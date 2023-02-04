Penticton in danger of losing its charm
Dear Editor:
When I moved to Penticton nearly 15 years ago, I was impressed by the relatively high number charming older homes. Sadly, I have witnessed a decline in the number of these buildings that illustrate the heritage of our community.
As a resident of the Cherryland community, I am concerned that our city is in danger of losing the history and charm that attract tourists, and potential new residents.
The property at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W. is in a prominent location, part of the entrance to the heart of our city, as well as head of one the main arteries into the Cherryland community. It is an important illustration of our history. Its presence signals to visitors what to expect when they come to Penticton.
The proposed development is not suitable to the Cherryland residential area. Nor does it match the other nearby residences found along Eckhardt Ave., Victoria Street, and Martin Street. Penticton’s reputation is at stake.
I appreciate that past councils have found ways to support businesses while maintaining Penticton’s charm, encouraging businesses to use the character homes with zoning changes.
Current council has the opportunity to encourage and maintain the character of a neighbourhood that is also at the entrance to the historic heart of our community.
I hope that they will choose to maintain the land use contract, and preserve Bogner’s site as a place that instills community pride.
Chandra Wong
Penticton
Lottery jackpots need restructuring
Dear Editor:
When I was younger the only lottery allowed was the Irish Sweepstakes. The money raised was to be used for charity. Not a lot has changed since except for the number of lotteries and the prize amounts.
When someone wins $20 or $30 million, the real winners are investment advisors, lawyers and banks because the winner can only spend so much at a time. It is definitely not the local community. Most of the money leaves a community.
But, what if a $30 million lottery pot had one $10 million winner, two $ 5 million
winners and 10 $1 million winners? I suggest more money would stay within the community of any winner. They would spend locally and the real winners would be the local area businesses. This would lift more people to a higher income instead of only one person.
Yes, I have heard the argument that sales would suffer and prizes diminish, but I think lottery sales would not diminish but possibly increase, with more winners spread out and more people knowing a winner so much more hype in any given community.
Was this not the original concept behind a lottery anyway?
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Whatever happened to enlightenment?
Dear Editor:
Enlighten me how, when and why there has been a paradigm shift from listening to well-respected authorities in their field to considering them no longer credible or more importantly, censoring or ostracizing them?
Enlighten me how the populace continues to put faith in a prime minister who has not only abused his position, but lies continually, is responsible for the profligate spending, plays favouritism with certain companies, pressures his own ministers to cover or lie about the SNC Lavalin scandal and has a decidedly such casual disregard for human life as to compare a tylenol shortage to a orange crop shortage.
Enlighten me as to why health care in Canada is no longer considered universal, but each province is advising Canadian travelers to buy additional health insurance if they travel to other provinces.
Enlighten me why all provinces with the exception of B.C. and Nova Scotia have lifted the vaccine mandates.
Enlighten me how the federal government can restrict oil production in Canada but still imports oil via super tankers across the Atlantic Ocean to Montreal.
Enlighten me how two provinces, Ontario and Quebec, who seem to have 100% of the political power make a confederation?
Enlighten me why the provincial government has 23 of its cabinet ministers from the Lower Mainland and three from the remainder of the province. What is that telling the rest of the province?
Enlighten me why is the federal government the keeper and manager of the Canada Pension Plan when it was set up between employer and employees. Ronald Reagan stated the nine most dangerous words are “Hi I'm here from the government to help you.” Hmm.
Enlighten me when did schools become primarily focussed on sexual orientation instead of education.
Better yet, enlighten me why the elites of the world would want to get advice on the future of the planet from Greta Thunberg, a 20-year old girl with limited schooling.
Enlighten me why there are no images of the “massive plastic garbage patch” in the ocean, which is supposed to be the size of Texas.
Enlighten me why people think that reducing carbon dioxide is healthy for the planet when carbon dioxide is the most vital and invisible component to life on earth. Where is the concrete evidence for this ideology?
Enlightenment is supposed to be about using logic, science and, in general, knowledge. What’s happened?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
We can’t burn away our clean future
Dear Editor:
I usually find Economic Letter insightful and fact based. However, in David Bond’s piece, “Canada can rightfully claim to offer the world’s cleanest LNG” of Jan. 31, he misses the mark through one factual error.
While the small proposed Woodfibre LNG liquefaction compressors may be powered by “hydroelectricity generated by turbines in large dams,” LNG Canada’s compressors in Kitimat won’t be. The power for the initial two LNG trains under construction will be powered by burning natural gas. It is likely that the proposed second two trains will be as well.
Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer claims it is a B.C. Hydro mistake in not building high-voltage, high-capacity power transmission lines to Kitimat. The reason is more fundamental, there isn’t enough power in B.C. to supply LNG Canada. Typically, each LNG liquefaction train requires up to 200-450 mW/hours. The initial power draw by LNG Canada will be likely in the order of magnitude of 500mW/hours, potentially rising to 1000mW/hrs.
Another 60mW/hours of power, likely supplied by hydro, is required to compress and pump the initial natural gas volumes from northwestern B.C. to the coast. Up to seven additional pumping/compressing stations will be required if LNG Canada expands to four trains.
Where would this electricity come from? The annual average output of Site B (Peace Canyon) is 400mW/hours. Site C, under construction, will have an annual average output of 580mW/hours. Both Site B and Site C dams would required to supply and liquify all the LNG Canada trains.
Alternatively, over 250 high output wind turbines would be required.(As an aside, just compressing and pumping the same volume of Natural Gas in the same diameter pipeline to Saguenay Quebec would require about 400mW/hours.)
A full environmental analysis (up-stream, mid-stream and down-stream) of self-generated LNG projects shows them to be marginally “cleaner” than burning coal mined near the consuming powerhouses. While hydrocarbons have a role and will be part of our lives for decades more, we can’t burn our way to a cleaner future.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls