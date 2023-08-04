Most dictatorships have a recurring problem in
controlling how much information they release to the public.
China is no exception and has, in recent times, started to implement a new policy about what information can be divulged and the penalties for transgressing their already-strict anti-espionage law are getting steeper.
Moreover, they have put their spymaster in charge of enforcement and are focusing, to a significant degree, on American firms operating in China.
Officials are invoking hazily-worded data-related laws introduced during the pandemic which foreign businesses find perplexing.
Something as innocent as sharing an e-mail signature is considered by Chinese bureaucrats as personal information and, if the recipient is in a foreign country, that can get you into hot water.
Despite the obvious downsides, Chinese President Xi, is shrinking the room within which businesses can manoeuvre.
It seems the government is aiming its anti-espionage guns at investigators, consultants, lawyers and other advisors on whom potential investors need to rely to find their footing in strange new places.
Such professionals are important to gain understanding of the counterparties the investors will be dealing with and to identify hidden risks and, not insignificantly, also to lubricate final transactions.
There are several causes of this changing approach to regulating direct foreign investment. Undoubtedly some of the crackdown is occasioned by increased sanctions by the United States regarding transfer of technology and patents to Chinese firms.
Another reason is an attempt by China to offset, if not totally eliminate, criticism of their treatment of minorities in western China and Tibet.
Also motivating is an effort to eliminate reporting of China’s crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. China may also want to contain reporting on its slower rate of economic growth and its declining population and birth rates.
Most businesses, when making a major new investment or evaluating an existing investment, want to avoid -or at least greatly limit – future uncertainty; clearly, this shift in Chinese policy is generating increased uncertainty.
Not surprisingly, foreign investors are reacting in part by closing down Chinese operations and deploying their people and capital elsewhere. Microsoft, for example, is moving a few dozen top artificial intelligence researchers to Vancouver – in part to avoid them being poached by Chinese big tech rivals but also out of fear of harassment by Chinese authorities.
Even more importantly, direct foreign investment in China in the second half of 2022 declined from $160 billion in 2021 to only $42.5 billion (73 per cent lower than the previous year). In the past few years there have been almost no new entries in China by European companies.
After finally lifting its zero-COVID policy in late 2022, China is now rushing to get the economy back on track.
In a survey in June 2022 of the US-China Business Council, 44 per cent of member companies said it would “take years to restore confidence” in the Chinese market even if the government were to change course now.
Diplomatic pressure and weak direct foreign investment may eventually bring about change, but President Xi is not given to revising even counterproductive policies. Think how he resolutely held on to the zero-COVID policy at an enormous cost to China.
Dictators try to survive by limiting (if not forbidding) opposition and prefer to surround themselves with “yes” men.
This can only go on for a limited time before the widening departure from reality brings about a crisis – but in the meantime the nation loses momentum.
China is already experiencing a slower rate of annual economic growth as well as an aging and declining population.
These trends are putting increasing pressure on the Chinese government and it is not clear how it will handle these challenges.
In the meantime, reliable government-issued statistics will be a vital source of needed information for the outsiders aspiring to deal with China.
Will they be made available?
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.