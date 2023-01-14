Bail conditions another flaw in justice system
Dear Editor:
One of the brothers accused of killing a teenager on the Kelowna Rail Trail in 2021 again failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.
This is the second time that he has failed to do so for the same charge. The last time he was finally captured and rearrested after being on the lam for months. He was then put in jail for failure to appear and then released on bail a few days ago without financial obligation, trusting he would voluntarily show up for his next court appearance this week. And of course, he didn’t.
We are all familiar with the adage, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Proving something is really wrong with our justice system.
Richard Muller
Kelowna
Saving planet takes more than cutlery
Dear Editor:
Re: “Kudos Air Canada on bamboo cutlery,” (Herald letters, Jan. 10).
I am frequently stunned by some letters that appear. An example is one that stated the individual was able to fly to Britain (and I would guess back) in a plane that’s composed of products of which 99% are from the oil and gas (fossil fuel industries) and which also spewed out great amounts of pollution on the voyage over the Atlantic.
I can only assume that the carbon tax has no effect on those who enjoy the ability to take such trips, but it does take a great toll on those less fortunate who, under duress form the environmentalists, need to drive their gas-powered vehicle to work and back trying to make enough to feed and clothe their kids and pay rent.
I have no issue with those who are able to enjoy the benefits mentioned here in, but to make a big issue about the airline moving from plastic to bamboo utensils, while demanding the world needs to shut down the oil and gas industries as they enjoy the benefits from these industries, seems a bit hypocritical to me.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Time to rehire nurses who were let go by IH
Dear Editor:
I agree with Naomi Aoki’s letter which she asked Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority to hire back the wrongfully terminated healthcare workers (Herald, Jan. 10).
I wonder how many Okanagan residents have died or suffered serious consequences due to missed or delayed surgeries or cancer screenings. Perhaps a Freedom of Information request needs to be done as IHA is certainly not transparent with the details. Unless Susan Brown rehires the staff who were fired one year ago, get ready for more delays and deaths because the care won’t be available when you need it.
We should all be very concerned!
Shawn Brown
Penticton
Many great reasons to work from home
Dear Editor:
The actions of the federal government are contradicting stated objectives to move to a green economy. Just recently, the government announced it will bring everyone back to work who have been working remotely during the pandemic.
The very idea of putting all this traffic back on the road is flying in the face of green initiatives. Perhaps a better idea:
How about taking some of those empty government buildings and converting them to residential use? (Perhaps some into open lounge areas with wi-fi for public common areas.)
With nearby restaurants and pubs, this would enhance community growth and stimulate commerce, making downtown areas more desirable for people to visit and shop.
The government can keep the buildings or sell them. That would solve the homeless problem, and create a flow of shoppers who live near enough to the shops and entertainment to provide jobs for those who live in the city.
People do not all need to work from a central office. We would certainly like to hear your ideas.
Sue Hiscocks
Victoria
Hard decisions have to be made by all of us
Dear Editor:
Re: “Planning to reduce our climate footprint,” (Courier, Jan 12; Herald, Jan. 13).
I would like to thank Frank Martens and family for their recent family thoughts on the future. My husband and I are a couple with similar ages amongst ourselves and our offspring. We also do not all live in the same town, and in fact, have one son and his family in Europe.
Like Frank Martens, we have had all the concerns mentioned in his comprehensive letter. Hard decisions have to be made by us all, if we really do care about a future for our loved ones. We have started such discussions amongst ourselves to some extent.
Thanks so much to Mr. Martens for sharing.
Karen Fort
Penticton
Media goes overboard on climate coverage
Dear Editor:
In reading Frank Martens’ letter, I found myself disturbed at the dire conversation had at their holiday get together. Rather than the joy of family and being thankful for the comforts of life we have achieved in this country, the conversation all went to preparing for a future with a drastically reduced standard of living and an uncertain future for their grandkids.
I wondered how many other people out there have had their optimism of life beaten down by the relentless push of the green lobby’s barrage of apocalyptic headlines, regurgitated daily by our left-wing governments and mainstream media. I would just like to say to those folks, “Stop and think!”
Question what you are hearing, reading or being told by politicians or green organizations. It’s either that or guilt yourself every time you enjoy a good steak, assuming you can still afford one, drive your gas-powered vehicle of heat your home at a cozy level.
Climate change is real. No question. However, the effects and solutions are just guesses and pushed by ideologies. A great site to check out is friendsofscience.org. Maybe even read the book “When McKinsey Comes to Town.” You will be hearing a lot about this group in the near future.
As for mainstream media, with which I have had a lifelong love affair, get back to the basics of journalism. We need you to question your sources and understand that the impact of mass media is still important. When sensationalism has a detrimental effect on society, it’s not good.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Listen carefully to people’s answers
Dear Editor:
Thank you for publishing Greg Smith’s letter (Herald, Jan. 12). I am saddened by what he went through and agree that we need to ask how people are doing and listen carefully to their answers.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Great to help Ukraine, what about Afghans?
Dear Editor:
I am a proud Canadian but sometimes my nation embarrasses me.
We have put out the welcome mat for Ukrainian immigrants, the ones with the means to escape their war-torn country. We are providing for their needs, for which we can be proud. However, as we welcome Ukrainians with all means of support, we have failed to do the same for others desperately seeking refuge in our country. I refer to those Afghans who served our armed forced in their country and who now live in Afghanistan in fear for their lives.
For them, immigration is a bureaucratic tangle without end.
James Loughery
Prince George