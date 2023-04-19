Support local, bank with credit unions
Dear Editor:
Where do you bank? Does it make a difference? Perhaps you started at one bank because someone you knew suggested a particular one. Or you found the tellers and money lenders more friendly there.
If you have savings, you might have found that one bank gives you a better return, or the mortgage rate at another gives you a slightly better rate.
But you should really know something more about your bank than that.
Did you know that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is now the biggest bank in the world financing the fossil-fuel industry? It provided $42 billion to oil and gas companies last year alone.
Scotiabank and TD also made the “Dirty Dozen” list of the world’s dirtiest banks in 2022. Bank of Montreal and CIBC just missed that honour, ranking 15th and 16th respectively.
Altogether, Canada’s banks have sunk $1 trillion into fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.
This also means that the money these banks make off your savings and investments is not only partly to blame for climate change but is going into the pockets of the CEOs at millions of dollars a year.
You know, you do not have to have a VISA or Mastercards from RBC or BMO, you can get credit cards from your local credit union and feel good about supporting local as well as not contributing to climate change.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Purpose of carbon tax is to reduce CO2
Dear Editor:
“Carbon tax just another government tax grab” by Brian Merriam (Herald letters, April 13) is misrepresenting the statistics.
Yes, Canada produces 2% of global CO2 emissions but we have less than .5% of the global population. That means Canadians produce four times the CO2 per person compared to an average resident of this planet. On a per person basis China produces half the CO2 we produce. In India the per person CO2 production rate is just over 10% of ours.
Just because we have a small population in a big country doesn’t mean we can pollute with impunity. Based on that argument, no person on earth needs to worry about this issue because their individual CO2 production is minuscule. For all of last year our family’s direct carbon tax cost was $133, so reducing one’s carbon footprint is possible.
The whole purpose of the carbon tax is to encourage Canadians to produce less CO2, not to collect a lot of money. Once Canadians reduce their per capita CO2 production to China’s level, or better yet India’s level, then maybe we can start pointing fingers at others. Just think, when we get to India’s per capita CO2 level, the amount Canadians would pay in carbon tax would be insignificant.
S.I. Petersen
Nanaimo
Painted bike lanes fine, but not barriers
Dear Editor:
We would first like to say that we are not opposed to bike lanes provided they are painted bike lanes.
We definitely are opposed to the concrete and steel obstacle barriers that are being installed. We feel that they are a definite safety hazard.
In regard to extending them down South Main Street, which is a very busy traffic street, we feel this would be a mistake. It would also probably end the South Main Market, taking away a business that serves the south end of the city.
At the present time there are only two people on council we would consider voting for come next election, and we seniors have outstanding memories. I would suggest council reconsider, and even consider removing the existing barriers.
Ken and Marjorie Carlson
Penticton
Bike lanes hurt business, not help
Dear Editor:
I was told a number of years ago by a city manager that the whole idea for the eventual bike lane was to be close to the shopping areas.
By going down South Main Street instead of on or somewhere closer to Skaha Lake Road it seems to counter that statement. I am sure that all the highly-educated help down at city hall and the yards can come up with a better plan that would achieve the intended goal of keeping the bike lane close to the shopping areas.
This would fix the problem for the South Main Market and also alleviate a parking problem in the summer for boat parking and beach parking along Yorkton Ave. We do not need an out-of-town consultant for this but a few city employees who bike to work and a few random citizens who have lived here for many years.
There has to be a better way.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Bike lane could impact local business
Dear Editor:
Having read the sad comments from the South Main Market owners as it may adversely affect — or even destroy — their 27-year old business, I urge council to also consider the following factors before they pursue the final approval of the bike lane South Main section as proposed by the staff.
South Main is mainly accessible by cars on a daily basis for most users of that area and the impact of additional traffic/parking/bike lane could create a dangerous situation.
The impact on others such as the Seniors Drop-In Centre Society, adjacent satellites clubs their parking lot (full most days) a beehive of activities all day across from the South Main Market.
The impact on the Princess Margaret School and their several students who daily cross South Main to the market to buy staples from the market.
The impact on the nearby church/Sikh temple/gated communities/rental properties located nearby.
The destruction of another vibrant milieu.
Has the staff considered the demographic breakdown of the daily users (seniors, wheel chairs, traffic others) and visited the site for a first-hand look at the potential traffic/ safety/crossing /additional bike lanes with railings-cement blocks narrowing the street /construction and many other issues.
I opine that council should pause again and conduct a full review of the pertinent issues.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton