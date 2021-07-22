Make Penticton safe again
Dear Editor:
In the past several years, we’ve seen a very noticeable increase in our crime rate, in fact, ever since the Okanagan Correctional Centre was opened.
Our RCMP have not had additional officers for about 20 years — and it’s definitely needed here. In fact, our Fairway Village community has prowlers and attempted break-ins nearly every week.
Just recently, a garage door was pried open and a motorcycle stolen that wasn’t even one-month old. The RCMP have told us we’re not the only ones experiencing these crimes — it’s happening all over,
I have heard that the Oliver prison has an agreement with the Town of Oliver to not release prisoners in Oliver.
Instead, they bus them to Penticton and drop them off at the parking lot across from the SOEC. If that is indeed the case, it’s totally unfair to the citizens of Penticton.
There’s no Greyhound service now, so we end up stuck with these people.
We definitely need help at the municipal, provincial and federal level so that Penticton can once again be a safe place to live!
Jean O’Fallon
Penticton
Won’t vaccinate, then buy a pet frog
Dear Editor:
Those not vaccinating should be given a miniature pet frog which truly knows how to croak.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Won’t celebrate bike lane grand opening
Dear Editor:
I opine that residents and businesses have already been patient enough regarding the Martin Street fiasco. It is time that city council reverse course as the plight of the Charles Manor residents and businesses who have been 100% against this section through petitions, letters to council and our newspaper have been ignored.
Council has been inveigled by city staff, through erroneous and incomplete data which I have summited to council since day one, but to no avail. The City boasts a celebration opening of Aug. 1 at 9 a.m., with bias-cycling ambassadors expounding ad nauseam the virtues of this ill-fated and dangerous bike lane. This imposed Martin section against the will of the residents is reminiscent of a banana republic or “despotic” entities.
Flags should be at half-mast.
What happened to the 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan approved by council in July 2018 promoting the genuine co-operation between City and Indian Band to enhance and beautify the existing Channel Parkway bike trail, located away from traffic in a safe, pristine bucolic starting at Eckhardt bridge? It was non-stop to Skaha Lake; a gem, but rejected by the city staff as not viable because it was located on First Nation land. This is utter nonsense and short sighted. It would have been less costly than the $8 to $10 million.
Who will actually use or benefit from this lake-to-lake project? Certainly not the taxpayers; not the majority of the 30% senior residents in retirement and care homes, hospital staff, doctors, first responders, others who need their cars to perform their duties, persons living outside the city core, shoppers who must, or prefer, to use their cars and many more, estimated at some 10,000-20,000 out of a population of 35,000.
Claude Filitrault
Penticton
Highly-respected and valuable ally
Dear Editor:
I recently heard Harsha Walia speak as a keynote in a Citizens for Public Justice conference. I learned that her life has been dedicated to the welfare of Canadians that mainstream society has neglected and abused: our indigenous peoples, our immigrants and our people of colour.
Mainstream society is proving its ignorance by claiming a woman of this stature is literally saying “burn it all down.” Instead, I understand her to be condemning the gruesome genocide of the residential school system that enabled colonialism on stolen First Nations land. I agree with her: we have to figuratively “burn it all down” because our system has created such inhumane inequities.
It is time to envision a more just society built from the ashes of colonialism. Ms. Walia has resigned as B.C. Liberties Association executive director; this is a big loss for allyship and human rights in B.C.
To condemn Ms. Walia in social media, rather than understanding her underlying sentiments, means we lose one of the great defenders of Canada’s diversity, justice and vision.
She is a highly-respected and valued ally; we should be grateful for her ongoing support and leadership in building a more equitable reality.
Lynn Walford
Penticton
Cheers: fire crews Jeers: politicians
Dear Editor:
Fire crews working at the Brenda Creek fire should be commended for their tireless efforts in protecting the only power line providing electricity to the more than 60,000 customers in West Kelowna, Peachland, and the surrounding areas. The potential consequences of losing this line should place a clear spotlight on the inexcusable lack of action from local and provincial politicians, BC Hydro, and any other (non) decision makers as they ineptly flounder on resolving this decades-old problem.
I guess there should be some allowance made knowing that the decision makers in West Kelowna are busy planning a new city hall, locating a new skateboarding park, and approving the next ill-conceived development.
Of course, there is also the new water treatment plant along with hundreds of electrically-operated lift stations that if idled would add to the misery for thousands in the event of an extended power disruption.
You would hope that those in charge recognize the enormous liability clearly upon them as a result of their ongoing and careless inaction. It would seem that fire-risk is here to stay; it’s time to stop kicking the second power line issue down the road and just get the job done.
David Paisley
West Kelowna
Politicians building vanity projects
Dear Editor:
Why is it that elected officials in Penticton think they need to build monuments of the stupid to mark their passing? Will Penticton ever have elected officials to run the city’s affairs with rational, sound, fiscal management and common sense for the benefit of all the taxpayers?
It seems not.
Let’s go down memory lane to when they built the first roundabout in Penticton, you know, the one on Front Street. Do you remember the hubbub about, Frank the Baggage Handler? That one was heard about on the other side of the world and the word I got back was, “Are you kidding me?”
Now, a considerable amount of time later, here we go again, another monument of the stupid — the lake-to-lake bicycle path and fiscal management goes right out the window.
The taxpayers of Penticton deserve better than that an I’m sure if you dig, you will find more monuments of the stupid in the planning stages so they can say, “See what I did for Penticton.”
As an observer, it is just a dream or will one day, a council of sound mind run the city of Penticton.
One can only hope.
J. Wyllie
Okanagan Falls
Cons outweigh pros with bike lanes
Dear Editor:
It has been said that English is the most difficult language to learn because of the exception to the exceptions.
Strangely enough, it seems that city council and some of its recent actions may parallel the complexities of the English language.
To explain, we were told of a plan to develop Skaha Park and Marina. Yes, there was an opportunity for input from us regarding the proposal. It centered around a $2-$3 million upgrade. It was not specified as to who would be developing the park and whose money would be spent. However, there was talk of making an allowance for an owner/ operator for a period of five to 25 years. It was not made plain as to what the parameters would be here.
As a consequence, council placed a somewhat misleading question on the recent byelection ballot. It was weakly worded, calling for a yes or no answer. There was no qualification as the question, as worded, alluded to four different inherent ideas and not just a yes or no in favour of same. It narrowly passed by 37 votes. Now what? We still don’t know.
To this day, I am wondering as to why the lake-to-lake bike lane wasn’t on the ballot. It involves millions of dollars. Was the city council running with the premise that taxpayers elected them to do their bidding? How is it that property that we taxpayers own can be utilized for a purpose that we had little or next to no say in. It seems that special interest groups have privileges that the majority doesn’t have. Why is this?
Let’s analyze the bike lane project from a pros and con viewpoint:
Pros:
• Safety improvement for bikers
• May encourage using bikes more often
• Bikers may interfere less with pedestrians
• Good for tourists who want to explore the city
• Better air quality
• Good for our environment
• Health benefits
• Activity for all ages
Cons:
• Less space for cars
• Increasing imprudence of bikers
• Potential for distracted driving
• Car drivers may get annoyed
• More traffic jams
• Longer commuting times for cars
• Only minority of people uses bicycles
• Plenty of planning required
• Bike lanes can be costly.
• Improper design may do more harm than good
You be the judge as to the efficacy of a very expensive bike lane.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton