My father, who live through the depression and served in the Second World War, optimistically said, “The light of goodness, chases away the dark of evil.”
Last week, the media was full of the story of the delusional anti-vax lady who interrupted Remembrance Day activities in Kelowna. What I thought was surprising is that not one of the 75-100 other pro-disease supporters there with her, did not stop to say “maybe this is a bad idea.”
But, as one of the coffee geezers pointed out, these are the same people who block ambulances and invade public schools, so expectations should be low.
The following is a social media post by Summerlander Barb Rolston.
“I go to our Remembrance Ceremony every year. This year because of COVID and all it brings, the ceremony in the park was cancelled and a smaller (by invite) ceremony was held at the Legion Hall.
“I decided I would just go by the park and leave my poppy at Cenotaph. Instead I ended up at one of the nicest Remembrance Ceremonies I have ever been to. There was a crowd (socially distanced) ...there were no veterans, no Red Serge, no dignitaries, just lots of people big and small.
“Then came a parade of cubs/scouts, in their uniform, they came up in their group, and stood tall while everyone shared a few minutes of silence. Then very softly you could hear the scouts singing "O Canada" that grew louder as people joined in.
The scouts again taking the lead, lay their poppies down in remembrance. It was such a simple from the heart ceremony led by these young citizens. The sacrifice of the Veterans will not be forgotten.
And I kept thinking of the scene from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
“They hadn’t stopped Remembrance Day from coming! It came!
Somehow or other, it came just the same!
It came without veterans! It came without bands!
It came without anyone saying where to stand
Maybe Remembrance Day, doesn't need a big fuss.
Maybe it’s just taking time to remember them, by us.
Remembering their sacrifice, even when they aren't there saying we remember, saying we care.
To me it was the fact that there was no community planned event, no posted notice of time and place, and yet they came.
Isn’t that one of the truest signs of caring, when someone does something without being asked, without fanfare, for no other reason than they care.”
The scouting group, led by Shauna Perkins, then went to the Summerland Youth Centre to do outside fall clean-up.
The Summerland Legion put overnight candles on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries. Others had already placed Legion poppies on the crosses the ladies auxiliary has placed on those graves. Many people came to the “invite-only” ceremony at the branch. Good for them. The District of Summerland and the
Legion partner to display a street-side banner for every known Summerland casualty of the World Wars.
My dad was right, many times over.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.