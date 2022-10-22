Great leadership by Princeton’s mayor
Dear Editor:
It snowed, thawed, rained, and flooded. The water just kept coming and, as the highways closed, Princeton was flooded with trucks and in turn flooded with problems — namely survival (bread, water, shelter, hope and a washroom.)
This formidable challenge shaped Princeton first-term Mayor Spencer Coyne into a remarkable leader. Like thousands of others, we only met him on TV.
He never wore a tuxedo, spoke common-folk talk for Princeton and all communities that even the tinged ears of higher government understood. Will now second-term Princeton Mayor Coyne become a future MLA, MP, premier or prime minister and by a flip of a "Coyne”? Shopping locally for such leaders can be surprising.
The record shows the more severe future climate change challenges will be met with mini-city Princeton's resilience and resources.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
What changes are being proposed?
Dear Editor:
“Mayor-elect talks change,” (Penticton Herald, Oct. 20).
Recently in our local media the following was reported: “The public expect change, they’re almost demanding it from this vote, because it was a very, very dramatic vote for change.”
Will Mayor-Elect Julius Bloomfield provide residents of Penticton what changes he will be proposing?
Hoping we will hear back quickly from the mayor-elect.
Rick and Yasmin Thorpe
Penticton
Pet peeve about RDOC recycling
Dear Editor:
Plastic bags consist mainly of polyethylene and polypropylene. Both polymers can be readily recycled or repurposed.
My pet peeve is that the Regional District of Central Okanagan cannot recycle these useful polymers. Instead of using your tax-funded blue bin system, you now need to go to recycling depots that transport plastic bags to the Lower Mainland for recycling or repurposing.
Why don’t we have that capability here?
Instead of investing in advanced machinery that can do this, the RDCO has invested in a publicity campaign to tell you what
you can’t recycle through their system.
They even have cameras to detect those that would dare try to recycle plastic bags!
And they further expend to mail letters to those bad people.
This works to discourage us from becoming active, enthusiastic recyclers.
To the RDCO — get your act together. Become a recycling promoter, not a deterrent.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna
So-called leaders need to wake up
Dear Editor:
Vancouver ought to put in for a name change to Bedlam.
Fallen RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang has got to bring action from our codling politicians. These encampments are not made up of the homeless. They are bivouacs for the addicted and the insane.
Why is it so hard for our so- called leaders to come to grips with the problem and set up the necessary intuitions to properly house them?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Lakeshore eyesore needs cleaning up
Dear Editor:
What is happening on the Warren House site on Lakeshore Drive? The answer seems to be absolutely nothing. Tragically, this former jewel in Penticton’s crown of wonderful historic buildings burnt to the ground on March 7.
Since, then, the charred remains of this beautiful house have been an eyesore and an embarrassment on one of Penticton’s principal thoroughfares. Our city council voted unanimously to declare the site a “nuisance property,” setting a deadline of 11 July for the rubble to be removed and the site made safe.
But the same Herald article of July 7 stated that the property’s owners were awaiting approval of an insurance claim before any such work could be put in hand.
I am sure that the processing of such a claim would involve some sort of investigation by the insurer.
However, it appears patently obvious that nobody is doing anything at all. Insurance companies become extremely keen when one’s premium is due, let alone overdue. But when it comes to paying out claims, there is a totally different approach.
“Leave it alone, there’s no rush.”
Can the city government not bring pressure to bear on somebody to do something?
We have waited long enough.
Robert Nield
Penticton
Surviving new, changing world
Dear Editor:
The world is a hostile place.
According to Wikipedia, today there are five major ongoing wars around the world, 12 minor wars and two dozen minor conflicts.
In 2017, five months into Donald Trump’s presidency, then Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland warned, “the rule-based international order that advanced peace and prosperity since the Second World War is under threat.”
Today she argues, “The era of hoping that democracy and global rules would spread around the world is over.
Authoritarian nations will not change, democracies have to take steps to blunt the power and economic leverage of authoritarian rivals.”
Freeland is telling us to wake up, not every nation is friendly, and though we should continue to trade, we should avoid strategic vulnerabilities in our economy and supply chain.
This is not just about sanctions on Russia or reducing dependence on Russian energy, it is also about switching from Chinese suppliers to domestic ones, and “re-shoring” a network of suppliers among allies.
Following her logic, it means dividing the world into two. Democracies like Canada and the U.S must take steps to reverse the globalization of the past decades and decouple our economies — at least in key areas.
Echoing the Biden administration, Freeland wants to expel Russia from the G-20, saying, “Russia is not welcome at the table.” However, nations from the global-South challenge Western G-7 assertions, wondering how, strong anti-Russian sentiment is creating room for dialogue and peace?
It is not clear if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly agree. Ottawa has been labouring on a new Indo-Pacific strategy, Joly indicated she is out to re-establish warmer ties with China.
Though the EU has already declared China a “strategic rival” — Canada has not.
Sounding like a Cold War warrior, Freeland believes western-led globalization is dead, but to hold our advantage, we need to shore-up our economy’s ability to withstand the global tumult in this new multi-poplar world of great-power politics.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna