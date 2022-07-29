One of Penticton’s most popular restaurants was closed for the day last Saturday. It wasn’t for renovations or a plumbing emergency.
They couldn’t get enough people to show up for work.
Using the Peach City as an example, another popular eatery is now only open for dinner. Another pub didn’t reopen after COVID, mostly because of staffing.
It reminds me of Alberta in the mid-2000s when you’d walk into a coffee shop to discover there was a 45-minute wait. There weren’t enough people to work.
This problem is by no means exclusive to the Okanagan Valley and staffing shortages extend well beyond the hospitality industry.
I was born at the end of the baby boom and boomers are now retiring in droves. COVID likely fast tracked many people’s decision to retire. Now, there are not enough people behind the boomers to replace
them, especially in lower-paying vocations.
The business community and economists didn’t see this coming or chose to ignore it.
Flashing ahead 10 or 15 years, the health-care crisis will only worsen as boomers become octogenarians.
The baby boom that was a blessing in post-war years is now a curse.
—————
Any rock festival that includes the guys who recorded “I Ran (So Far Away)” is epic, but with apologies to A Flock of Seagulls fans everywhere, Kelowna’s Rock the Lake has outdone itself with Brian Wilson as a headliner.
Wilson, the genius behind the Beach Boys, plays with former bandmate Al Jardine (he sang lead on “Help Me Rhonda”) to close the classic-rock festival Sunday, Aug. 7.
Wilson had a career resurgence in 2004 with “Brian Wilson presents Smile,” a reworking of the most famous unreleased album of all-time.
Mike Love, Wilson’s cousin and lead singer on many of the band’s hits, tours under the name The Beach Boys alongside Bruce Johnson (best known for penning “I Write the Songs,” a Captain & Tenille song which Barry Manilow made a hit.) Confused? Read on.
I’ve seen both the recent Beach Boys line-up and Brian Wilson solo show. Wilson’s show is superior.
Wilson sings about half of the songs and shares the spotlight with his talented backup musicians. Both former Beach Boys turn 80 this year and to give the show a more youthful feel the band has 10 or so skilled and energetic musicians who weren’t born at the time “Pet Sounds” was released.
Wilson is also admired for being one of the first celebrities to publicly acknowledge his challenges with mental illness. When Canadian pop superstar Shawn Mendes announced this week he was cancelling his tour due to struggles with his mental health, it wasn’t a big deal. Nobody is stigmatizing Mendes and part of that is because of Brian Wilson sharing his personal journey.
—————
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald