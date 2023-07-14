Our historic landmark replaced with an eyesore
Dear Editor:
Approximately 23 years ago, the beloved and historic Three Gables Hotel was the centre point of our downtown core.
It was destroyed in a massive fire and since that date, the area where the hotel stood has remained nothing more than just a gravel pit in the 300 block of Main Street.
You really have to ask yourself, how can that be?
Maybe our city council could give us an in-depth report on how a choice piece of commercial property can just sit there and it never gets developed.
Does our city have the power to force the owners to develop the property or does it just continue to be an eyesore for the next 20 years?
You would never see property like this sit vacant in Kelowna’s downtown core for 23 years.
Just my observation and thoughts.
Robert Manery
Penticton
Elvis co-founder takes exception to criticism
Dear Editor:
I must take umbrage in regard to the letter to the editor in reference to the Powwow and Elvis Festival (Herald, July 11).
First of all, when Mike Pearce, Tom Shields along with Dennis Noble and myself planned the first Elvis Festival in 2001 for the festival in 2002, we wanted to ensure that our festival did not step on the toes of other festivals.
The first year of the festival was put in place and the Peach City Beach Cruise had been put in place one year prior. We decided at that time to use the last full weekend of June and to not include July 1.
Why did the author refer to only the Elvis festival and not the car show?
National Indigenous Day is June 21 and, as far as I can remember, this was the first powwow to be held here in recent memory. Why could the powwow not have been held on June 18 and 19 which was before the other two shows?
I, for one, would have attended the powwow, but could not because of time restraints working with the Elvis Festival.
I have attended a couple of powwows in the past, both in Keremeos and Kamloops and thoroughly enjoyed them.
Also, for reference only, Gladys Presley’s (Elvis’ mother) great, great grandmother was a Cherokee.
The Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis festival has been in Penticton for more than 20 years and is now one of the premier Elvis festivals in Canada and the western and northern United States.
Terry Michels
Penticton
Pathways is a valuable community resource
Dear Editor:
We have been both disappointed and angered over the forced closure of Pathways Addiction Resource Centre (Herald, July 8).
After serving individuals and families from Penticton and surrounding communities for nearly 40 years, the number of lives that have been saved and turned around, and the number of families that have been supported in the South Okanagan because of the dedicated and compassionate work of the staff of Pathways can likely be measured in the tens of thousands.
Over the years, health services, particularly related to drugs, alcohol and mental health have been downloaded by senior governments (provincial and federal) to local communities without the corresponding financial resources to deal with them.
As the drug epidemic and related mental health and social issues have proliferated, the need for non-profit organizations, especially Pathways, is greater than ever.
We applaud Interior Health’s effort to deal with the ever-increasing drug epidemic in the South Okanagan by establishing a new clinic in Penticton, however, defunding Pathways, an established and effective service, doesn’t make any sense when the community is in crisis and there is a dire need for both of these services.
While the provincial government can demonstrate compassion by spending $10-million of tax money to provide 8,000 air conditioners for the poor and elderly for the next “heat dome,” surely the government can allocate $500,000 per year of our tax dollars to give troubled individuals and their families the opportunity to lead productive and happy lives as a result of the good work of Pathways.
We intend to convey our disappointment to our local politicians, and we hope that enough of the readers who have been helped by Pathways will do the same.
Bob and Sheila Daly
Okanagan Falls
Why so many logging trucks on Naramata Rd?
Dear Editor:
I’m stumped! Get it? Wondering what’s with the double and triple tandem logging trucks on Naramata Road right now.
High tourist season? Way more traffic on the road, including pedestrians and bikers. How does the logging company feel this is the best time of year to have huge, heavy logging trucks on the road? Heat warnings are on TV daily.
This doesn’t seem like a great time to be felling trees, when forests are “tinder dry.” Sparks from machinery and trucks could easily set off fires now. I know everyone needs toilet paper, and paper towels, etc., but wouldn’t it be safer to chop down trees in the spring or fall, when the earth and forests aren’t bone dry?
And use a little common sense utilizing our only twisty, single-lane road to and from Penticton when there is a huge volume of traffic on the road daily.
Today, a slow parade of vehicles following behind a three-tandem logging truck all the way to Penticton, middle of the day. No wonder there is road rage.
And the Ministry of Transportation and City of Penticton should understand this a traffic safety issue. Seems like someone has turned a blind eye to what’s happening here currently. I’m hoping someone from MOTI and/or City of Penticton takes a hard look at this issue and arranges for logging trucks to use Naramata Road off hours.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Let’s support everyone going without alcohol
Dear Editor:
Shellie Gudgeon’s commentary, offering 20 thoughts from 20 years of sobriety, is too worthy to be passed over without any response (Herald, July 13).
Every one of her 20 thoughts is so valuable and can be meaningful to any of us, whether or not we are living with an alcohol related problem.
We can think of numerous incidents in which public disturbance, violence of many kinds, which most often leads to serious injury of innocent people, and even death, have been caused by excessive alcohol consumption.
But then we may go on to think that would never happen in our family. In fact, if we look closely at so many families … our own, our neighbour’s, our friend’s, a co-worker’s and so on, we will most likely have to acknowledge that alcohol is a problem.
I can look at my own family and my extended family and acknowledge that alcohol has caused some serious relationship and health concerns. This is also the case when thinking of several friends and other family groups I know.
It’s so prevalent, but we most often ignore it or put up with it. This is wrong.
The least we can do as a start is, as Gudgeon writes, allow those who are choosing not to drink to do so with no judgment of any kind.
Respect and support are the gifts we can offer. Let’s not just ignore this pervasive problem but rather learn to be comfortable speaking about it and supporting those brave souls who are learning to live full and healthy lives without alcohol.
It’s not easy. Try going for a day or two or three without your own happy hour glass of wine. Not easy at all to even contemplate, is it?
Let’s not be silent on this topic.
Let’s support all those who are dealing with alcohol-related problems in every way we can.
Lois Narine
Victoria
Government’s climate goals are unrealistic
Dear Editor:
Today’s solutions often become tomorrow’s problems. A personality cult which specializes in tossing slogans and money around isn’t a substitute for practical policies and responsible leadership.
Food costs are rising, yet we have policies that aggravate the problem. Why a carbon tax on agriculture and transportation when it’s ultimately passed on to the consumer? Why suppress fertilizer use when fertilizers improve production and reduce costs? Why contrived shortages of dairy products with supply management when a free market would lower prices?
Why is there an increase in housing costs when lumber mills are closing? There’s a disconnect between environmental and social agendas.
The government wants to protect 30% of lakes and land. Nature reserves are something everybody agrees on, but is this a reasonable number? Ultimately, everything we use is wrested from the environment. Environment and economic well being shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.
The government’s unrealistic climate goals are a source of frustration and confusion. That’s no surprise with zealots in charge. After eight years of trying to change the climate they’ve finally decided to start adapting to it instead. In 2019 they announced that two billion trees would be planted. So far it’s 2%.
No matter what politicians, media and various alarmists say, economic issues are causing us more distress than the weather. Climate rhetoric is, however, a useful distraction.
Is the target of 500,000 immigrants annually sustainable when healthcare and housing shortages exist for the current population? Why make things worse with no realistic solutions in sight?
If the root cause of human-induced climate change is more consumption by more people, shouldn’t we be reducing immigration instead of increasing it? Climate and immigration agendas don’t fit.
The government wants immigrants with skills, like medical qualifications, but maybe they should be left to benefit their own countries, instead of cherry picking them for ourselves. For better or worse, thousands of Canadian healthcare workers were fired for refusing COVID vaccination, including 2,500 in B.C.
Poke in here and something pops out there. The virtue signaling wears thin when conflicting agendas start cancelling each other out. People who claim to stand for everything stand for nothing, except themselves.
We’ve seen too much divisive identity politics, over-promising, under-delivery and over-spending for little gain. It’s time for government based on practicality and reason instead of feelings and illusions.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Poilievre: the man with all the answers
Dear Editor:
The man with the answers?
This week, federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was interviewed by Joe Fries and the resulting article was published for all to see (Herald, July 13).
Poilievre, as per usual, was “pontificating on his proverbial soap box.”
As is his wont, Poilievre has much to say whether it be rhetoric, innuendo or finger-pointing. It would appear that he is adept at all three.
He takes great pride in blaming others for what he perceives as underdone or neglected issues. To me, blaming others leads to several unhelpful emotions, such as resentment, anger, and hatred.
Too often others seemed to be blamed for our own behaviors, our thoughts, and our feelings that are negative. I have yet to meet anyone who blames people for the good things that happen in our lives.
The political reference to South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Canning and the NDP seems to me, to be sour grapes or envy.
In the past Mr. Cannings has made suitable headway in successfully representing his constituency. Can Poilievre honestly say the same? Maybe!
I was always led to believe that if you were not the solution to a problem, you were part of the cause of the problem.
Because he is not at the helm of Canada’s parliament, he takes snipes at others. What significant accomplishments has he made in his current term of office? I can’t think of any.
However, he talks a good show. He finds fault with anything anyone does outside of himself and his party. Yet, he offers little or no viable alternatives. Action speaks louder than words! Wake up and smell the coffee, Pierre!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
