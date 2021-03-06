With the news cycle we’ve been having in Penticton, today seems like the perfect day for an All-Good-News edition. Keeping with the theme of today’s special edition, I offer these pleasant observations.
• Mayor/council in Penticton appear to be at a stalemate with Solicitor General David Eby, the minister responsible for housing. The individual who, I believe, should step in and help negotiate some kind of compromise: Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
• I’m sorry that Interior Health is pulling the plug on funding for Pathway Addiction Centre. By all accounts, they do a phenomenal job.
• Good luck and best wishes to Johnny Aantjes, who has sold Penticton Speedway. I know 2020 was a tough year for him with all the COVID regulations and constant uncertainty. I always admired his passion for his racetrack as well as his sense of community spirit through the Speedway Foundation.
• To date, it has generated zero letters to the editor, but the long-range facilities study by the Okanagan Skaha School District is significant. The public will have a chance for input in the near future. What’s positive about this study — the first of its kind in a decade — is we’re hearing words such as “transparency” and “public input.” That’s a positive start.
• All the best to Allan Carter and Catherine Buffie on their retirement. The couple has operated Your Dollar Store With More in Summerland for almost a decade. They survived with the big corporate giant, Dollarama, literally in the same plaza. I credit this to great service, knowing the names of their customers and giving back to the community through donations and generous discounts to good causes.
• The best weekly newspaper in the valley, in my opinion, is the Times Chronicle in Oliver and Osoyoos. Good writing, decent photography, accurate reporting and a sharp layout. People of the South Okanagan, you are fortunate to have such a strong paper for a relatively small community.
