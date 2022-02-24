Cars, slow down in school zones!
Dear Editor:
Re: ‘“Fewer kids, safer kids?,” (Herald, Page A3, Feb. 3).
I agree with Kristen Dixon that changing parental behaviour of driving their kids to school would relieve congestion around our school zones.
But in order to help parents feel that their children will be safe walking and cycling to school is to make our city streets safer — and not just in school zones.
I live on Penticton Ave. in the Ecole Entre Lacs school zone and would say 60% of the traffic travels 60-70 km/h through the school zone and the full length of Penticton Ave. Only 40% actually slows down.
Many of our residential collector streets are narrow and in the same boat. Speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, extremely loud vehicles… it all adds up to unsafe city streets for children, other pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
Even with eight new police officers over the next couple of years, there will still be a lack of enforcement. Supt. Brian Hunter’s first quarterly statement reported that Penticton needs 20 more officers.
Nelson, with its population of 10,600, has 20 police officers and RCMP looking after the highways.
On top of it all, the City has allowed a wild game reserve to flourish within the city. Female deer with fawns and bucks during the rut season are aggressive, unpredictable, large wild animals that will attack children and dogs if they feel threatened at all. As the numbers rise, then their predators and wood ticks will come to the game reserve.
The City of Cranbrook has had two culls because of residential complaints of attacks and property damage.
We need to make a crucial break from our addiction to the automobile and start living healthy lifestyles. Then we will be able to safely ride our bikes with our children to our lake-to-lake pathway and not drive our bikes there.
Let our city officials know how you feel about making this a safer city.
Raymond Stassi
Penticton
Public, journalists must ask questions
Dear Editor:
Re: ‘“Interfor takes haircut on Boundary harvesting rights’” (Herald, Feb. 12).
Journalists reporting on recent announcements by the chief forester on new allowable annual cuts for Interfor’s tree farm licence 48, for the Okanagan timber supply area and for Canoe Forest Products merely parrot what the chief forester says in a press release without question.
Has the logging actually been reduced in the Kettle River basin as a result of a reduction in the cut for TFL 8 and the Okanagan TSA?
The chief forester provides two reasons for a reduction of the cut in TFL 8: (1.) management measures that address Indigenous interests; and (2.) the accumulation of unharvested timber volume in the TFL amounting to an undercut of 115,987 cubic metres.
But why the undercut in TFL 8?
The likely reason is that Interfor has been high-grading the timber and has run out of high-quality timber.
Is the undercut merely a measure of how plantations — the driver of timber supply -— are failing as the Forest Practices Board pointed out for the Okanagan TSA?
‘“Indigenous interests’” likely means the government intends to transfer cut from Interfor to local First Nations. This does not lower the overall cut or rate of logging in the Kettle River basin; it just moves it around on paper. But does the undercut actually exist on the ground?
For decades, scientific studies have shown that industrial forestry through clearcutting and an unsustainable rate of logging in B.C. is:
• Destroying terrestrial and aquatic habitats, extirpating species and driving others to extinction;
• Fouling drinking water for communities;
• Ravaging soil and the fungal life necessary for forest health;
• Releasing vast amounts of carbon from below and above ground into the atmosphere — more than any other economic sector in B.C.;
• Disturbing large and small watersheds both of which are highly sensitive to clearcut logging resulting in flooding and landslides; and,
• Causing in part the large, rapidly moving and intense wildfires of recent years.
Why haven’t journalists asked the chief forester how all the preceding harms have been considered in determining an AAC?
To mitigate against these harms, the chief forester and the provincial government will need first to deal with the biggest culprit in B.C., which is the logging industry.
With public safety at serious risk from the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, a concerned and alarmed public needs the assistance of journalists in asking the right questions and in seeking informed answers.
Taryn Skalbania
Peachland
We should all follow the science
Dear Editor:
Re: ‘“In the name of science, but at what social cost,’” (Herald letters, Feb. 19).
I believe we should all ‘follow the science and continue to follow the science. If you want to comment on science you need to understand science.
All sciences include applied scientists, those practicing science directly within our communities in their day to day carriers.
In biological science, applied scientists include doctors, nurses and applied biologists. These are the people advising our governments on approaches to the pandemic. They continue to advise that the best solution to the pandemic is maximizing recommended vaccinations.
They are also the people closest to the social costs and are best at understanding the consequences of their recommendations. There are also social sciences including economics, psychology, and sociology that should be applying the basic scientific principles.
Again applied psychologists and sociologist are probably closer to the social concerns and may be providing added comments. No science is static and all sciences progress and improve.
This is particularly evident in the pandemic where our rapidly changing world means the the applied scientists are continually learning and catching up and why recommendations may change quickly.If you still feel a need to criticize science, the best location is the social science of economics.
Basic economics is essentially capitalism and the value of money. There is now an applied science of ‘value economics’ that points out the many faults of basic economics at the personal practicing level. Value economics has been around in the economics community for at least seven years.
The failure is the basic economics’ community to appropriately accept and promote value economics on a timely basis. Value economics addresses the our major concern with inequality and other concerns.
From what I have seen value economics will have the best solution.
William Stollery
Penticton
They need to ease lockdown rules
Dear Editor:
There’s no end in sight for COVID after two years of repetitive lockdowns, restrictions and a national vaccination rate of 85%. Governments have done everything they can reasonably do.
Our COVID fatalities per million are 942, versus 2,872 in the U.S. and 2,346 in the UK. Most fatalities are among the elderly, which continues to underline their vulnerability.
We’ve seen that vaccines aren’t absolute proof against contracting or spreading COVID, although they provide an invaluable level of protection and can buffer its impact.
Vaccine passports are false confidence. If they worked, COVID testing wouldn’t be required to enter the country.
We’re still seeing new COVID cases daily in spite of high vaccination rates. The surest protection is isolation behind closed doors.
Several countries have made vaccination compulsory with punishing fines for non-compliance. Quebec was going to tax unvaccinated COVID patients, but has now sucked back. Government doesn’t always know best.
The UK has suffered many more fatalities than us on a percentage basis, and is eliminating all restrictions while continuing with vaccinations. And most of our provinces are peeling them back. They’ve recognized that the personal, social, and economic impacts of COVID restrictions can’t be sustained indefinitely.
People have spent two years hoping to eradicate COVID, but it isn’t happening. We must learn to live with it. COVID measures can’t become more destructive than COVID itself.
Fear and alarmism haven’t helped; it’s been too confusing and divisive. Optimism and consistent factual information is a better way. Things could have been a lot worse.
Stop vilifying the unvaccinated and accept their choices, whether we agree or not. Haranguing and name calling are unworthy and unhelpful. Involuntary vaccinations will never happen. Wedging and divide and rule aren’t acceptable strategies.
Life comes with risks, and there are no guarantees of absolute safety. People have now learned enough to make their own decisions and manage their lives to suit their circumstances and risk tolerances. Protect the most vulnerable and let everyone else resume living as normally as possible.
We value public healthcare and spend lots of money on it. We’ve justified COVID restrictions as necessary to prevent the system from being overwhelmed. But we should ask why our system was so fragile and inadequate to begin with.
We can’t build for surges, but we could do better. Throwing more money won’t fix the problem.
We clearly need systemic reforms as well.
John Thompson
Kaleden
When did Tories lose their way?
Dear Editor:
On the front page of the Herald’s Feb. 22 edition my MP , Dan Albas (I am from Summerland ) poses the question ‘“When did the NDP lose their way?’”
This asked by a member of the leaderless Trump Party of Canada who has, apparently found its base in the misinformed, misguided miscreants who weaponized their vehicles and brought our Capital and our vital border crossings to a stand still.
Freedom, they cry!
Meanwhile the damage to the Canadian economy, not to mention Canadian cities and further, not to mention the embarrassment to Canada’s international reputation as one of the most just countries on earth is impossible to calculate.
Furthermore, Mr. Albas. you say the Emergencies Act was unnecessary because the trucks and protesters had left. Oh please, they weren’t about to leave. They had to be hauled away and many of them have made it clear that they are not finished with their “cause.”
So, perhaps, Mr Albas, in your next column you could explain to your constituents (old and new) your understanding of why a
reasonable mandate to attempt to assist in bringing a pandemic under control, could be considered, by a few selfish people, ,justification for the damage they have caused.
Oh, by the way, the convoy people had a rally of about 120 in Penticton last Sunday.
They wrapped up their meeting by singing ‘“The Star Spangled Banner.’”
Need I say more.
Brian Adams
Summerland
Why quote right-wing back-bench hack?
Dear Editor:
“When did the NDP lose their way?: Albas,” (Herald, Feb. 22).
When did the Penticton Herald lose their way? When did the comments of a right-wing back-bench political hack become below-the-fold front page news?
Give me a break! Enough said.
Lawrie Belliveau
Kaleden
Police dropped ball on freedom convoy
Dear Editor:
The entire “freedom convoy” situation in Ottawa was mismanaged from the beginning. Why were truckers who had no legitimate business in the city even allowed to enter, particularly the large transport trucks, when it was clear from the beginning what their intentions were?
It was essential for the government to show strength from the beginning. Had this been handled assertively, we would have had fewer border protests and all the economic hardship they inflicted.
Did it ever occur to the geniuses in the federal government to inform the participants from the very beginning that even if Canada ended vaccine mandates, unvaccinated truckers would not be allowed to enter the U.S. anyway?
Once these people and their vehicles were in the core of the city, they were then allowed to bring in food, fuel, bouncy castles, barbecues, saunas and numerous other things. Several other fringe groups joined the insurrection and the people of Ottawa were insulted, harassed, and assaulted.
Property was vandalized. The protesters made defining amounts of noise. Numerous businesses, including a shopping mall, were closed, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs. Many people were terrified to leave their homes.
The actions of this freedom convoy took away the rights and freedoms of the local citizens. How ironic.
Where were the police? Apparently, some were actually socializing with these yahoos. What the rest were doing we can only guess.
Al Martens
Penticton
Apply today for your homeowner’s grant
Dear Editor:
For 2022 and forward, you must apply for your homeowner’s grant.
Google and read the new rules, forget and you may be assessed a penalty.
Do it today, before you forget. I received my homeowner grant filing confirmation via email today, two seconds after filing.
Council, MLA Dan Ashton and media, do all you can to inform the Penticton taxpayers of the new application rules.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Conservative MP contradicts the party
Dear Editor:
I find it ironic that Dan Albas is asking about the NDP losing its way (Herald, Feb. 22). Was it not Pierre Poilievre, running for leadership of his own Conservative party who said of the indigenous protesters blocking rail lines in protests: “These blockaders are taking away the freedom of other people to move their goods and themselves where they want to go and that is wrong.”
Exactly who is losing their way?
Elmie Saaltink
Penticton
Meeting was strictly for information
Dear Editor:
Let me be clear: what follows are personal observations regarding the boundary and incorporation first public open house in Okanagan Falls on Feb. 17.
The intent of the meeting was to provide information. The information that was presented in a non adversarial way was pertinent to all of the residents of Area D.
The information was provided in a manner that allowed for questions from those present and from virtual participants.
Attendees were being presented with information regarding the services and amenities provided and by which type of government. No matter which form of government provides a service, we all, collectively pay for it one way or another.
The intent is for us to make an informed choice for what we perceive will allow us to benefit by what we pay upfront and, going forward, to accommodate change, which is inevitable.
Eleanor Walker
Okanagan Falls
Protesters were only asking for a meeting
Dear Editor:
As of Feb. 21, the Canadian Emergencies Act, formerly the War Act was voted in by our federal government. The motivation for this was to remove the truckers protest on Wellington Street in Ottawa. With much pushback from members of every party in our Parliament, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau strongly and decisively pushed to have this rare emergency law implemented and voted in.
By now most Canadians know this is a last resort and only should be used if absolutely necessary. The purpose to have this Act installed is “when there is a national emergency that is an urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature that seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it and that cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada.”
Many legal experts across the country and many Members of Parliament agreed that the protest in Ottawa or other protests in Canada did not meet the criteria to use the act, which has never been used before.
There was no serious danger of lives, and it did not exceed the capacity that couldn’ t have been handled with the law enforcement already available. The two things it did make available to the government and law was to rob protesters trucks and bank accounts. Also the act gave the law enforcement the authorization to render tow truck companies to use their equipment and labour against their will to remove any vehicles; or suffer being prosecuted.
So it basically gave government the power to control Canadian citizens property and finances and the ability to legally enslave one to work against their will using their resources as the government saw fit. It should be noted that dozens of peaceful protesters health and safety was assaulted during the police raid.
This operation in Ottawa was of a huge magnitude and expense. Trucks, hoses, rubber bullets, tear gas, fencing and trucks contracted at a premium and hundreds of police from as far away as Vancouver transported, lodged, fed and paid overtime to be a part of the operation.
The protesters said from the beginning they would leave peacefully, and take their mess with them, if government national COVID mandates were lifted or at least a plan to eliminated them was discussed. The federal government refused to even have dialogue with any of the protestors. However, the ease of COVID restrictions has been being done within provinces peacefully.
Implementation of this Emergencies Act is unjust, not necessary and a waste of money and resources. It all could have been avoided if the government that was voted in a few months ago, by Canadians, would have dialoged with them.
Tom McKay
Penticton
Tearing at the fabric of our great nation
Dear Editor:
While I am totally disgusted by what is happening in Canada at the moment, I couldn’t help but laugh at MP Richard Cannings’s justification for voting for the emergency measures act giving the Liberal/NDP coalition unprecedented powers to swat down that nasty occupation in Ottawa by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates and pandemic restriction (Herald, Feb. 23).
It was “pure hell” for poor Richard.
Why, if he walked out to get groceries, someone might yell at him. Yes, yell! That is truly dangerous anarchy. That was surely as terrifying as living in London during the Blitz while the bombs were falling or being in the Twin Towers on 9/11.
I’m sure it would have been as scary for Cannings as being caught in an Antifa riot with buildings being trashed and looted and gunfire echoing throughout or being on the Northern Gateway worksite where environmentalist thugs threatened him with axes as they destroyed buildings and machinery.
Then there’s Ottawa. Poor Ottawa. Didn’t the protesters know that Ottawa should be exempt from this sort of thing. It doesn’t matter whether the rest of Canada is losing businesses left and right and entire industries are at risk of attack from our federal government, Ottawa businesses have been immune from the devastating consequences of over two years of pandemic restrictions.
Why? Because Ottawa’s industry is government and the economic engine is the well-paid bureaucracy that lives and shops there on our tax dime. Even though I was a good boy and got my shots, wore my mask and followed restrictions for the most part, I harboured some sympathy for the protest.
Like everyone in this entire country should be, I was tired of governments intruding in my life and restricting my freedoms for the supposed good. I was convinced after the third variant that COVID-19 was endemic and we would need to learn to live with it. Yet, our governments, both federal and provincial, held on to restrictions while other world governments eased back to normal life.
While the Liberal/NDP government saw dangerous anarchists, I saw working people frustrated with mandates, restrictions and loss of income. I saw working people angry at raging inflation affecting their ability to put groceries on the table or pay their rent mortgage payments.
The frustration in Canada is tearing at the fabric of our nation, like no other time I can recall. Instead of our leaders trying to calm the situation and pull us back together, they have deepened the divide with this massive overreach and I fear for our nation.
Oh, does anyone remember when the NDP used to claim to represent the working people of British Columbia?
Andy Richards
Summerland
Ward system can lead to better governance
Dear Editor:
With another municipal election looming in the fall, it’ s high time the City of Kelowna transitions to a system of electoral wards.
Currently, Kelowna’s eight city councillors are elected at large, which puts the onus on voters to learn everything about every
candidate running anywhere in the city. That’s too big a hurdle for most people, which is why much the same crowd is returned to office, over and over again.
Dividing the city of Kelowna into geographic wards significantly simplifies the work of voters, which typically translates into more meaningful elections.
Similarly, once installed in office, councillors elected at large need to know everything about every issue affecting the city, a depth of knowledge that will becoming increasingly unrealistic as our city continues to grow and develop.
Here, too, a ward system would lead to better governance: A councillor elected in a specific ward can truly represent the interests of the people who live there — interests that might well differ from those of people in other areas of the city. That makes each councillor more knowledgeable, responsive and helpful to the citizens of his or her ward, and ultimately more accountable.
As Canada’s fastest-growing metropolitan area, Kelowna’ s electoral structure is overdue for reform.
Nicole Baer
Kelowna