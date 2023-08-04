The importance of maintaining our trees
Dear Editor
It’s such a loss to see beautiful decades-old trees being chopped down on Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Ave. and Wade. It’s such a shame to lose these for any reason. These trees were not sick.
Eunice Burke
Penticton
Oh no, no news on Facebook, Instagram
Dear Editor
In response to Canadian legislation, news won’t be available to view on Facebook or Instagram any longer (Herald, April 2).
I have never witnessed a more disturbing revelation. This defies rational explanation. Oh my gosh, what shall we do?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
We are all fortunate to live here in B.C.
Dear Editor
We are very fortunate to live in Canada, especially here in B.C. Not bringing the political quarrels of our previous homeland and planting its seed of division and violence, but rather assimilating with our best, has made our Canada of we immigrants the envy of the world.
Hope, harmony and happiness.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Five of eight new units are vacation rentals
Dear Editor
I was not able to attend the meeting at City Hall on Tuesday but would like to get my two cents in anyway on the issue of more housing.
So city council has a mandate to increase housing. This is what happens when unintended consequences take over.
Down the alley from my home in a residentially-zoned neighbourhood, there was a single family home that was taken down and replaced by two duplexes and each has a basement suite.
The City OKed a variance on setbacks and parking so they could increase monthly rental stock. So we have eight living spaces with only four legitimate parking spaces, so a fight for street parking has ensued.
Out of the eight living spaces the City allowed, we have five short-term rentals and only three actual monthly rentals to help with Penticton’s rental stock. So one living space taken down for three monthly rentals sounds like densification, but when you add the five short term rentals, this example becomes over-densification which is the unintended consequence of allowing this development to be built.
I am firmly against over-densification as I have seen actual physical confrontations on my street over this as we have more vehicles than actual parking spaces.
I realize that change is inevitable, but it needs to be much better thought out than what I am seeing. I wonder what would happen if this was in the mayor or councillor’s neighbourhoods.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Red red wine you make me feel so fine
Dear Editor
I am an 81-year old male, have travelled a few rough roads, have a good woman by my side and I am on chemo.
I have a quandary. I am on many meds (pills) — too many to list — and two of them come by “special delivery” to my house by vehicle and have to be handled as a hazardous material.
No doubt they all help and play their part in my ongoing treatment, but there is one unprescribed drug that works quite simply and very well, it never fails , and has no side effects and it is available at your local liquor store in a wide variety of flavours.
I am talking about booze, my preference is red wine. In my case it reduces and eliminates all stress and anxiety and dark thoughts within a few minutes. I don’t do drugs and the rolled-up weed and gummies do nothing for me.
But like I said, a glass of wine is instant fix. It makes me rather nice, happy and adorable. I am happy, the depression is gone as is the anxiety, no pity party required.
So my question is... are we missing something here? No doubt the medical chemo drugs are playing their part in my battle, but isn’t the booze also doing its part for my mental health?
For absolute certain, it is the one item that conclusively works within seconds. They should we be taking a second look at it instead of the mind-numbing drugs that are being subscribed now.
I do recall as a kid some patients in hospital back then in the UK were given a bottle of Stout or a Guinness. Is it time we took a second look back?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Canada’s competition bureau has no game
Dear Editor
At the risk of sounding like the proverbial broken record, it really is time to replace our so-called competition bureau.
Prime example, early last week regular gas in Kelowna went from around $1.61 a litre to $1.79 overnight at every station.
The highest price in the valley, even Osoyoos is lower. The price of oil didn’t go up. Yet, our Competition Bureau folks can’t find any collusion.
Is there something else going on or are they just that incompetent?
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
Eliminate drug laws that don’t work
Dear Editor
If some laws are rarely enforced and there’s almost no repercussions for the offenders who are arrested, then it's better to eliminate those laws.
Citizens don’t want Kelowna to be a crime-ridden city. But, we’re reluctant to pay the very high tax costs for policing and to jail convicts.
Politicians realize that the main incentive for most of the crime here is to pay for illegal addictive drugs obtained from criminals.
But, they worry that changing anything will lose them the next election.
The “war on drugs” has gone on for decades and cost us a fortune to fight and lose. It's time to acknowledge that fact and do what an increasing number of knowledgeable people want: house the homeless and provide safer unadulterated drugs to those who need them who will consume them in these homes (instead of in parks or on sidewalks) while they get access to drug withdrawal programs.
Drug dealers get put out of business; fewer homeless on our streets; less crime; less addicted people; less death from street drugs; more time for emergency services to tackle other problems — all that at far less cost than what we're doing now.
Al Janusas
Kelowna
Let’s be less rigorous with health-care workers
Dear Editor
I had a conversation, while travelling in Japan recently, about Canada’s highly restrictive qualification requirements for health-care workers from other countries.
The conversation was with a very intelligent and obviously well-trained (based on our interactions) Filipino nurse. He (John) mentioned that his mother wanted him to go to Toronto with her to visit some family members.
He explained he was hesitant as it was very difficult for him to get a visa, even for a visit, because of his profession. This surprised me and yet it didn’t.
This then brought us to Canada’s overly rigorous requirements. John mentioned that Australia had been in a position similar to Canada, with lengthy rigorous requirements, which resulted in a critical shortage of health-care workers.
So what did Australia do? Well, they revised their process, to a more adaptive protocol, based on the applicant’s current status, (e.g. education, training, experience, etc).
This was still a rigorous process just not “everything, everyone, all the time.”
This shortened the timeline for many applicants and Australia saw an increase in health-care workers.
This sounded brilliant! I enthusiastically told John that I had read that Canada was going to do something similar. Did I get that wrong? Still waiting.
Dawn Devereaux
Victoria