Planners, learn lesson from Lakeshore fire
Dear Editor:
The house fire at 434 Lakeshore Drive on Monday is such a terrible loss to the Lakeshore Drive community, including all those who enjoy a rapid walk or leisurely stroll and bike ride on the pathway on the opposite side of the road.
I understand from media reports that firefighters were tackling the blaze from both Lakeshore Drive and Churchill Avenue.
I couldn’t help but think about how much more difficult the job would have been for our firefighters had there been cars parked in front of the house, as per the plan to move the parking stalls from the north side of the street to the south side in order to put in a bike lane on the northern side.
Our firefighters need smooth and easy access in order to fight all house fires. They shouldn’t have to maneuver their way around parked cars. Please city council and city planners, learn this lesson.
Andrina Calvert
Penticton
Channel project is money well spent
Dear Editor:
Re: “PIB offers $110K deal to maintain river trail,” (Herald, March 4).
I am delighted to hear that after years of biking and walking 6 km of PIB land, the band is getting some payback for their generosity. I wouldn’t call it “shelling out $110,000” — a negative connotation — but it’s what's due to the band (RDOS is paying half). The main point though, is that providing the maintenance services and “sort of” bylaw enforcement services (to be clarified) will not be an easy job for the PIB guardians.
The river channel is one of the city’s most popular summer tourist attractions and generates tons of garbage each year. What Penticton gets in return for the $55,000 worth of work is access to clean views of 6 km of wetlands, streams, the water channel, birds and a salmon breeding ground.
The Penticton Indian Band have been guardians of their lands for thousands of years; I am so proud to recognize that fact by successfully their successful negotiation for operation and maintenance of the trail that runs along the Okanagan River Channel on their land.
I am looking forward to being part of developing common, clean ground between our largely settler community and our PIB guardians. The PIB need good ambassadors, and so do we. We need more opportunities for this kind of cross-cultural engagement. So this project is worth worlds more than garbage collection. I congratulate and support PIB in this agreement wholeheartedly.
Lynn Walford
Penticton
Does ferry service need two boards?
Dear Editor:
According to Les Leyne taxpayers will now be getting one real management board of B.C. Ferries but pay for two (Herald, March 3). The cost of redundancy?
It’s likely taxpayers are on the hook for at least a million dollars for a redundant board. Come on, Premier Horgan, save us a few bucks on our next ferry trip.
Rick Pepper
Saanich
Courts have not ruled against regulations
Dear Editor:
Many demonstrators against COVID-19 precautions in Canada do not seem to have read the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Section 1 of the Charter points out that our rights are “subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.” Canadian courts have repeatedly accepted valid scientific evidence and allowed reasonable limitations on Charter rights and freedoms.
In a 2020 Decision (CBC, Sept. 17, 2020), a Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador judge indicated that while the COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-residents violates Section 6 of the Charter, there was “a vast amount of evidence in support of the travel restriction and its effectiveness…” (Saskatchewan Law Review, Hopkins, Dec. 9, 2021), and the restrictions were justified under Section I of the Charter.
In a Manitoba (CBC, Oct 21, 2021) decision, the judge found that the government’s restrictions were based on “well-accepted public health consensus.” He indicated that the restrictions were not a violation of Charter rights, rather, they were reasonable limitations on Charter rights.
On the Canadian Bar Association’s website, I note “the decisions which have been released so far suggest that courts are continuing to defer to the government by upholding the emergency legislation implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” (Wirth & Smith, April 22, 2021).
A Charter challenge of COVID restrictions began on Feb. 10, 2022, in Alberta. The court refused to grant an application to have a stay of health measures ahead of the hearing. The group currently challenging the restrictions failed in a 2020 application to have a different judge issue a stay of restrictions. In that case, the judge found “the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to be real and refused to grant the emergency injunction, ruling the health measures were in the public's best interests.” (CBC, Feb. 10, 2022).
They may exist, but I have not heard of any court decisions that any Canadian government’s COVID precautions have illegally interfered with the Charter rights of Canadians. I have not heard of court orders for the removal of such precautions. I have, however, heard of court decisions granting injunctions against different anti-precaution protest groups because their conduct was interfering with the rights of other Canadians.
Marie Sorge
Penticton
We should follow lead of California governor
Dear Editor:
What a novel idea. California’s governor is planning to clean up the streets.
“It is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others,” Gavin Newsom said.
Most communities are experiencing disorder and chaos. The only key needed to fix the situation is courage and back bone.
Experimenting with futile inclusiveness just isn’t feasible any longer. We either attempt different approaches or our streets become bedlam.
What is so difficult to comprehend?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Letters page should welcome new writers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Herald shows bias as pro-Ukraine,” by Julia Valenti (Herald letters, March 1).
Relax guys, you can put your knives and bludgeons away. I am sure Julia Valenti will never dare pick up a pen again. She sure had a lot of nerve didn’t she… expressing her opinion.
So one letter writer not liking Valenti’s opinion trashes her and the rest of you sick sorry lot can’t wait to pile on. Take a good look at yourselves in the mirror and try to do some serious thinking.
People are dying daily in Ukraine for the right to free speech; thought and action that you so obviously take for granted.
I don’t recall Ms. Valenti writing a letter to the editor before, but I guess you all sure showed her. She knows now that you lot are in control of the exclusive club that gets to vet what opinions are OK in the paper.
According to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression including orally, in print or through any other media of choice.
I might have met Ms. Valenti a few years ago at a large birthday party, I am not sure. If I remember her correctly she was a very nice woman. I doubt I spoke more than a half dozen sentences to her.
While I might not agree with Ms. Valenti’s opinions I acknowledge her right to have them.
Letters to the editor are an important function of our democracy. They bring thought; differing opinions and allow us as a society to tackle problems in daily life.
Freedom to express our opinions via the written word is an important element of democracy.
If this was Russia, you would all be gagged. So show some respect. New letter writers make the letters page more interesting.
Do some serious thinking before you rip off another poison pen letter to the paper.
We need new writers in letters to the editor whether we agree with them or not. She writes well but you have ended that. I am ashamed of the lot of you.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Penticton now a leader in cycling infrastructure
Dear Editor:
When I read about our visionary Master Transportation Plan and the concept of putting a bike lane on Lakeshore Drive, I had to pinch myself (Herald, March 2).
Penticton has gone from a substandard cycling infrastructure to a Canadian leader in a matter of a few years and Penticton is becoming a much more livable city as a result.
Penticton’s conversion is always going to be a challenge as it involves adjusting the balance with the automobile.
The westbound lane of Lakeshore Drive makes sense as we all love to park by the lake. The eastbound lane could go with very little disruption.
The residents have a lane and they can go east on Churchill and everyone else can loop back through Westminster.
It brings a much lower impact to the neighbourhood with one lane of traffic gone, much like the effect of the Martin Street 200 block.
In their first year with two lanes on Martin, the Slackwater Brewery had two incidents of cars almost driving into their patios. With the bike lanes and one less lane of traffic, none. Much safer for everyone.
I applaud our General Manager of Infrastructure, Kirsten Dixon with her vision and would encourage the city to engage the neighbourhood in the next few months so we can apply for more of the Active Transportation Grants while they are there.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
The wrong pig was slaughtered: Churchill
Dear Editor:
After the Second World War, when Winston Churchill realized what Russia was up to, he was quoted as saying: “We have slaughtered the wrong pig,” and never has that been more evident than right now.
Heidi Lamb
Victoria
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca