial” experience for us eager readers... Pen away guys! Rhyme time!
Joy Lang
Penticton
Councillor needs to get down to city business
Dear Editor:
James Miller was elected to handle the affairs of the municipality of Penticton but all I see him attending social activities on a regular basis. Is this what the residents of Penticton want him to do?
Penticton taxpayers need him to concentrate on taxes, crime, policing, fire protection, homelessness, affordable housing, drug addiction that are important to safe living.
All I see is Miller attending social events. Maybe Miller should be social director for the City of Penticton.
He’s a public person now and I want him to stop socializing and get down to solving issues in Penticton.
I have never seen any other politian go overboard like Mr. Miller.
Darren Red
Abbotsford
Governments are making inflation worse
Dear Editor:
The definition of inflation is a general and progressive increase in prices.
Suffice to say this is the current situation in Canada. The reason is simple.
Every government level, by giving money away or offering rebates or credits, is in fact exacerbating and making the problem of inflation self-fulfilling.
All businesses, local, provincial or national, observe governments giving money away and they see a profound opportunity to increase their profits by increasing prices regardless of cost mitigation or worry.
Unfortunately government sees this all as another opportunity to make more profit too, from taxation.
Please let it be known that the solution to inflation is not giving money away, but by ensuring that business needs to adapt and control their greed.
J.F. Logan
Courtenay
Don’t be scared by calls of housing doom
Dear Editor:
I do enjoy the “sky is falling” predictions by condo owners and their organizations regarding the NDP government’s proposed new housing rules.
The scary unseen speculators who will pounce on these changes and ruin housing options for everyone. The ruinous renters who will destroy the ambience of rent-restricted buildings. The hoards of invasive newcomers.
Perhaps the drafters of these legislative changes are just as informed and equally justified in their view that these changes will confront the housing challenges faced by so many. It’s obvious something is needed.
But do not overlook that unsustainably low interest rates for over 15 years let everyone run amok with buying, selling and flipping in the housing industry.
Public housing was dismantled or deferred, restricting affordable units in any major quantity.
We’ll see if these scary speculators thrive in a scenario where their interest-carrying costs are doubled or tripled with rising rates. Until then, let’s let those attempting to change affordability do their best and more power to them. Literally.
Max Miller
Saanich
