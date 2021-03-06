Greg Perry

This political cartoon by Greg Perry appeared in The Penticton Herald's print edition on Friday, March 5, 2021.

With the news cycle we’ve been having in Penticton, today seems like the perfect day for an All-Good-News edition. Keeping with the theme of today’s special edition, I offer these pleasant observations.

• Mayor/council in Penticton appear to be at a stalemate with Solicitor General David Eby, the minister responsible for housing. The individual who, I believe, should step in and help negotiate some kind of compromise: Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

• I’m sorry that Interior Health is pulling the plug on funding for Pathway Addiction Centre. By all accounts, they do a phenomenal job.

• Good luck and best wishes to Johnny Aantjes, who has sold Penticton Speedway. I know 2020 was a tough year for him with all the COVID regulations and constant uncertainty. I always admired his passion for his racetrack as well as his sense of community spirit through the Speedway Foundation.

• To date, it has generated zero letters to the editor, but the long-range facilities study by the Okanagan Skaha School District is significant. The public will have a chance for input in the near future. What’s positive about this study — the first of its kind in a decade — is we’re hearing words such as “transparency” and “public input.” That’s a positive start.

• All the best to Allan Carter and Catherine Buffie on their retirement. The couple has operated Your Dollar Store With More in Summerland for almost a decade. They survived with the big corporate giant, Dollarama, literally in the same plaza. I credit this to great service, knowing the names of their customers and giving back to the community through donations and generous discounts to good causes.

• The best weekly newspaper in the valley, in my opinion, is the Times Chronicle in Oliver and Osoyoos. Good writing, decent photography, accurate reporting and a sharp layout. People of the South Okanagan, you are fortunate to have such a strong paper for a relatively small community.

• Fans of “Super Quiz,” the popular puzzle has been moved to classifieds. Check it out today on Page B7.

James Miller is managing editor and director of content at The Penticton Herald. Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca