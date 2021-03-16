In October, I wrote about the proposed ban of some single-use plastics announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
This proposed ban to take effect by the end of 2021, includes grocery store bags, straws, coffee stir sticks, six-pack can holding rings, plastic cutlery and certain food takeout containers if they are made from hard-to-recycle plastics.
Most citizens I heard from were generally or enthusiastically supportive of this proposal.
In my role as the Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change, I have also heard feedback on this proposal from a number of different stakeholders.
One primary concern is the proposed method to ban these single use plastics is to amend Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and add these plastics to the list of “toxic” items that are currently banned.
As critics point out, the challenge is that the science does not support these plastics being on a list that includes toxic items such as asbestos, mercury, acetamide and lead, among other items.
The reason why this distinction is being made is to point out that the greater risk to plastic pollution is not to human health, but rather the inability to properly dispose of this plastic that often becomes an unacceptable form of pollution to our environment.
There are also other challenges.
Industry stakeholders have raised concerns that alternatives to single-use plastics could significantly increase the load on local landfills by as much as four times current volumes.
There are also technical challenges, as single-use plastics can significantly and economically extend the shelf life of food, as well as providing many important resources in health care, particularly during a pandemic.
Syringes, PPE and other critically important items depend upon single-use plastics.
In summary, the need for science and a thorough review, as well as detailed consultation, will be of vital importance as we move forward on this subject.
However, one topic that we must act upon now is the importance to deal with plastic waste.
To that end I would like to commend Conservative MP Scot Davidson from York-Simcoe, who introduced his private member’s Bill C-204 into Parliament.
Bill C-204 proposed that the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 is amended to prohibit the export of certain types of plastic waste to foreign countries for final disposal.
As some may recall in 2019, taxpayers footed the bill for Canadian waste that was transported to the Philippines to be shipped back to Canada for proper disposal.
It cost $1.14 million to ship 69 shipping containers of garbage from the Philippines Port of Subic Bay to Vancouver, where it was properly disposed of.
Not all of this garbage was single-use plastics, but this example underscores the need for Canadians to deal with our own garbage, much as Bill C-204 proposes, when it comes to plastic waste.
Bill C-204 passed in the House of Commons with 178 votes from the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Greens and Independents all supporting it. Only the Liberal government members was opposed.
Dan Albas is the Conservative member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
Email: Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca.
Phone: 1-800-665-8711