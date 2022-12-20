A Christmas mystery that’s 2,000 years old
DEAR EDITOR:
The Christmas mystery of the birth of a little boy in a strange manger and welcomed by angels, shepherds and kings has been celebrated for 2,000 years.
Much of the his message of the good news (feeding the hungry, healing the sick) has been legislated into our laws. The one about loving your neighbour has been the tough one and exploited by an ever-present Herod.
However, the annual universal Christmas activities momentarily bring back into focus our neighbours and might be considered the modern day prayer.
That is a communication or conversation with a mystery.
Peace to men and women of goodwill.
Merry Christmas.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Working from home poor corporate policy
DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to add a follow up to my letter of Dec. 10 regarding city employees not living in our area.
In my letter I objected to the city paying a union wage to an employee living in Nova Scotia whose working from home. Since that letter I have been informed, by a retired city employee, that we are also paying a city employee in the IT department a good union wage, but that person has never lived in our city. All their work is done from home in Ontario.
Then a few months back I was having a conversation with a city employee who was cleaning snow from a city bridge close by my house. This fellow was pleasant enough and during our conversation he told me he lives in West Kelowna and drives down daily. This good union wage, for a manual labour job, could and should be given to someone living in Penticton or at least in the close area.
The city is one of a few employers in our area that pays a wage that allows people to afford to live here and raise a family here.
This is just poor economic thinking and needs to be corrected. Just because technology enables this to happen does not make it right from this taxpayers reasoning. I expect better decisions from the high paid management at City Hall.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Poor job maintaining B.C.’s highways
DEAR EDITOR:
When the so-called BC Liberals privatized highway maintenance, they put all of us in danger every winter.
It’s a no-brainer that when you put profits before safety, you get what we have now, dangerous roads.
Plowing and sanding packed and icy roads properly leads to safer roads. The way the roads are maintained now, leads to death, injury, and higher insurance costs. For heaven sake, I hope the NDP government puts highway maintenance back under the BC General Employees’ Union, where it should have always stayed and make our highways safe again.
The insanity goes on. When will we ever learn?
A.J. Seaman
Hedley
Ironmongery danger to life and limb
DEAR EDITOR:
Last week as I turned left on Duncan and headed north on Fairview, an ambulance with a siren wailing and screaming like a banshee appeared in my rearview mirror. Startled, and my nervous system rattled and jingling, I glanced to my left to pull out of the path of the ambulance.
However, I was stalled by the ironmongery which some addle-brained officials at City Hall had erected to isolate and protect the bike lane. I am certainly not against bike lanes. They are a great idea. But please remove the ironmongery which purportedly was erected to substitute as a barrier. It looks threatening and is a danger to life and limb.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Carbon tax hurting the wrong people
DEAR EDITOR:
I opened my utility bill only to find that the amount of carbon tax was 50% of the cost of the gas and 10% of the total bill!
I then asked myself, where is this money going and what is it accomplishing?
I couldn’t come up with a reasonable answer.
That got me wondering, who this tax is affecting and on whom it has no effect as far as reducing pollution?
Similarly I question the Bank of Canada’s increase in interest rates. I see those who are able in their $400,000 motorhomes heading to warmer climates while spewing out tons of polluting exhaust.
Then there are those vacationing in Hawaii, travelling to Thailand, Paris, London, Bermuda and all sorts of other exotic places and wonder how much pollution getting there and back has resulted from these trips.
Then there are the sports teams, take just the NHL, with multi-million dollar players jetting from Tampa Bay to Vancouver, Edmonton to L.A., Montreal to Carolina, criss crossing North America hundreds of times a year with the planes polluting our planet and there are all the other sports like golf, soccer etc. doing the same.
What about those monster cruise ships requiring a gallon or more of diesel to travel six inches with their payload of those 2,000 to 4,000 passengers per ship who are wealthy enough to spend their money anywhere but “locally” as the rest of us are asked to do?
How much pollution is created from these cruises and I haven't even touched on the pollution from the invasion of Russia into the Ukraine and all the other wars that must do more to pollute this earth in one day than all the cars do in a year in Canada?
No, Justin Trudeau’s tax and the Bank of Canada only hurts those like the single mother trying to pay rent, heat the house and feed/clothe her kids while this dysfunctional government grinds them further and further in to poverty.
We need a change as soon as possible.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland