Many uncertainties facing art gallery
Dear Editor:
While possibly well-intended, are City Council and staff contributing to the “death by a thousand cuts” of the Penticton Art Gallery via the severe reduction of the gallery’s operating grant? Or was this action simply an inadequately researched reallocation of financial resources?
In addition to many already expressed public concerns, the following points require consideration when examining the gallery’s prospects for survival.
The City’s 2021 facilities review concluded that Penticton’s Art Gallery, Museum, Library, Arts Council and other arts groups could all be located in a single building, and their current lands sold.
During a City-sponsored open house at the time, I asked the consultant whether this idea was actually feasible, or justified by similar projects undertaken in cities elsewhere. He cited Fredericton, N.B. as an example of such success in Canada. Granted, Fredericton has a small, mixed-use arts centre. Notably, however, that city has also retained its library, art gallery and museum as separate cultural facilities. Will Penticton’s cultural community’s facilities be subjected to some kind of grand consolidation experiment, after the hockey school and related entities absorb a disproportionate amount of discretionary funding for the proposed new twin arenas?
The uncertain future of the art gallery’s funding, lease and location, coupled with vaguely defined future space-sharing arrangements with other agencies, have invited difficulties for its long term planning. The gallery’s unsecured short term status affects both long and short term planning required for future exhibitions and projects of significance.
It affects the search for committed new board members, the search for an adequately qualified, long-time curator if Paul Crawford resigns, and it affects the future of its art collection, donation levels, and contributions to endowment funds.
In stark contrast, the City of Kelowna’s operating grant to their public art gallery in 2021 was $477,193.
And unlike Penticton’s, the Kelowna Art Gallery was apparently not penalized for their success in writing and acquiring several other grants for the enhancement of their programming.
As a donor and past member of the Board, I find it beyond disappointing that the Penticton Art Gallery has been body-checked into the boards, from behind, with no warning.
Loraine Stephanson
Penticton
Council should show pride in art gallery
Dear Penticton City Council:
By cancelling the Penticton Art Gallery’s annual operating budget by $70,000 you are slashing the soul of the community.
Have you never been proud of your youngsters’ work of art and hung it on your fridge, or indeed had it framed and hung it on your wall?
Have you never experienced a child’s (or an adult’s, for that matter) sense of worth, self respect, and accomplishment at seeing their own artistic expression viewed by society?
Do you not see how art illuminates our spirit and brings human connection?
The Penticton Art Gallery is a champion art gallery, benefitting not only the City of Penticton, but a broader community of all ages and ethnicities. It showcases international art and educates many people about the political situations in other countries.
It broadens our imagination and feelings of well-being.
It can be therapy for many people, not only those who produce art, but to those who view it. Art is for everybody!
I encourage City Council to take pride in the Penticton Art Gallery by looking at the broader picture and reinstating funding.
Arts are essential to our community’s quality of life, and local economy and diversity.
Janice Sich
Medicine Hat, Alta.