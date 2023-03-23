Changed my mind, I’d like to vote again
Dear Editor:
Not so fast! I’ve given this a lot of thought and I realize I made an honest mistake voting for Coun. Ryan Graham and I’d like to change my vote. Instead I’d like to vote twice for Coun. Amelia Boultbee.
Diana Kelly
Penticton
Once it’s gone, it is gone forever
Dear editor:
Should a neighbour be allowed to build housing on his property, even if it will result in physical and emotional turmoil to the existing neighbourhood?
That is the question we need to ask about the new subdivision Canadian Horizons wants to develop on the Naramata Bench at 1050 Spiller Road. Despite huge public opposition to their last proposal, we are now being told there is little that can be done to stop the “clear-cutting” of 11,245 trees and the scraping of 65 acres of land, in order to construct 68 mobile home pads and 62 single acre lots on the property.
How, do you ask, can this pristine wilderness that is home to a herd of over 80 elk, be allowed to become completely destroyed? The answer is in a 40-year-old bylaw that still remains in place on the property and has up to this point, enabled Canadian Horizons to move seamlessly forward with their plans.
When do corporate rights take precedence over what is best for a community? It seems when fear tactics, such as the threat of litigation, clouds common sense and places our beloved Naramata Bench, and with that the people of Penticton, in a position of vulnerability.
As the old adage says, “Once it’s gone it is gone forever”.
Rita Laven
Penticton
Bike lanes beneficial for so many reasons
Dear editor:
I was greatly relieved to learn that Penticton city council has voted to complete the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route, and I want to thank council for supporting this innovative and important project.
It is of fundamental importance to our community and its out-of-town visitors in several ways: (1.) the safety of cyclists and other users, (2.) the facilitation of vehicular traffic flow throughout the town, and (3.) the promotion and protection of means of transportation that do not produce greenhouse gas emissions, given that we are in a time of climate crisis.
My family members are all avid cyclists and they have said that the protected bike route enables them to cycle safely in town. Our older grandson attends KVR Middle School and this will allow him to cycle safely to our home after school.
Furthermore, I often watch people using the bike route, and I have been impressed to see that older people and those with disabilities using mobility scooters are also taking advantage of its safety and ease of access.
When they do this they do not have to ride on the sidewalks, where they would pose risks to pedestrians and cause crowding.
Many cities, especially in Europe, have created vehicle-free zones for cyclists and pedestrians, but I believe that the protected bike route is an appropriate solution for Penticton at this time. Most people here still depend on motor vehicles, and the protected bike route allows both forms of traffic.
This commitment demonstrates that we are addressing the climate crisis with the seriousness that it requires, and shows Penticton to be a forward-thinking city that takes its environmental commitments seriously. I believe that in years to come it will be viewed as a decision of fundamental importance that reflects favourably upon you and your predecessors, our elected decision-makers.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
Try fact checking the bike lane route
Dear editor:
Just a response to letter writer Ron Barillaro in regards to the safety of the bike lane at the intersection of Duncan and Fairview. This is the second time I have read this misinformation from him.
Sir, the bike lane doesn’t go anywhere near that intersection. The bike lane goes up a lane behind the Shaw building on the path that has always been there and comes out next to the Hamlets on Duncan Avenue. I’m surprised you didn’t notice that when you rode the path for yourself. You have ridden it yourself, right? Have any of the anti-cycling community and prolific editorial cyclist haters even tried it? Can you seriously give an intelligent opinion on something you've never even tried?
In Barillaro’s case, he doesn’t even know where the bike track is. I understand papers fact check their stories, but apparently not the letters to the editor. This is just one example of the misinformation on the letters to the editor page on this topic.
Other examples?
• You can only cycle in Penticton 5-6 months of the year, tops.
• There are only around 30 cyclists in Penticton.
It’s not surprising that people will say things that are so stupid.
What surprises me is that a reputable newspaper like the Penticton Herald will print it.
George Murai
Penticton
We are fortunate to have superb hospital
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, March 7, I had a fall at the Value Village parking lot and was aided by many wonderful people who called an ambulance and supported me until they came.
Thanks to all of you.
The ambulance EMTs were so great getting me to the hospital. The service I received at our hospital was superb. The staff, surgeons, nursing and support staff were exceptional. I cannot praise our hospital enough.
We are so fortunate to have such a superb facility. Thanks to all the caring people who helped me.
Pat Anderson
Penticton
Are there enough funds in electrical?
Dear Editor:
I see council, which voted against stopping building the bike lane, are concerned about sending back a grant the city applied for.
I’m concerned the City applied for a grant without consulting the people who have to tolerate the danger and inconvenience, not to mention paying for something they were never asked if the people wanted.
The council was largely replaced by election last October. That should surely be a loud message that council is virtue signaling and not working for city interests.
I am also very concerned that the electric reserve (overpayment of utilities?) is being used to virtue signal, instead of refunded.
Recall is always an option if council can’t figure out their job.
Teri J. McKnight
Penticton
One councillor often quoted for Kelowna
Dear Editor:
The Community Charter provides the statutory framework for all municipalities in British Columbia, except the City of Vancouver, which is served by its own legislation, the Vancouver Charter.
Under the Community Charter, in the coming weeks B.C. municipalities are expected to consider implementing a Code of Conduct for council members, or review a Code of Conduct that is already in place.
On March 13, Kelowna City Council discussed introducing a Code of Conduct. If later approved, it would establish shared expectations for how council members should conduct themselves while carrying out their duties and responsibilities.
The Code would apply not only to interactions with each other, but also to interactions with city staff, the public, and other organizations.
On Global Okanagan News at 5:30 (March 11), Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh was interviewed about the upcoming discussion. Singh said a Code of Conduct is “important to have because we all know what the goals are, the goalposts, where the goalposts lie. We all know what we can do, what is expected of us.”
“After all, we are the face of the City, so we have to all be on the same page when we present ourselves,” Singh added.
Why is Singh usually the face of the City for providing comments to Global?
Could it have anything to do with Singh’s previous career as a journalist with CHBC Television?
Are none of the other councillors ever available to be interviewed, willing to be interviewed, or even asked by Global News Okanagan to provide a sound bite for broadcast?
Since the Oct. 2022 Kelowna municipal election, I wonder who has been interviewed more times on Global News Okanagan -- Singh or Mayor Tom Dyas?
Kelowna city council is required to consider establishing a Code of Conduct by May 14, 2023. If a Code is approved, then city staff would prepare it for council's review.
This begs the question: Does Kelowna city council have plans to also hold a discussion on whether to implement a separate Code of Conduct for all city staff, including city planners?
David Buckna
Kelowna
Herons will know the cruise ships are back
Dear Editor:
Looking up at the cold Pacific night sky on Dallas Road across from the James Bay docks, a single silent heron, wings wide, glides past low above me and I marvel at my place and space.
I have noticed their increasingly frequent low fly-bys this early spring from nesting grounds in Beacon Hill Park. Their evening overflights will soon change direction.
They don’t know that cruise pollution is soon upon us all.
John Fry
Victoria