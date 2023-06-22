Will the real Mike Farnworth stand up
Dear Editor:
There has been much ado in Surrey regarding the policing situation. Mike Farnworth set out an agenda to Surrey mayor and council as to the decision-making process for retention of the RCMP or implementation of the Surrey Police Force.
As a consequence, a study was done and report submitted as per the Solicitor General’s request.
The report seemed to die or remain in limbo for a few weeks with nothing concrete coming from Farnworth’s desk to indicate anything had been decided.
When a response came, it was somewhat of a feeble effort at being non-committal and requested the Surrey Council to revisit and resubmit its findings.
After re-submission of a report, there was a lull. No feedback from the government at all for a short period. Farnworth made a statement that Surrey had to make a decision as to which way they would go.
Mayor Brenda Locke and council made a verbal decision to stay with the RCMP and submitted the decision in writing. It seemed that once again the report was “misplaced, lost, or on someone’s desk” and no information was forthcoming.
When Farnworth did finally “emerge” with a comment, he more or less stated that he will have to reconsider things and gave no time frame. No recognition of Surrey Council’s decision was acknowledged.
There was an off-the-cuff reference made indicating that there would be a $150 million offset for the implementation of the Surrey Police Force.
At the same time, he made the statement that if the RCMP were retained that Surrey would be on its own financially for this.
Who is Farnworth? Why the misogynistic treatment of a mayor? Is he a member of the Good Old Boys Club or what? What form of bribery is he using to get to a resolution?
If this is an example of the democratic process, we’re in trouble. Farnworth would appear to be on a renege course or is showing a misogynist attitude in this case.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Carbon tax isn’t helping Canadians
Dear Editor:
Re: “Elephant in the room on global warming,” “Arsonists are not the ones responsible” (Herald letters, June 20).
When David Flater isn’t writing about how awesome Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is and when Frank Martens is writing about the coming apocalypse they take issues with little old me and my last letter decrying the, over the top, fear mongering of mainstream TV news headlines of “Worst fire season ever, caused by climate change,” plus my previous letter about the unfairness and ineffectiveness of the carbon tax.
Flater justifies the tax, by talking about coal plants being shuttered throughout the world, except China of course. Huh? My Toyota doesn’t run on coal. I have not noticed one single letter saying “Yay coal!” Also, other than impoverishing Canadians, the carbon tax isn’t working.
The Americans made their reduction goals without it and Canada didn’t come close. It’s just a tax. Flater uses the simplistic “per capita” emission argument which is a ridiculous comparison when you consider Canada is a vast, northern, relatively unpopulated country. But, those arguments are simply clichés from the environmental activists handbook.
Then there’s Frank Martens who states that no arson was involved in B.C. fires. In my letter, I stated there was an arrest in Alberta and RCMP suspected arson in Quebec. While Martens takes me to task over nonsensical claims, he claims wildfires are increasing worldwide due to climate change. They’re not. While some areas get more fires due to the changing jet stream others get less. Look up the facts rather than activist clichés.
One last thing on the B.C. fires. If not for the Donnie Creek fire, burning in an unbelievably thick boreal forest, this would probably be an average start to the fire season in spite of the dry May.
This fire is difficult to fight and I suspect because it was in a sparsely populated area it was allowed to get out of control.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Seldom hear realistic solutions from NDP
Dear Editor:
The NDP sounds quite optimistic about their proposed pharmacare legislation. They must be convinced that the Liberals will support it or risk ending the bizarre codependent relationship that keeps them clinging to power.
Would the NDP really cut the Liberals loose over this? Only Jagmeet Singh knows for sure but, after beating up the Liberals on numerous issues, he continues to support them right down the line.
Chances are that Singh will fold, like he has on everything else. The country would be further ahead if he didn’t.
Universal free pharmacare, like dental care, is a wonderful idea; as long as there’s a way to pay for it.
We seldom hear realistic funding solutions from the NDP; other than the mantra that the rich will pay, and the devil take the hindmost.
What is the NDP definition of “rich” anyway? People ought to know this before they experience an unwelcome visitation on their wallets.
There are only three possibilities; more taxes, less spending in other areas or more borrowing and debt.
Right now our house of cards is floating on the shifting sands of deficit spending and government debt, which is really deferred taxation plus interest. So, which is it? This isn’t a good place to be in inflationary times.
Universal healthcare is the sacred Ark of the Covenant, and it’s struggling for want of funding. Will adding pharmacare costs to the mix improve it or make it worse?
Contrary to the assertions of the local NDP representative, most Canadians didn’t vote for pharmacare. Had they done so, the NDP would be running the government instead of holding 25 of 338 seats in Parliament.
The Trudeau Liberals, with the connivance of the NDP, have now rolled up more debt than all previous governments combined. Pharmacare is an attractive idea, but shouldn’t there be some straight talk about paying for it before firing up the sunshine pumps?
John Thompson
Kaleden