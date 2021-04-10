Correcting statements by IH on Pathways
Dear Editor:
It seems that our $349,751-a-year CEO from Interior Health has a problem getting her facts straight about Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, perhaps because she’s never stepped foot in their office.
To correct recently-published statements by Susan Brown, she promises a seamless transfer of clients to IH. It will be interesting how many will transfer and how many will go without help rather than seeking help from the government.
And here’s the big line, “Under the previous contract (which she is cancelling), new client intake to Pathways’ substance-use counselling was limited to one afternoon per week and had minimal integration or connectivity to other services.”
The fact is that Pathways has always had five-day-a-week intake and, when needed, clients can get immediate attention. There is one counsellor at Pathways available 24/7 for people in dire need, day or night.
As for connecting with other services. it’s just a normal day at Pathways to work with doctors, housing, hospitals, and other treatment programs such as innervision as well as many more on the Lower Mainland.
Brown goes on to talk about all the programs IH will have. To me, it sounds like an advertisement about what Pathways has been doing for years, with only $500,000 a year to work with. My question is: why would Susan Brown want to end Pathways that has had great success for over 40 years and think that a bunch of well-paid government employees can do a better job?
Pathways offers a discreet service for people in need. Are people going to park in front of the government office and walk in? Not likely. Why not continue the contract with Pathways and even send them additional funds to offer more programs?
Brown seems hell bent on spending a very large amount of taxpayers’ money on something that will never replace a trusted organization like Pathways.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
Protect the remaining old-growth forests
Dear Editor:
In response to the article “Old-growth forest advocates dig in,” regarding individuals trying to stop clear-cut logging on Vancouver Island (Courier, April 7), I say the B.C. government has really dropped the ball.
The independent report on old-growth forests in B.C., commissioned by the government, has not been adhered to as stated by Forests Minister Katrine Conroy.
The 72-page document that was published in 2020 clearly states that one of the immediate concerns of the government should be to: “Declare conservation of ecosystem health and biodiversity of British Columbia’s forests as an overarching priority and enact legislation that legally establishes this priority for all sectors.”
I think the remaining old-growth forests in B.C. should be protected as they are the life blood of eco-systems survival.
The Hon. Katrine Conroy says B.C. is committed to the report and yet has allowed Teal Cedar to put in roads and clear-cut areas of old-growth forest. Perhaps the title of the Ministry of Forests should be renamed the Ministry of Lumbering.
Carol Millar
Kelowna
Good on Basran for volunteering at KGH
Dear Editor:
Re: Editorial, “Basran should apologize” (Courier/ Herald, April 8).
Basran should apologize? Enough of this bantering already. This is just throwing fuel on something that is non-issue in the big picture. Are we that bored and need this type of petty entertainment? All leaders have families, children grandparents, aunts and uncles. Just like us.
I understood from Day 1 that we were all in this together. For someone to even suggest that he should wait until all his citizens have the opportunity to have their vaccine is ludicrous.
That the mayor wants to give back to his community and volunteer at Kelowna General Hospital, whether it’s pouring coffee on Thursday morning, or helping people navigate their ways in the hospital is totally immaterial and not something that should be used to blame or offend or criticize.
I wonder if the authors of these ideas or the managing editor have ever volunteered at KGH? Pouring coffee for the beyond-overworked doctors, nurses, ICU and all dedicated health care workers and staff who are taking care of us all at KGH would be an honour as far as I’m concerned.
No volunteer position is more important than any other. That anyone’s salary, or commenting that the city is clueless about the pandemic indicates to me that someone had to dig pretty deep to fill his allotted editorial space.
And that someone else tried to politicize this non-issue is we’ve seen way too often in our southern neighbour’s country.
Why are people, along with the managing editor, starting fires and picking fights during these hard times in everyone’s life right now? This is wrong.
Do we all have to be at each other’s throats? We’ve all had enough, and we will all have our chance to be vaccinated at one point or another.
Big deal if “one” person, mayor or anyone for that matter, went ahead of us. Are we that fearful that the province or the country or the world will be short one vaccine when your time comes around?
Like being kind and letting someone waiting at a stop sign go in front of you on the road, let’s look beyond ourselves and take care of our community, our families, our friends, our neighbours and stop this nonsense complaining for nothing at all.
Suzanne Corno
Kelowna
Those coming and going should be first
Dear Editor:
I am at very high risk and will get my shot next week. If you can get your shot get it, regardless of how and why, it helps those of us most at risk.
We have been wearing masks and washing our hands long before most people even gave it a second thought. The mayor of Mississauga has the right idea. Immunize all those who are “out there” most able to spread the virus, that includes mayors.
It is good to immunize the vulnerable, but those coming and going are the ones that need it most. Health care workers, teachers, service workers, plant workers and young people. If they have had their shot, we are safer. Those in care homes are not unlike me. I don’t go anywhere except to medical appointments. I am safer knowing those around me have had the shot.
Nursing homes are no different. They aren’t going anywhere, but if the people coming and going are protected, so are they. To me it isn’t rocket science.
The other day, the centre at Trinity was “slow” waiting for people who didn’t show up or weren’t booked. They should be able to throw out the call to anyone wanting it. It doesn’t make sense to call out people who get it ahead of others.
This crazy government will figure it out soon enough and realize we would all like to get out to support restaurants and small business if we know they have had their shots and we can feel safe. It is more dangerous than ever.
So, thank you everyone who is taking the stress off of people like me.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin, if you got a letter, go get the shot.
Erika Podewils
Kelowna
Demand for oil will steadily shrink
Dear Editor:
Alberta is at a crossroad. Resource royalties pay for over a quarter of provincial services, this locks the province in a repeating boom-and-bust cycle.
The reported 2008 Heritage Fund surplus of $35 billion, today it is an $82 billion deficit; — a $117 billion decline in 12 years.
Alberta still only plays one tune. The recent rise of Brent crude to $70, sparked speculation of a return to high prices, a similar tune played in 2008, when oil was $140 per barrel and Alberta was full of itself with talk of being an energy superpower.
But, this was another oil-fed fever dream that led to overproduction, leaving the world awash in unsold oil which tanked prices; even before the double-whammy from the collapse in demand from the COVID-19 lockdown.
Higher oil prices will no longer save Alberta. Global investment banks have stepped away from the oil sands, Keystone appears dead and there is trouble on the horizon.
The International Energy Agency forecasts global demand for oil will be robust until 2025, then steadily shrink (by 40%), from 97 million barrels per day in 2019, to 63 million barrels per day by 2040, as the shift to electrical vehicles intensifies.
Alberta’s deficit would drop to manageable levels with a provincial sales tax; but that represents an epic failure to conservative ideologues.
But a demographic change is coming and Jason Kenney and his Untied Conservative party are looking more like outliers. Polls show lukewarm support from Albertans for separation, scrapping CPP or creating a provincial police force.
And further attempts by Alberta conservatives of side stepping climate change will no longer cut-it with millennials; even Erin O’Toole knows this.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Progress looks so much like destruction
Dear Editor:
I was appalled a few days ago to receive a letter from the City of Penticton saying that a developer was proposing two six-storey apartment towers on the former Kampe property at 435 Green Avenue W.
This is the lovely estate just off the Channel Parkway that used to display a park-like setting, like a miniature Royal Park in London.
Large trees shaded a well-tended lawn with beautiful flower beds on the border near the street, and seasonal displays for major holidays. David Kampe, who gave generously to the new hospital addition, also seemed to want to provide a beautiful setting that all the residents of Penticton could see and appreciate.
It is a poor response to his generosity to tear it all down and replace it with unsightly towers and parking for 200 cars.
John Steinbeck in his book “Travels With Charley” made the comment, on seeing a large construction site, that “progress” looked so much like destruction.
This area of town consists of single family houses on small lots, where residents grow trees, flowers and gardens. Those apartment towers would be an eyesore that could be seen anywhere in this part of town. The extra traffic would disrupt the quiet atmosphere that those of us who live here appreciate.
Wouldn’t it be nice if this park-like setting could be used as a small park, and the beautiful house on the property used as an annex to the museum? Penticton has very little in the way of parks, and could use one.
Florence Barton
Penticton