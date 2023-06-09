When students cross the stage at tonight’s Penticton Secondary School graduation, many of them will benefit from the generosity of a small group within the community.
The Penticton Secondary Schools Bursary and Scholarship Foundation began in 1985 with one award of $1,000.
Today, nearly 40 years later, an average of $430,000 is presented annually to graduating students from Pen–Hi and Princess Margaret Secondary School as well as a handful from Summerland Secondary School.
This year, the foundation topped $4 million in bursaries and scholarships.
“There had always been awards, but 1985 was the year of Pen–Hi’s anniversary,” recalls long–time foundation member Judy Howell.
“There was money left over so (vice-principal) Len Cox spoke to the principal, Dick Pritchard, about an idea of what they could do with that money.”
In total, 207 scholarships and bursaries will be presented in Penticton this month ranging from $200 to the top award – the McKay Family Scholarship, valued at $5,000 for four years.
Other centres (Kelowna is one) have similar programs, but for a smaller city, the work of the 11–person foundation, combined with the generosity of the community, is remarkable.
Following the death of Len Cox, his wife Lorna remained involved with the foundation.
Len’s daughter, Marilyn Tyfting, an executive at Telus International, is now on the foundation’s board.
Most of the donors are individuals who graduated from Pen–Hi.
Many are retired educators. Others simply support continued education. There are some businesses, service clubs, and churches that donate bursaries.
There are also a significant number of memorial donations. Every contribution to the foundation is tax–deductible.
Foundation president Viv Lieskovsky said according to recent statistics, the average cost of university tuitionand residence is $24,000 annually (cheaper for those who stay at home). Textbooks are at least $100 each.
Comparatively, a graduating student will earn $5,000 at a summer job.
Cox’s original vision was financial need.
“The bursaries emphasize need and that was the original intention when Len Cox and Dick Pritchard were here. They wanted to make sure kids weren’t left behind,” Howell explained. In the early years, awards were exclusive to Pen–Hi.
“I was principal in 1993 when Princess Margaret was Grade 8–10 and it was switching to Grade 9–12 that it is today within four years. Len Cox came to see me within the first month and said that they’ve already fundraised and there would be money when the kids crossed the stage. The foundation had a lot of foresight.”
All awards consider marks which are required for post-secondary education. Other factors include citizenship, character and leadership. In addition to overall academics, there are specific bursaries for visual arts, performing arts, business, sciences, health sciences, trades and athletics.
Depending on the award, the criteria can be very specific.
The donors are invited to the ceremonies and many attend. For them, it’s a chance to meet the recipient.
Students are also encouraged afterward to send a thank you note and tell them a little about themselves.
The foundation’s new website: pentictonscholarships.com
While the foundation board of director’s work is behind the scenes, their efforts don’t go unnoticed.
“It’s a real confidence booster for our graduates,” said Okanagan Skaha School District chair James Palainio.
“We don’t have access to any statistics, but per capita, Penticton presents an amazing amount of money. Our district is appreciative and our students are fortunate knowing the community is behind them.”
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca