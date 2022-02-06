It is not often the powerful give up their position of power willingly. The exceptions being Mikhail Gorbachev and Richard Nixon (not so much), and Donald Trump (not at all).
The capitalist system saved mankind from the tyranny of monarchies and serfdom. It served the world well until the 1980s with only a couple of major setbacks. Those setbacks being the gilded age of the robber barons and the 1930s depression. This system was built on the backs of the cheap or free labour of black and brown people, and the theft of lands and resources from the Indigenous.
The Reagan-Thatcher alliance (with Mr. Mulroney dutifully following along) set us on the downhill slope with deregulation, tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations and “free trade” deals which were really “foreign investment protection” schemes for the wealthiest nations. People like me got a fair start before this era, now the next generations are struggling.
What this meant for Canadians was the off-shoring of manufacturing, social inequality, poor job prospects for Millennials, and systemic suffering for our Indigenous peoples.
Almost as tragic is the lack of action on climate change. We are running out of time, as all of us in B.C. realize after the disasters of 2021.
For 40 years, the powerful have resisted any changes which will solve inequality and climate change. This is to be expected as the financing of these changes will have to be funded by taxes on the wealthy and by the fair taxation of corporations. In the 1960s, corporate taxes were 27% of federal revenue; they have now declined to about 12%.
What are a few of the specifics of paying the enormous cost of the changes we desperately need? A wealth tax of at least 1% for those with assets of more than $10 million. A small tax on financial transactions. A minimum global corporation tax of 15% to prevent the Apples of the world from hiding profits in Ireland. Cracking down on Canadians sheltering money from taxes in off-shore tax havens. Taxing foreign ownership of residential properties in Canada. More penalties on companies polluting. Stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, especially for fracking in the Peace region.
I tried to calculate the income the Canadian government would receive from the above measures, but gave up, as the number is huge.
Of course, the powerful tell us these measures are not affordable. They say they are job killers. Capital will flee the country. We will always depend on fossil fuels. All not true.
Transitioning to renewable energy sources is known to sustain five to seven times as many jobs as the fossil fuel industry. These jobs can be well-paying too. We must tackle twin problems of climate change and inequality together. The wealthy become powerful, and the powerful become wealthy.
As Mr. Orwell said in “1984:” “If there is hope… it lies with the proles.”
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.