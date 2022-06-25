Kelsey will be a good trustee
Dear Editor:
I would like to congratulate Lynn Kelsey on her decision to run as a trustee for the Okanagan Skaha school board (Herald, June 23).
She has spent many years mostly unnoticed by the public keeping Penticton city council’s feet to the fire as she has been an unflagging attendant at the city council meetings. While most taxpayers ignore council except when an election is called or council makes controversial decisions, Lynn was there to ask the questions and make this council responsible for their actions.
She will be missed by those of us who depended on her attendance.
Lynn will be an excellent addition to the school board which for too many years has been held unaccountable for its actions. She has proved over the years that she is able to work with others to accomplish common goals. If she devotes even a small portion of her previously unpaid and mostly unappreciated work to her new position as trustee, she will be a great asset to the children, parents and taxpayers of Penticton.
I urge all parents and taxpayers in Penticton to support Lynn Kelsey.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
What happened to glorious and free?
Dear Editor:
O Canada. Oh dear Canada.
We seem to be having an identity crisis. How many people consider Canada their “home and native land?”
Or, has it become their home and “we will change this land to where we used to live or what we want?” Is there any patriotic love for “all our sons command”? Whoops, as of 2018 there was an amendment to the National Anthem Act to change it to “all of us command.”
Apparently, having it remain unaltered since 1939, the current narrative required a change so it is more “inclusive” despite the anthem being given Royal Assent in 1980.
Oops, that’s taboo too apparently. We are not so “glorious and free” either. We have become a compliant public manipulated to believe the government is acting in our best interests.
Since the 1950s, there has been a growing disinterest in questioning or confronting political leaders about their policies and policy making. This is evident with a usually poor turnout at the voting polls. There is little critical thinking. I get it.
People are busy with their daily lives and many prefer the freedom from making choices even if it means the choices being made for them aren’t the best.
The backbone of this country has, for the most part, been independent businesses, but government overreach and over regulation has undermined this causing many to go bankrupt.
Who benefits? Government and large corporations. Corporations want policies that benefit them. Think not, think again. Many politicians are motivated to create policies because of their desire to stay in power which takes money.
Who has that money?
Big corporations.
Governments were created by man to represent and protect the property of man. Instead, the political reality has been government expansion through overreaching rules and regulations which have strengthened their position, via a veil of deceit, at the expense of individual freedoms.
Power is a problem.
Unfortunately, corruption is the most infallible symptom of constitutional liberty. As for “standing on guard for thee,” I believe that people will be content with their comfortable lives until they recognize they are not getting what they've been promised.
Mark Twain said it best, “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you, that is the principal difference between a dog and a man.”
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Keremeos project delayed by errors
Dear Editor:
Affordable rental housing (24 units) has been built with the cooperation of the Village of Keremeos, the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society and the government of British Columbia.
This project was supposedly completed approximately two-and-a-half years ago, and has sat vacant since due to numerous problems with the building of it by the contractor. Not only has there been no rent received, but we haven’t offered affordable housing to the seniors who need it.
There are many rumours of all the problems with this project and I am positive that the taxpayers of British Columbia are on the hook for errors made by the employees of the provincial government who were in charge of insuring this project was done properly.
I do not want an explanation from some employee of the government without a full accounting of the additional expenses. They can start by explaining why it wasn’t made wheelchair accessible, among the many problems that were evident to anyone who observed the building of it.
How many other projects in the province suffered the same fate?
Stanley Larson
Keremeos
Are the Leafs Canada’s team?
Dear Editor:
I was in Save On Foods recently and a guy took exception to my Maple Leafs hat.
“They’re Canada’s team,” I said, “check out the flag,”and he said, “pretty sure the flag’s been around longer!”
Typical Habs fan.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Poor decision on Kampe property
Dear Editor:
Re: “Housing development finally gets approved for Kampe property,” (Herald, June 23).
City council is taking the side of the real estate agents and developers. This is an arid area.
When a water issue was raised, a politician said that we had the whole Okanagan Lake to use.
No, the lake only changes one foot of water every year — according to past statistics — and that is not much water when you look at the size of the lake.
My husband was transferred here in 1986 just before the price of houses doubled in three years. I also have very grey hair.
Penticton has more than 31% seniors and everything goes downhill because there are not enough young people to service the seniors.
The Kampe tower at the hospital is already full because people are being thrown out too early and at 6 a.m. and people are being told there are no beds available.
Six new floors and there is a shortage of beds?
Penticton does not need a new lot of condos to be built on water-saturated land and in a flood zone.
This new apartment/condo will have more people from out of town because almost no one working in Penticton can afford the astronomical rents.
People who have lived and worked here, all or most of their adult lives, cannot find a place to rent that they can afford. Who can afford to retire when the rents and house prices skyrocket? We have to keep working.
What Penticton needs is another hospice to take care of all the seniors that are the majority in Penticton or an area that is safe and fenced for Dementia patients.
What we need is a Ronald McDonald House for seniors who need to travel to Penticton for medical care. Or a Ronald McDonald house for sick children.
The property could be a gathering place for gardeners to sell seeds and plants.
This beautiful property could be used for the people of Penticton. A beautiful garden to wander in... why some rich person did not buy this beautiful estate I cannot understand.
The water mains can't stand the strain — two blowouts in the past week and a half.
Keep the beauty and use the property for something useful not profitable.
Jane Turnell
Penticton
Give credit where credit is due
Dear Editor:
Canada’s economy is ranked at No. 1 of the G7 nations, yet Conservatives continue to complain about trivial things, in particular some of the youthful follies of Justin Trudeau. Everybody has lapses in judgement. Let he who is without sin…
It has been stated that our grandchildren will pay for current government expenditures. Nonsense. Our grandchildren would pay much more for infrastructure repairs and replacement if the deterioration is not addressed now while costs and interest rates are lower.
For too long, all political parties have kicked the infrastructure can down the road to future generations in order to get votes. The day of reckoning had to come.
By the way, the CPP payments are a set formula, but contribution rates can be determined by a majority parliamentary vote. Trudeau has done this — raising both the employees and employers share of CPP contributions…with minimum financial impact to employees.
This will ensure a much better CPP payment in the future.
The Liberals have greatly increased veterans pensions and benefits for deserving members.
Remember, it was the Conservatives who challenged the benefits in the courts. The Liberals had to wait for the court judgement — which they did not challenge.
Some military veterans try to use the system to obtain benefits to which they are not entitled — that is a fact well-known to military members. We used to call them “the sick, the lame, and the lazy” in the regular forces.
It is apparent that Pierre Poilievre and his supporters have no concept of the “common good.” Balancing the budget is the main objective — no matter the needs of the less fortunate.
The Conservatives have attempted to do this repeatedly by slashing social programs — and will do it again.
Poilievre preaches “freedom” and “get rid of the gatekeepers.” Freedom to protest — no matter the cost or inconvenience to others.
The “gatekeepers” are the provincial authorities that ensure that immigrants have the same qualifications that we require to work in Canada. Get rid of these standards?
“Freedom” from vaccination. What about the common good?
I agree that “many residents of the Okanagan prefer ethical well-thought-out programs with costing…” But at what cost to the less fortunate of our fellow citizens?
Only Conservatives complain about social programs — despite that only the wealthy have seen tax increases under the Liberals.
The Conservatives ensured corporate tax breaks and tax breaks for the wealthy — and they will do it again, given the opportunity. History does repeat itself.
This is not the Progressive Conservative party of my youth.
It is, and always will be, Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna