Two lanes are finally open to both north/south traffic on Highway 97 at the site of the landslide in Summerland which occurred back on May 15.
Full disclosure, I live on the detour route favoured by drivers avoiding the hold up by the single lane alternating control on the highway. I also ride motorcycles.
The “public relations department” for this project dropped the ball. I can appreciate the uncertainty regarding the amount of the unstable bluff that needed to be removed, but the public was kept in the dark about reopening dates and the reasons why traffic in both directions took so long to re-instate. (The coffee geezers suggest it is an employment opportunity for nieces and nephews to sit in a traffic control pick-up truck for eight easy hours watching the traffic.)
For those who drove through the site, two things were obvious. There seemed to be room for two-way traffic soon after the retaining wall blocks were placed on the centre line.
What was the reason for preventing access to the highway from lower Summerland? Could not traffic from southbound Lakeshore Drive, just have been held and then slotted in after the southbound highway traffic went through?
Residents of lower Summerland had to backtrack and then detour through town. Those of us living on the detour roads had to suffer through nearly 45 days of traffic for those avoiding the delay on the highway.
And suffer we did, especially with the noise. Which brings me to a couple of my ongoing rants.
“Loud pipes save lives” is the slogan used by owners of V-twin motorcycles (Harleys, Victory and Indian) who remove the very nice sounding factory exhaust systems and replace them with annoying excessively loud and expensive after-market pipes to benefit their egos.
Virtually all motorcycle accidents are a result of oncoming vehicles turning in front of the bikers. Driving sensory inputs are almost entirely visual. Since the exhaust sound is directed rearward, the noise does nothing to help avoid these collisions.
If these riders were truly concerned about safety, they would trade in their black leather jackets and shorty helmets for high visibility clothing and full-face helmets. Honda Gold Wings and BMWs do not litter the roads because they keep their factory pipes. I will concede the blare may help those poorly-trained riders occupying a blind spot.
The above comments could apply to the owners of jacked-up pick-ups and souped up tiny cars such as Honda Civics. They want to “put their foot in it” going uphill to “test the exhaust.”
The RCMP are busy, but a few high profile “excess noise” tickets might help deter.
Secondly, the country roads in Summerland are twisty and narrow. The yellow centre line is viewed by some drivers as an impassable barrier. For the safety and well-being those of us walking or bicycling, there is no reason drivers cannot ease way over to the opposite lane if there is no oncoming traffic. My dog and I were traumatized by uncaring speeding drivers.
My neighbours and I are finally back to enjoying our idyllic country life.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.