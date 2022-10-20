Thank you Katie, Frank for service
Dear Editor:
As a long-time Penticton resident and a sometimes vociferous critic of the decisions made by our elected representatives at city hall I want to take a moment and reflect on the recent election.
Being an elected official is a tough job at best, as there is no way that you will please 100% of your constituents on any issues that arise.
It takes dedication, knowledge, courage and guts to do the job properly and these two displayed all of those qualities and more in their efforts to represent to the best of their abilities our interests as the tax paying public.
Even though I did not agree with some of the decisions made by both Katie and Frank, that does not mean that I didn’t appreciate their efforts to make our city the best that it could be.
So, to both of you, Katie Robinson and Frank Regehr, I offer you a personal and heartfelt thank you for your years of service to our city.
I think I speak for many with this letter, and I wish you both the best in whatever direction you choose to go next.
Butch Burns
Penticton
Miller should retire from journalism
Dear Editor:
I used to live in Penticton many years ago and there was very little crime in Penticton and you always felt safe 24/7.
What’s happening now with crime out of control? Is the prison in Oliver to blame by releasing inmates in Penticton and many decide to stay in the four-season playground and not sent back to where they committed their crimes?
With James Miller, a great journalist who has been returned to city council to continue being restricted to criticizing the city and continuing to be the social butterfly of council, Penticton has lost a great journalist.
He was so good at bringing the issues out and thoroughly reporting them. He needs to take an unpaid leave of absence and give his job as journalist to someone else as far as I’m concerned.
He is in conflict of interest. It’s time for him to chose what job can he do to the best of his ability.
Darren Red
Abbotsford
It is our story... it is your legacy
Dear Editor:
I served as a Lieutenant with the Queen’s Own Rifles regiment in the Second World War.
In 1945, in the Rhine Valley, Germany, I was injured by an anti-personnel mine explosion, resulting in the loss of my left leg below the knee.
When I returned home from the war, I joined The War Amps and have been a member ever since. This Association was started by First World War amputee veterans to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees.
In 1975, The War Amps established the Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides young amputees with financial assistance for artificial limbs and peer support from fellow amputees.
The veteran members wanted to ensure that young amputees have the vital support they need, and it makes me very happy to see it’s still going strong today.
I also take great comfort in knowing that Champs will continue to move the organization forward and keep spreading the message of remembrance, even after I no longer can. Through The War Amps Operation Legacy program, Champs have taken up the torch of remembrance to commemorate the sacrifices of those who served and continue to serve.
I can say with pride that the legacy and sacrifices my comrades and I have left behind will be remembered long into the future.
Charlie Jefferson, 98
Ottawa
Member of the Warm Amps
More common sense required
Dear Editor:
Re: Purposeful fire on Oct. 19.
Common sense would indicate that a controlled forestry burn should not be ignited when the sky is already smoke-filled and conditions for venting are nil. Why did BC Wildfire Service think it was OK to “blackline” on Tuesday?
Anne Ginns
Penticton
Moving to Alberta looks attractive
Dear Editor:
I was born and raised here in Victoria, and in my early 20s was lucky to move to Calgary for the start of a career in marketing.
I lived there from 1978 to 1984, travelled extensively around the province, and have returned for visits several times. It’s always been the same — warmly welcoming, even at 30 below.
And as I’ve told my daughter and friends, if I had to live anywhere else than Victoria, I’d move back there.
At 68 years of age and having witnessed almost 40 years of deteriorating B.C. government services, the list of which is truly sad, a disgusting lack of GPs and the inability to renew prescriptions because of that problem, and skyrocketing rents here in Greater Victoria, Alberta is looking much, much more attractive.
T.L. Pedneault-Peasland
Saanich